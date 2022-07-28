Third ShotSpotter Zone launches in Toledo

www.13abc.com
One firefighter injured in suspicious central Toledo fire
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Fire & Rescue were called to the scene of a fire shortly after 2 a.m. Monday morning. The fire broke out in a vacant home in central Toledo on the 1700 block of Macomber at Isherwood. Officials say the fire was visible on the side and rear of the house. The fire is considered suspicious and an investigator was called out to the scene.
13abc.com
Two shot on N. Detroit Ave and Council St.
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police Department responded to a shooting on N. Detroit Ave and Council St., at 1:43 a.m. on Sunday, July 31. According to a report by TPD, upon arrival officers located the victim, Catherine Craig, 28, suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Craig was transported...
13abc.com
Juvenile shot in Adrian, two arrested
ADRIAN, Mich. (WTVG) - A juvenile was hospitalized after being shot in the chest early Sunday morning. Around 4:44 a.m., officers with the Adrian Police Department were dispatched to a call of shots fired near Maumee and Madison. Officers discovered that a juvenile had been shot in the chest and...
13abc.com
Car crash on N Detroit Ave. & Monroe St., bullet wounds found
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On Sunday morning before 3:00 a.m., TPD responded to a crash that occurred on N Detroit Ave. and Monroe St. Toledo Police Department told 13abc that the driver and passenger of one vehicle, two adult women, were transported to a hospital to be treated for bullet wounds but their conditions are unknown.
Overnight shooting in central Toledo leaves one woman dead, another injured
TOLEDO, Ohio — A woman is dead after being shot while driving on N. Detroit Ave. in central Toledo overnight, according to Toledo Police. TPD says they responded to reports of shots being fired on North Detroit Ave. and Council Street around 1:45 a.m. on Sunday. When officers arrived...
Man fleeing traffic stop crashes into church early Sunday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Around 3:15 a.m. Sunday, a car crashed into the First Alliance Church on the corner of Monroe Street and Collingwood Boulevard. A state trooper confirmed the car was flagged to pulled over for a routine traffic stop due to a traffic violation but the driver fled the scene. After losing control of the vehicle, the driver hit a pole and a tree before hitting the church.
13abc.com
TPD: Stolen car crashes into church after pursuit
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Early Sunday morning a car ran into First Alliance Church, on the 2200 block of Monroe St., according to Ohio State Highway Patrol. State Highway Patrol told 13abc that officers attempted to pull over a driver for a speeding violation on Miami St. and I-75, but the driver fled and officers gave chase. The vehicle lost a tire on Bancroft St., before losing control on Monroe St. and crashing into the church.
fox2detroit.com
Missing Detroit man found dead in Ohio river; police looking for people who interacted with him
ELYRIA, Ohio (FOX 2) - Police in Ohio are looking for information after a missing Detroit man was found dead last week. Officers in Elyria, Ohio, which is west of Cleveland, responded to a report that a body was in the Black River near the East Bridge Street bridge just after 6:30 a.m. July 27. The city's fire department water rescue team also responded, and found the body of the 29-year-old Deontae Mason.
House fire in east Toledo Sunday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Fire & Rescue confirmed they responded to calls around 4 a.m. Sunday to a house fire in the 500-block of Plymouth Street near Greenwood Avenue in east Toledo. Most of the damage caused by the fire was in the back of the home, although the...
sent-trib.com
Millbury man sentenced to community control after victim disappears
A Millbury man was placed on community control after the woman he assaulted was unable to be contacted for the trial. Dylan Schuett, 27, was transported from the jail July 25 to the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack. He pleaded guilty to a charge of domestic...
29-year-old Toledo man dead after Friday night shooting
TOLEDO, Ohio — A 29-year-old father from Toledo is dead after a shooting in south Toledo on Friday evening. Toledo Police say they were dispatched to Byrne Rd. and Gibraltar Heights Dr. on reports of a person shot around 10 p.m. When officers arrived, they located the victim, Dominick...
13abc.com
TPD highlights a new initiative’s role in lowering the homicide rate
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Homicide numbers are down this year in Toledo. By July 28, 2021 police had recorded 41 murders. As of July 28, 2022 that number stands at 29. Toledo police say they believe an initiative they started in January is helping. It’s called the Toledo Enhancement Area Method, or T.E.A.M.
WTOL-TV
Toledo police add 3rd ShotSpotter zone
The third ShotSpotter zone went live at 1 p.m. Thursday. Its location in east Toledo was determined by crime data, police say.
13abc.com
Two vehicles involved in crash that knocked over telephone pole
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department responded to a crash on White St. and South Ravine Parkway after midnight, Sunday morning. Two vehicles were involved and one hit a telephone pole, TPD told 13abc. Toledo Police Department and Toledo Fire and Rescue Department were advising bystanders on scene...
Toledo neighborhood alleyway cleaned up after overgrown with weeds
TOLEDO, Ohio — Neighbors living on Woodland Avenue in Toledo said they've dealt with issues in their area for years, like an overgrown alleyway, with no answers or action. Following WTOL 11's previous coverage of the alleyway, people living nearby said Engage Toledo came out to take care of it.
13abc.com
TPD: Teenager in critical condition after shooting in Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A teenager is in critical condition after a shooting in Toledo, police said. According to Toledo Police at the scene, a teenager was shot near the 300 block of Dennis Court at the McClinton Nunn Homes in Toledo Thursday morning. The teen was taken to an area hospital for injuries police described as critical.
Argument over parking leads to mass shooting that kills 2, injures 6 on Detroit's west side
A mass shooting that injured 8 people and killed one on Detroit’s west side occurred after an argument over a driveway parking space. Detroit police say the suspect allegedly shot in the air first, then into a home with a second gun.
State Patrol investigates fatal pedestrian crash on I-475 Friday
TOLEDO, Ohio — A woman is dead after being hit by a tractor-trailer on I-475 in Sylvania Township on Friday evening, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The crash happened on I-475 eastbound near the Corey Road exit around 9:30 p.m. Police say a disabled Jeep Compass was...
thevillagereporter.com
State Patrol Investigating Fatal Crash Involving Swanton Man
(PRESS RELEASE) Springfield Twp – The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Toledo Post is currently investigating a fatal crash that occurred on State Route 2 near Crissey Road in Springfield Township, Lucas County. On July 29th at approximately 10:27 A.M. a 1999 Dodge Ram truck was westbound on State...
fox2detroit.com
