Royal Caribbean Gr Whale Trades For July 28

www.benzinga.com
Related
Celsius Holdings Whale Trades Spotted
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Celsius Holdings CELH. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Looking At Intel's Recent Whale Trades
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Intel INTC. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Procter & Gamble Whale Trades Spotted
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Procter & Gamble PG. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or...
Bitcoin Ends A Bullish July: Here's What To Watch Heading Into August
Bitcoin BTC/USD was trading mostly flat during Sunday’s 24-hour session in continued consolidation after surging 15% over the course of Wednesday and Thursday’s sessions. The consolidation is helping to keep Bitcoin’s relative strength index (RSI) from soaring up into overbought territory at the 70% mark. Bitcoin has...
IN THIS ARTICLE
This Is What Whales Are Betting On NIO
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on NIO NIO. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
PETS・
Royal Caribbean Makes a Huge Covid Change Passengers Will Love
Since July 2021, when the cruise industry returned from its more-than-year-long shutdown, covid protocols have been a key part of cruising. In the early days, the rules changed fairly often. Masks were required -- but they weren't in some vaccinated-passenger areas. Exactly where you had to wear a mask changed from week to week.
Royal Caribbean Makes a Drink Package Change Customers Will Love
Food and beverages play a huge role in cruises for most passengers. From the second you get on board, a virtual feast awaits you. Many people get on the ship, report to their muster station, and then head to the buffet or another casual restaurant. One of the biggest benefits...
This Indian Businesswoman Just Overtook Chinese Billionaire Yang Huiyan To Become Asia's Richest Woman
India’s business tycoon Savitri Jindal overtook Chinese billionaire Yang Huiyan atop the wealth rankings as China’s real-estate developers reel from a mortgage boycott. What Happened: Jindal’s net worth surpassed Huiyan on global rankings and stood at $11.3 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. It’s been a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
If You Had $10,000 Right Now, Would You Put It On Bitcoin, Ethereum Or Shiba Inu (SHIB)?
Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing:. If you had $10,000 to invest,...
How Much $1000 In Ethereum Classic Will Be Worth If The Crypto Reaches All-Time Highs Before Ethereum Merge
Ethereum Classic ETC/USD was pulling back slightly for the second 24-hour trading period in a row after skyrocketing a whopping 75% higher between Tuesday and Thursday’s sessions. Benzinga pointed out on Thursday that a period of consolidation was likely to take place, at least for the crypto to print a higher low.
What Are Whales Doing With Adobe
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Adobe. Looking at options history for Adobe ADBE we detected 39 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 35% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 64% with bearish.
General Motors Whale Trades For August 01
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on General Motors. Looking at options history for General Motors GM we detected 27 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 59% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 40% with bearish.
Preview: Full House Resorts's Earnings
Full House Resorts FLL is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Full House Resorts will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01. Full House Resorts bulls will hope to hear the company...
Why Bitcoin-Related Stock Canaan Is Diving Lower Monday
Canaan Inc - ADR CAN shares are trading lower by 5.22% to $3.72 during Monday's trading session. Canaan shares are trading lower in sympathy with the price of Bitcoin BTC/USD Monday afternoon, which is down roughly 5.6% since Saturday afternoon. Canaan, which also sells integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment...
Diana Shipping Enters Time Charter Contract With Tata NYK
Diana Shipping Inc DSX has entered into a time charter contract with Tata NYK Shipping Pte. Ltd. for one of its Kamsarmax dry bulk vessels, the m/v Myrto. The gross charter rate is $18,000 per day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties, until a minimum of July 15, 2023, up to a maximum of September 15, 2023.
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
On Monday, 92 companies set new 52-week lows. The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Paramount Global PARA. Helius Medical Tech HSDT was the smallest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Otonomy OTIC was the biggest loser, trading down 77.99%...
10 Industrials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
ProPetro Holding Earnings Preview
ProPetro Holding PUMP is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that ProPetro Holding will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25. ProPetro Holding bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Why Tencent and NetEase Shares Are Trading Lower Today
China's gaming regulator has granted publishing licenses to 69 online games, including titles belonging to developers like G-bits Network Technology Xiamen Co Ltd and iDreamSky, Reuters reports. China's list continued to duck Tencent Holdings Ltd TCEHY and NetEase Inc NTES regarding games approval. Recently NetEase braced to release the most-awaited...
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
65K+
Followers
153K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0