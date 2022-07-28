ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gregg County, TX

Gregg County approves $5,000 budget transfer to fund autopsies

KLTV
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.kltv.com

KLTV

Roadwork for the week of August 1

EAST TEXAS (Press Release) - TxDOT is planning to conduct the following construction and maintenance work in the district during the week of August 1, 2022. Work schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure, or other unforeseen issues. Slow down and pay attention in work zones.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Smith County citizens speak for, against proposed courthouse bond

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County commissioners held a courthouse workshop Monday to discuss a proposed bond for building a new Smith County courthouse. Citizens spoke out for the proposal with one speaking against it. Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran said the proposed bond would be on the agenda for next week’s commissioners court meeting.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

City of Bullard limits outdoor watering hours

BULLARD, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Bullard announced water use restrictions will begin Friday. 1. Residents having EVEN numbered addresses are permitted to water outdoors only on Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. 2. Residents having ODD numbered addresses are permitted to water outdoors only on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. 3....
BULLARD, TX
KLTV

WebXtra: Gilmer residents asked to voluntarily conserve water

Longview Marine sees progress in advocacy for those affected by Camp Lejeune contamination. Marine Corps veteran Mike Park of Longview has been fighting for decades to get justice for Marines and families effected by contaminated water at Camp Lejune. Park says that longstanding efforts by himself and other Marines is finally being heard with the prospect of legislation in view.
GILMER, TX
KLTV

Former East Texas firefighter founds service organization for vets, first responders

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - At Longview’s Roughneck Harley-Davidson, a fundraiser was held Saturday for the newly-formed “Redemption Recovery Center.”. Former East Texas firefighter Ken Danapas formed the organization to assist active and retired military and first responders with physical and mental health services, knowing that often benefits and services run out.
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

5-acre fire hinders traffic in Harrison County

HARRSION COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — A fire is currently restricting traffic in Harrison County, shutting down the highway. The Texas A&M Forest Service is reporting two fires within the county, one that has burned 10 acres and is 50% contained, while the other is five acres and has not been contained at all. The Harrison […]
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Project Aston aims to give support to struggling East Texas veterans after loss of local veteran

Longview Marine sees progress in advocacy for those affected by Camp Lejeune contamination. Marine Corps veteran Mike Park of Longview has been fighting for decades to get justice for Marines and families effected by contaminated water at Camp Lejune. Park says that longstanding efforts by himself and other Marines is finally being heard with the prospect of legislation in view.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Fund set up for family of fallen Smith County Deputy Bustos

North America Diving Dogs competition takes place at the Longview Rodeo Arena. They fly through the air with the greatest of ease, and that's because they know they'll have a soft landing. The North America Diving Dogs competition has returned to Longview as part of the AKC Dog Show at the Longview Activity Complex.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Firefighters working 10-acre fire in Rusk County

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Several fire departments and the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management are working to contain a 10-acre grass fire on Friday in Rusk County. The blaze is on FM 850 and FM 2276. The following officials are assisting: New London Volunteer Fire Department, Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Department and the […]
RUSK COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Upshur County authorities searching for missing Laporte man

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a Laporte man last seen in Gilmer. The sheriff’s office said in a press release Sunday that Corey Dean Williams, 30, of Laporte was last seen Wednesday at a friend’s house in Gilmer. His car, a 1995 white Mercury Cougar was found off Azalea Road in Upshur County near Highway 154, east of Gilmer. Williams was described as wearing a neon yellow shirt and blue jeans. He has the letter “C” tattooed between his thumb and index finger and the letter “W” between his thumb and index finger on his left hand. He has a large red and green rose tattoo on his right chest.
UPSHUR COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Whitehouse First Assembly to host back-to-school health fair Saturday

A wildfire in Harrison County has officials rerouting traffic on I-20 between Longview and Hallsville.
WHITEHOUSE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Emergency units respond to reported boat explosion on Lake Tyler

LAKE TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Emergency units with the Chapel Hill and Whitehouse Fire Departments responded to Lake Tyler late Sunday afternoon in regards to a reported “boat explosion.” Chapel Hill VFD said that no injuries have been reported and that the boat’s occupants were all rescued safely. Firefighters are working to extinguish the fire […]
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Pilot crash lands Cessna near Marshall

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Missouri man managed to escape a plane crash uninjured following a crash landing Saturday near Marshall. Pilot Robert E. Long, 53, of Kansas City, Missouri, was flying a Cessna 150E east from Terrell to Marshall along IH-20. The plane sputtered near Hallsville, then lost power about 5 miles west of Marshall according to a DPS report.
MARSHALL, TX

