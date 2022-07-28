Additional Human Remains Found At Palm Coast Construction Site

BUNNELL, Fla. - The old building off SR-100 which once held the Flagler County Sheriff's Office will now become a center for addiction crisis resources. A company from out-of-state called Health Care Alliance North America (HCANA) purchased the building after it was sold by the county, and will now be moving forward with putting it toward this worthy new cause.

