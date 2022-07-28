Looking At Energy Transfer's Recent Whale Trades

www.benzinga.com
Related
General Motors Whale Trades For August 01
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on General Motors. Looking at options history for General Motors GM we detected 27 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 59% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 40% with bearish.
10 Industrials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
$35M In Bitcoin Was Just Transferred Onto Bitstamp
What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $35,060,457 of Bitcoin BTC/USD just transferred their funds onto Bitstamp. The bitcoin wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as:. bc1qxkw3qpfvyej8ks7sur8rm7lfcsct6c0vzdpdw2. You can view more details about the transaction here. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency transfers from wallets to exchanges is typically...
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Alibaba Group Holding
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Alibaba Group Holding. Looking at options history for Alibaba Group Holding BABA we detected 86 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 45% of the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
If You Had $10,000 Right Now, Would You Put It On Bitcoin, Ethereum Or Shiba Inu (SHIB)?
Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing:. If you had $10,000 to invest,...
How Much $1000 In Ethereum Classic Will Be Worth If The Crypto Reaches All-Time Highs Before Ethereum Merge
Ethereum Classic ETC/USD was pulling back slightly for the second 24-hour trading period in a row after skyrocketing a whopping 75% higher between Tuesday and Thursday’s sessions. Benzinga pointed out on Thursday that a period of consolidation was likely to take place, at least for the crypto to print a higher low.
Is W3BCLOUD A Pick And Shovel Play For The Web3 Sector? What Investors Should Know
A leading Web3 company is going public via SPAC merger. Here are the details on the merger between W3BCLOUD and Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I. The SPAC Deal: Social Leverage Corp I SLAC announced it is acquiring W3BCLOUD, a leading storage and infrastructure provider for the Web3 sector. The merger values W3BCLOUD at an enterprise value of $1.25 billion.
Crypto Whale Just Moved $62M Worth Of Ethereum (ETH) Off Gemini
What happened: An Ethereum ETH/USD whale sent $62,846,555 worth of Ethereum off Gemini. The ETH address associated with this transaction has been identified as:. Why it matters: Whales typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their investments for an extended period of time. Storing large amounts of money on an exchange presents an additional risk of theft, as exchange wallets are the most sought-after target for cryptocurrency hackers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How Much $100 In Bitcoin Could Be Worth In 2030 If Cathie Wood's Price Prediction Comes True
Ark Funds CEO Cathie Wood has been known to make some highly criticized forward-looking predictions. Wood and her colleagues have some of the higher price targets on Wall Street for Bitcoin BTC/USD. Here's a look at how much an investment could be worth in the future if their price targets...
Waste Connections's Earnings Outlook
Waste Connections WCN is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Waste Connections will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.23. Waste Connections bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Expert Ratings for Celanese
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Celanese CE within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 9 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Celanese. The company has an average price target of $135.44 with a high of $180.00 and a low of $105.00.
Peering Into BlackRock's Recent Short Interest
BlackRock's (NYSE:BLK) short percent of float has fallen 11.8% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 2.13 million shares sold short, which is 1.42% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.2 days to cover their short positions on average.
Why Bitcoin-Related Stock Canaan Is Diving Lower Monday
Canaan Inc - ADR CAN shares are trading lower by 5.22% to $3.72 during Monday's trading session. Canaan shares are trading lower in sympathy with the price of Bitcoin BTC/USD Monday afternoon, which is down roughly 5.6% since Saturday afternoon. Canaan, which also sells integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment...
Bitcoin Ends A Bullish July: Here's What To Watch Heading Into August
Bitcoin BTC/USD was trading mostly flat during Sunday’s 24-hour session in continued consolidation after surging 15% over the course of Wednesday and Thursday’s sessions. The consolidation is helping to keep Bitcoin’s relative strength index (RSI) from soaring up into overbought territory at the 70% mark. Bitcoin has...
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Palo Alto Networks
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Palo Alto Networks. Looking at options history for Palo Alto Networks PANW we detected 10 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 30% of the...
Bitcoin Whale Moves 3,374 BTC Off Coinbase
What happened: A Bitcoin BTC/USD whale just sent $80,029,873 worth of Bitcoin off Coinbase. The BTC address associated with this transaction has been identified as: 1DPcWySkvq8npbyWozSPJPAV3KgqnAuq3b. Why it matters: Bitcoin "Whales" (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their...
Decision Time: A Look At Dogecoin Heading Into The Month Of August
Dogecoin DOGE/USD was trading flat during Monday’s 24-hour trading session, printing a double inside bar pattern in continued consolidation. An inside bar pattern indicates a period of consolidation and is usually followed by a continuation move in the direction of the current trend. An inside bar pattern has more...
12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs LTRPB shares increased by 360.7% to $74.68 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 218.6K, which is 1778.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.6 billion. MediaCo...
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
On Monday, 92 companies set new 52-week lows. The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Paramount Global PARA. Helius Medical Tech HSDT was the smallest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Otonomy OTIC was the biggest loser, trading down 77.99%...
Why This General Electric Analyst Still Cut His Price Target Following Big Earnings Beat
General Electric Company GE shares are up sharply in the past week after the company reported much better-than-expected second-quarter earnings numbers. However, despite a bullish outlook for the stock, one Wall Street analyst cut his price target and free cash flow forecast for GE on Monday. The Analyst: Bank of...
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
65K+
Followers
153K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0