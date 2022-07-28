ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Looking At Energy Transfer's Recent Whale Trades

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

General Motors Whale Trades For August 01

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on General Motors. Looking at options history for General Motors GM we detected 27 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 59% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 40% with bearish.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

10 Industrials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
STOCKS
Benzinga

$35M In Bitcoin Was Just Transferred Onto Bitstamp

What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $35,060,457 of Bitcoin BTC/USD just transferred their funds onto Bitstamp. The bitcoin wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as:. bc1qxkw3qpfvyej8ks7sur8rm7lfcsct6c0vzdpdw2. You can view more details about the transaction here. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency transfers from wallets to exchanges is typically...
CURRENCIES
Benzinga

This Is What Whales Are Betting On Alibaba Group Holding

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Alibaba Group Holding. Looking at options history for Alibaba Group Holding BABA we detected 86 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 45% of the...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whales#K 2 0#Open Interest#Recent Whale Trades#Energy Transfer Et#Energy Transfer
Benzinga

Crypto Whale Just Moved $62M Worth Of Ethereum (ETH) Off Gemini

What happened: An Ethereum ETH/USD whale sent $62,846,555 worth of Ethereum off Gemini. The ETH address associated with this transaction has been identified as:. Why it matters: Whales typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their investments for an extended period of time. Storing large amounts of money on an exchange presents an additional risk of theft, as exchange wallets are the most sought-after target for cryptocurrency hackers.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Benzinga

Waste Connections's Earnings Outlook

Waste Connections WCN is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Waste Connections will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.23. Waste Connections bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for Celanese

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Celanese CE within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 9 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Celanese. The company has an average price target of $135.44 with a high of $180.00 and a low of $105.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Peering Into BlackRock's Recent Short Interest

BlackRock's (NYSE:BLK) short percent of float has fallen 11.8% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 2.13 million shares sold short, which is 1.42% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.2 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Bitcoin-Related Stock Canaan Is Diving Lower Monday

Canaan Inc - ADR CAN shares are trading lower by 5.22% to $3.72 during Monday's trading session. Canaan shares are trading lower in sympathy with the price of Bitcoin BTC/USD Monday afternoon, which is down roughly 5.6% since Saturday afternoon. Canaan, which also sells integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Bitcoin Ends A Bullish July: Here's What To Watch Heading Into August

Bitcoin BTC/USD was trading mostly flat during Sunday’s 24-hour session in continued consolidation after surging 15% over the course of Wednesday and Thursday’s sessions. The consolidation is helping to keep Bitcoin’s relative strength index (RSI) from soaring up into overbought territory at the 70% mark. Bitcoin has...
MARKETS
Benzinga

This Is What Whales Are Betting On Palo Alto Networks

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Palo Alto Networks. Looking at options history for Palo Alto Networks PANW we detected 10 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 30% of the...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Bitcoin Whale Moves 3,374 BTC Off Coinbase

What happened: A Bitcoin BTC/USD whale just sent $80,029,873 worth of Bitcoin off Coinbase. The BTC address associated with this transaction has been identified as: 1DPcWySkvq8npbyWozSPJPAV3KgqnAuq3b. Why it matters: Bitcoin "Whales" (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Decision Time: A Look At Dogecoin Heading Into The Month Of August

Dogecoin DOGE/USD was trading flat during Monday’s 24-hour trading session, printing a double inside bar pattern in continued consolidation. An inside bar pattern indicates a period of consolidation and is usually followed by a continuation move in the direction of the current trend. An inside bar pattern has more...
MARKETS
Benzinga

12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs LTRPB shares increased by 360.7% to $74.68 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 218.6K, which is 1778.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.6 billion. MediaCo...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday

On Monday, 92 companies set new 52-week lows. The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Paramount Global PARA. Helius Medical Tech HSDT was the smallest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Otonomy OTIC was the biggest loser, trading down 77.99%...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
65K+
Followers
153K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy