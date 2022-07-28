Additional Human Remains Found At Palm Coast Construction Site

newsdaytonabeach.com
10 Castle-Like Structures in FloridaL. CaneFlorida State
6 Florida Museums that Don't Have Art and May Appeal to FamiliesL. CaneFlorida State
Some scientists think turtles are the key to de-aging treatments for humans.Matthew WoodruffSaint Augustine Beach, FL
Five spooky places in Florida that are considered haunted and where to find themJoe MertensFlorida State
The Florida Destination Where You Can Allegedly Drink From the Fountain of YouthL. CaneFlorida State
Recovery of 90% of Human Skeleton Ends Toscana Subdivision Dig for Mystery Remains
Two weeks ago workers on a development site at the Toscana subdivision off Old Kings Road unearthed portions of human remains that immediately shut down that part of the development and triggered what may have been the largest dig the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office organized to recover the rest of the find.
90% of human skeleton found at Florida gated community, officials say
Officials in Flagler County said that the excavation of a construction site in Palm Coast, where human remains were found, finished Saturday.
Free vessel safety checks this Friday, Saturday along Intracoastal Waterway
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Auxiliary members of the U.S Coast Guard will be offering free vessel safety checks for boaters along the Intracoastal Waterway at boat ramps in Palm Coast and St. Augustine on Friday and Saturday as part of “Operation Shrimp and Grits.”. The auxiliary members will...
Police: USF anthropologists recover skeleton from Palm Coast construction site to be identified
The remains were discovered by construction workers on July 18. Police say 90% of the skeleton has been recovered and will be identified.
2 pierced by stingrays off Daytona Beach
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Two people were pierced by stingrays Sunday in Daytona Beach, officials said. Volusia County Beach Safety Deputy Chief Tamra Malphurs said the injuries happened about an hour apart from each other. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. According to Malphurs, a 50-year-old...
Holly Hill police find human remains near homeless camp
HOLLY HILL, Fla. — Holly Hill police are investigating a discovery of human remains. READ: President Biden: ‘I tested positive for COVID again’. Someone found bones and clothing about 100 yards into the woods off of Alabama Avenue near a homeless camp. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS...
Old FCSO Building to Become Addiction Treatment Center
BUNNELL, Fla. - The old building off SR-100 which once held the Flagler County Sheriff's Office will now become a center for addiction crisis resources. A company from out-of-state called Health Care Alliance North America (HCANA) purchased the building after it was sold by the county, and will now be moving forward with putting it toward this worthy new cause.
Latest COVID-19 variant continues to spread in Central Florida communities
Fla. — The latest COVID-19 variant continues to spread throughout the state and the Central Florida community. "I would say our numbers are pretty high when it comes to percentage," Alan Harris said. Harris, Seminole County's emergency manager, says plenty of people are getting COVID-19 and feeling crummy.
Crista Rainey Is State Association’s Officer of the Year, Capping Near-Sweep for Flagler Sheriff
Flagler County Sheriff’s Master Deputy Crista Rainey twice in two months saved the life of a young, troubled teen who both times had to be talked–and pulled–off the I-95 overpass at Palm Coast Parkway. Rainey’s rapid-response reaction at what had started as a routine traffic stop managed...
16-year-old makes quick decision to rescue swimmer bitten by shark at Jacksonville Beach
JAX BEACH, Fla. — Action News Jax has a new video that shows a swimmer being rescued after they were bitten by a shark in Jacksonville Beach. It shows the heroic moments a 16-year-old helped rescue the swimmer. “He went underwater and started waving his arms and yelling for...
Sumter detectives request tips in death of man found shot at pub
SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – Detectives with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday requested information from the public in the overnight shooting death of a man at a pub in Lake Panasoffkee, according to a news release. Around 12:20 a.m., deputies responded to a report of a shooting...
Former DeLand Golf Course to Become Residential Neighborhood
DELAND, Fla. - The Deland City Commission on Monday voted to approve the rezoning of an abandoned golf course to turn it into a residential housing space. The vote was 3-2 to rezone, and the slim margin is certainly indicative of a deeper controversy. The development is slated to be called Beresford Reserve, with 3.53 units allowed per acre of land.
Lake and Seminole firefighters battle blaze after possible arson at home
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Firefighters in Lake and Seminole counties responded to a fire at a home in Montverde overnight. Lake County and Clermont firefighters were called around 11:10 p.m. Saturday for a fire at a home with people still inside. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
Man reportedly bitten by shark at Jacksonville Beach, Jax Beach Ocean Rescue says
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — A man has been reportedly bitten by a shark at Jacksonville Beach Saturday afternoon by 10th Ave. South. The Jacksonville Beach Ocean Rescue stated it was not reported to guards that anyone at the scene saw a shark. This is fairly typical as sharks cannot be seen below the water.
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to reduce target flows from Lake Okeechobee
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to reduce target flows from Lake Okeechobee, as lake levels remain steady due to drier conditions and local basin runoff has been adequate to maintain salinity levels.
Belle Terre pedestrian bridge replacement project begins
Workers are replacing the pedestrian bridge on Belle Terre Parkway just south of Buddy Taylor Middle School, causing detours in areas near the school and Pritchard Drive. Custom Built Marine Construction is tearing down the current timber walkway and building a new, 10-foot-wide concrete pedestrian path there, according to a news release from the Palm Coast city government.
Jacksonville woman says she moved into rental with no AC, no fridge, no stove -- but was charged for the appliances
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A family in Jacksonville’s New Town neighborhood is speaking out after they said they’ve been dodged by landlords after getting charged for appliances they don’t have in their rental. Oyackiya Lawrence said her family -- for the last 18 days -- has had...
South Florida snorkeler dies after possible boating accident
A 27-year-old has died after suffering a head injury while snorkeling near Stock Island on Monday.
Floods, roaches and mold: Single mother of four wants out of her apartment on San Pablo
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — For two years, Kellie Barlow called her apartment at Spinnaker Reach, home. Lately, it does not feel like home and her heart is not in it. To the single mother of four, living in her apartment is like living outside. She's sharing the apartment with others...
‘Get out the water!’: Sharks seen in shallow water on Florida beach
A video shows two sharks swimming very close to the shore at a north Florida beach on Saturday.
