ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Coast, FL

Additional Human Remains Found At Palm Coast Construction Site

By Chris Gollon
newsdaytonabeach.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
newsdaytonabeach.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Flagler County, FL
Flagler County, FL
Government
City
Palm Coast, FL
Local
Florida Government
Palm Coast, FL
Government
click orlando

2 pierced by stingrays off Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Two people were pierced by stingrays Sunday in Daytona Beach, officials said. Volusia County Beach Safety Deputy Chief Tamra Malphurs said the injuries happened about an hour apart from each other. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. According to Malphurs, a 50-year-old...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
newsdaytonabeach.com

Old FCSO Building to Become Addiction Treatment Center

BUNNELL, Fla. - The old building off SR-100 which once held the Flagler County Sheriff's Office will now become a center for addiction crisis resources. A company from out-of-state called Health Care Alliance North America (HCANA) purchased the building after it was sold by the county, and will now be moving forward with putting it toward this worthy new cause.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Human Remains#Human Bones#Toscana#Fcso#Usf
click orlando

Sumter detectives request tips in death of man found shot at pub

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – Detectives with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday requested information from the public in the overnight shooting death of a man at a pub in Lake Panasoffkee, according to a news release. Around 12:20 a.m., deputies responded to a report of a shooting...
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
newsdaytonabeach.com

Former DeLand Golf Course to Become Residential Neighborhood

DELAND, Fla. - The Deland City Commission on Monday voted to approve the rezoning of an abandoned golf course to turn it into a residential housing space. The vote was 3-2 to rezone, and the slim margin is certainly indicative of a deeper controversy. The development is slated to be called Beresford Reserve, with 3.53 units allowed per acre of land.
DELAND, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Science
palmcoastobserver.com

Belle Terre pedestrian bridge replacement project begins

Workers are replacing the pedestrian bridge on Belle Terre Parkway just south of Buddy Taylor Middle School, causing detours in areas near the school and Pritchard Drive. Custom Built Marine Construction is tearing down the current timber walkway and building a new, 10-foot-wide concrete pedestrian path there, according to a news release from the Palm Coast city government.
PALM COAST, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy