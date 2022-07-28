ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

UPDATE: Green Alert canceled, veteran found safe

By Sam Shilts
 6 days ago

UPDATE : Mack has been located and is safe.

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WKBT) — A green alert issued for a woman missing from Milwaukee now says she may be heading to the Tomah area.

29-year-old Cholie Mack was last seen Wednesday morning at the 1200 block of Miller Park Way in Milwaukee. According to the alert, she is in a gray 2007 Nissan Altima with the license number ACL-4696. Mack’s family is concerned for her safety.

She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and gray slacks. She has two tattoos, Latin writing on her right forearm and a panda on her left upper arm. She may be wearing a dark red wig, according to the alert.

Any information should be directed to the West Milwaukee Police Department at (414) 645-2151.

