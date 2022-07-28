Gregg County approves $5,000 budget transfer to fund autopsies

www.kltv.com
Roadwork for the week of August 1
EAST TEXAS (Press Release) - TxDOT is planning to conduct the following construction and maintenance work in the district during the week of August 1, 2022. Work schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure, or other unforeseen issues. Slow down and pay attention in work zones.
Smith County citizens speak for, against proposed courthouse bond
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County commissioners held a courthouse workshop Monday to discuss a proposed bond for building a new Smith County courthouse. Citizens spoke out for the proposal with one speaking against it. Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran said the proposed bond would be on the agenda for next week’s commissioners court meeting.
City of Bullard limits outdoor watering hours
BULLARD, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Bullard announced water use restrictions will begin Friday. 1. Residents having EVEN numbered addresses are permitted to water outdoors only on Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. 2. Residents having ODD numbered addresses are permitted to water outdoors only on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. 3....
WebXtra: Gilmer residents asked to voluntarily conserve water
Longview Marine sees progress in advocacy for those affected by Camp Lejeune contamination. Marine Corps veteran Mike Park of Longview has been fighting for decades to get justice for Marines and families effected by contaminated water at Camp Lejune. Park says that longstanding efforts by himself and other Marines is finally being heard with the prospect of legislation in view.
Tyler ministry offers crisis support to family, co-workers of fallen Smith County deputy
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Early Friday morning Smith County Deputy Lorenzo Bustos died after being hit during a traffic stop. Now, a Tyler organization has stepped up to help with crisis response for families, friends, and co-workers of Bustos. “The kind of thing that we don’t ever want to happen...
Former East Texas firefighter founds service organization for vets, first responders
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - At Longview’s Roughneck Harley-Davidson, a fundraiser was held Saturday for the newly-formed “Redemption Recovery Center.”. Former East Texas firefighter Ken Danapas formed the organization to assist active and retired military and first responders with physical and mental health services, knowing that often benefits and services run out.
5-acre fire hinders traffic in Harrison County
HARRSION COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — A fire is currently restricting traffic in Harrison County, shutting down the highway. The Texas A&M Forest Service is reporting two fires within the county, one that has burned 10 acres and is 50% contained, while the other is five acres and has not been contained at all. The Harrison […]
Project Aston aims to give support to struggling East Texas veterans after loss of local veteran
Fund set up for family of fallen Smith County Deputy Bustos
Longview Marine veteran sees progress in advocacy for those affected by Camp Lejeune contamination
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas marine corps veteran continues his long fight for justice for marines and their families, who may have suffered long lasting health problems from contaminated water on a base, decades ago. A pastor at ‘New Covenant Church’ in Longview, marine corps veteran Mike Park...
Firefighters working 10-acre fire in Rusk County
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Several fire departments and the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management are working to contain a 10-acre grass fire on Friday in Rusk County. The blaze is on FM 850 and FM 2276. The following officials are assisting: New London Volunteer Fire Department, Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Department and the […]
Upshur County authorities searching for missing Laporte man
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a Laporte man last seen in Gilmer. The sheriff’s office said in a press release Sunday that Corey Dean Williams, 30, of Laporte was last seen Wednesday at a friend’s house in Gilmer. His car, a 1995 white Mercury Cougar was found off Azalea Road in Upshur County near Highway 154, east of Gilmer. Williams was described as wearing a neon yellow shirt and blue jeans. He has the letter “C” tattooed between his thumb and index finger and the letter “W” between his thumb and index finger on his left hand. He has a large red and green rose tattoo on his right chest.
Upshur County officials searching for missing man whose disappearance deemed 'suspicious'
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas — The Upshur County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing man. On Thursday, the UCSO opened a missing persons case on Corey Dean Williams, 30, of La Porte. The UCSO says Williams was last seen in Gilmer around midnight on Wednesday, July 27, at a...
Whitehouse First Assembly to host back-to-school health fair Saturday
A wildfire in Harrison County has officials rerouting traffic on I-20 between Longview and Hallsville. North America Diving Dogs competition takes place at the Longview Rodeo Arena. Updated: 6 hours ago. They fly through the air with the greatest of ease, and that’s because they know they’ll have a soft...
Emergency units respond to reported boat explosion on Lake Tyler
LAKE TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Emergency units with the Chapel Hill and Whitehouse Fire Departments responded to Lake Tyler late Sunday afternoon in regards to a reported “boat explosion.” Chapel Hill VFD said that no injuries have been reported and that the boat’s occupants were all rescued safely. Firefighters are working to extinguish the fire […]
Smith County deputy dies after struck outside patrol unit by intoxicated driver
TRAFFIC ALERT: Overturned 18-wheeler on SH 154 in Wood County
WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Department of Transportation reports an overturned 18-wheeler on SH154 between FM 2869 and the Upshur County line. TxDOT reports leaking fuel with emergency services at the scene. Use caution if in the area.
Crews respond after a single-vehicle wreck in Wood County (Wood County, TX)
Crews respond after a single-vehicle wreck in Wood County (Wood County, TX)Nationwide Report. Crews responded after an 18-wheeler rolled over in Wood County. As per the initial information, the single-vehicle wreck took place on SH154 between FM 2869 and the Upshur County line [...]
Upshur County Sheriff investigating ‘suspicious’ disappearance of 30-year-old Laporte man
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office has been searching for a missing 30-year-old man out of Laporte since Thursday. Corey Dean Williams was reportedly last seen in Gilmer at around midnight on Wednesday at a friend’s house. His car, a 1995 white Mercury Cougar, was later found off of Azalea Road […]
Pilot crash lands Cessna near Marshall
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Missouri man managed to escape a plane crash uninjured following a crash landing Saturday near Marshall. Pilot Robert E. Long, 53, of Kansas City, Missouri, was flying a Cessna 150E east from Terrell to Marshall along IH-20. The plane sputtered near Hallsville, then lost power about 5 miles west of Marshall according to a DPS report.
