ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

How to Stream ‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’ for Free

By Latifah Muhammad
Billboard
Billboard
 4 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin is now streaming on HBO Max .

The first three episodes of the series, starring Bailee Madison, Chandler Kinney, Zaria, Malia Pyles and Maia Reficco, landed on the streaming platform on Thursday (July 28).

The Pretty Little Liars spin-off introduces viewers to a new generation of “Little Liars” who are being tormented by the mysterious masked killer known as “A.” The 10-episode series is set in Millwood, a fictitious blue-collar town nearly ripped apart after a series of tragedies 20 years ago.

Mallory Bechtel, Sharon Leal, Elena Goode, Lea Salonga, Eric Johnson and Alex Aiono also star in the series, which is executive produced by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, best known for Riverdale and The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina . Lindsay Caloon Bring, a writer on The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina , is co-executive producer.

I. Marlene King (who developed the original PLL ), Michael Grassi, Caroline Baron and Alloy’s Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo are executive producers of the series, which is based upon the best-selling book series by Sara Shepard .

PLL: Original Sin is produced by Aguirre-Sacasa’s Muckle Man Productions and Alloy Entertainment ( Gossip Girl, Pretty Little Liars , The Vampire Diaries and You ) in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Two new episodes of PLL: Original Sin will debut on Aug. 4 and Aug. 11. The final three episodes premiere Aug. 18.

How to Watch Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin on HBO Max

PLL: Original Sin is streaming exclusively on HBO Max at no extra cost to subscribers. Not subscribed? Read on for a short breakdown of pricing and streaming packages, plus details on how to get a free trial.

From blockbuster movies to addictive series, HBO Max has a little bit of everything. The platform features tons of exclusive movies and shows like Rap Sh!t , Hacks , The Staircase , Barry , Father of the Bride , The Flight Attendant , The Fallout , Westworld , Succession, and Euphoria.

Plans start at $9.99 a month to stream with limited ads and $14.99 a month for add-free streaming. HBO Max also offers annual plans for $99.99 and $149.99.

HBO Max

$from $9.99/month


Buy Now

1

Although HBO Max does not provide a free trial, cable users and chord cutters who are subscribed to HBO through an outside provider might already have free access (click here for more information). DirectTV Stream and Cricket Wireless provide free HBO Max with select streaming and wireless plans. Hulu subscribers can add HBO Max ass a premium channel for an additional monthly fee.

Watch the trailer to PLL: Original Sin below.

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
TIME

Here's Everything New on Netflix in August 2022—and What's Leaving

The third season of Never Have I Ever arrives on Netflix in August and this time Devi has—that’s right—thee Paxton Hall-Yoshida on her arm. But how long will he stay there? The streaming giant’s August originals include a buffet of international offerings, from offbeat German mafia comedy Buba to the quirky Mexican feel-good film Don’t Blame Karma!. American fare comprises the Lili Reinhart rom-com Look Both Ways, about two parallel realities after a fateful pregnancy test, and Untold: The Rise and Fall of AND1, a documentary about how streetball made it to the masses. Here’s everything coming to Netflix in August 2022—and what’s leaving. Available August 1 Big Tree City
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Billboard

‘Not Okay’: Here’s How to Stream the Comedy on Hulu for Free

Click here to read the full article. Zoey Deutch plays an aspiring writer who hatches a plan to boost her social media following in Not Okay. The comedic drama co-starring Dylan O’Brien and Mia Isaac dropped on Hulu on Friday (July 29). Deutch portrays Danni, a photo editor/aspiring writer who doesn’t have any friends and can’t even get a lunch date with her mom. After a run-in with her crush Colin (O’Brien), Danni decides to fake a trip to Paris and starts Instagramming photos of croissants, berets and Parisian scenery to make it seem like she’s in France. Before long, Danni gains...
TV SERIES
Billboard

Sofia Carson on Acting and Writing Music for Netflix’s ‘Purple Hearts’: ‘It’s Very Exciting to Have Entered This Stage of My Career’

Click here to read the full article. When Sofia Carson was cast as Ava Jalali in Freeform television series Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, she had no idea the experience would have such a pivotal effect on her life. She had already established herself as a multi-hyphenate artist. As an actress, she had co-starred with the likes of Dove Cameron and other soon-to- be-household names in the popular Disney Descendants TV movie franchise, as well as starred in a number of other projects. She was also making waves as a singer-songwriter. Carson and Liz Rosenbaum, one of the episode directors of the...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sara Shepard
Person
Bailee Madison
Person
Lea Salonga
Person
Sharon Leal
Billboard

‘The X Factor’ Releases Extended Cut of Harry Styles’ Original Audition

Click here to read the full article. A week after The X Factor showed exactly how the show put together One Direction, the music competition series is sharing the original, extended cut of Harry Styles‘ audition as a solo artist. Although it was Styles’ soulful, a capella rendition of Stevie Wonder‘s “Isn’t She Lovely” that made it to air back in 2010, he actually first brought a Train song to the stage — and now, that moment has been unearthed and uploaded to YouTube. The then-16-year-old Styles sang the group’s 2009 earworm “Hey, Soul Sister” for the judges, but Simon Cowell wanted...
MUSIC
Cinemablend

New Avatar 2 Recording Sessions Are Underway (Not Underwater!), And The Movie Is Starting To Feel So Close

The Avatar sequels spent so long in development hell it was easy to start to believe we would never actually see them. So many movies that have been through less have fallen apart before ever being made, and yet, Avatar: The Way of Water is almost here. It’s taking another big step toward its release this December, as the score is now being recorded. Luckily the musicians don’t need to work underwater.
MOVIES
Billboard

Madonna Is Making Her Own Biopic Because ‘No One’s Going to Tell My Story But Me’

Click here to read the full article. Madonna is hard at work putting together her upcoming biopic, which she is directing herself and writing alongside Secretary screenwriter Erin Cressida Wilson. In a new interview with Variety, the Queen of Pop revealed that she’s still early in the biopic-making process. “I have a very long script that is really hard for me to make shorter,” she revealed. “I’ve been whittling away at it, but it’s like hacking off my limbs.” As for why she decided to make the biopic and lead the charge, Madonna explained, “I’ve had an extraordinary life, I must make an...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Metallica and ‘Stranger Things’ Actor Joseph Quinn Jam Out to ‘Master of Puppets’ Backstage at Lollapalooza: Watch

Click here to read the full article. Metallica and Stranger Things‘ Joseph Quinn held an epic backstage jam session at this year’s Lollapalooza in Chicago. Hours before Metallica’s headlining performance at Lolla on Thursday (July 28), the legendary rockers met up with the British actor, whose metalhead character Eddie Munson brought renewed interest to the band’s 1986 classic “Master of Puppets” during season four of the Netflix sci-fi series. “I’m a big fan of [Stranger Things]. Have been since season one,” Metallica frontman James Hetfield tells Quinn while seated backstage at the festival. “My kids and I, it’s a bonding experience for...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo Max#Free Streaming#Pretty Little Liars#Warner Bros
Billboard

Beyoncé Releases ‘Renaissance’ Album & Allows Us to ‘Release The Wiggle’: Stream It Now

Click here to read the full article. Beyoncé returns with Renaissance, her highly anticipated seventh studio album that she released on Friday (July 29) via Columbia Records and Parkwood Entertainment. The pop superstar released “Act 1” of Renaissance with 16 tracks, including guest appearances from BEAM on “Energy” as well as Grace Jones and Tems on “Move.” More superstars are enlisted on the writing and producing credits, such as her husband Jay-Z, Drake, Skrillex, The-Dream, Syd, Lucky Daye, Donna Summer, Giorgio Moroder, Nile Rodgers, Nija Charles, 070 Shake and more. She dropped fans a note about Renaissance on her official website hours before...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

She’s A Winner, Baby: Jinkx Monsoon Reacts to Snatching the ‘All Stars 7’ Crown

Click here to read the full article. After 12 episodes of high-stakes and surprisingly low-drama competition, RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 7 finally came to a close on Friday (July 29). In a lip sync smackdown for the crown, finalists Monét X Change and Jinkx Monsoon battled it out to Katy Perry’s “Swish Swish” to earn the title of Queen of All Queens — ultimately, Jinkx emerged victorious. It’s an ending that makes sense to most fans — all throughout All Stars 7, Jinkx proved to be a fierce competitor, winning more challenges than any of the other queens present and easily...
MUSIC
Billboard

Ludacris Launches ‘Premium Quality’ Toy Collection for ‘Karma’s World’ Season 3: ‘It Will Blow You Away’

Click here to read the full article. In celebration of season three of Ludacris’ hit Netflix animated series Karma’s World, the Grammy-winner (né Chris Bridges) has partnered with Mattel to launch an all-new toy line that showcases natural hair curls, diversity and more. “Mattel was so outstanding with their pitch compared to the other toy brands,” Ludacris tells Billboard, moments after completing his filming for the upcoming Fast X. “Mattel blew us away with their presentation and one of the things that took us over the top was they hired someone specifically for Black hair.” The new toy collection complete with an...
TV & VIDEOS
Billboard

Maggie Rogers Gives Us Her ‘Surrender’: Stream It Now

Click here to read the full article. Three-and-a-half years have passed since Maggie Rogers entered the big league with Heard It in a Past Life, an album that peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart and earned the singer/songwriter/producer a Grammy nomination for best new artist. The Maryland native returns with Surrender, a set spanning a dozen tracks including the lead single “That’s Where I Am,” which led Billboard’s Alternative Airplay chart last month and appeared on former POTUS Barack Obama’s 2022 Summer Playlist, and “Want Want,” which she recently performed live on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Surrender...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Billboard

Here’s Who Was Crowned ‘Queen Of All Queens’ On Season 7 of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’

Click here to read the full article. After 12 episodes, zero eliminations, and a refreshingly minimized amount of drama, the seventh, all-winners season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars finally came to a close on Friday morning (July 29), and one queen emerged victorious, earning the title of “Queen of All Queens” and a $200,000 cash prize. As announced at the start of the season, the finale format was that of the Lip Sync LaLaPaRuza, a tournament-style performance challenge in which the final four queens (Jinkx Monsoon, Monét X Change, Shea Couleé and Trinity the Tuck) faced off until only two remained. What...
TV SHOWS
Billboard

Lizzo’s ‘About Damn Time’ Clocks Second Week Atop Hot 100, Beyonce, Post Malone Rise in Top 10

Click here to read the full article. Lizzo‘s “About Damn Time” dominates the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart for a second week. Concurrently, Beyoncé‘s “Break My Soul” rises to a new No. 6 Hot 100 high and Post Malone‘s “I Like You (A Happier Song),” featuring Doja Cat, returns to the top 10, rebounding to its No. 9 best, boosted by the July 25 premiere of its official video. The Hot 100 blends all-genre U.S. streaming (official audio and official video), radio airplay and sales data. All charts (dated Aug. 6, 2022) will update on Billboard.com tomorrow (Aug. 2). For all chart...
MUSIC
Billboard

JoJo Siwa Says Candace Cameron Bure ‘Didn’t Share All the Details’ of Their Call After Viral TikTok

Click here to read the full article. JoJo Siwa is giving her side of the story once more. After Siwa stated that Fuller House‘s Candance Cameron Bure was the rudest celebrity she ever met, Bure explained what happened between her and the 19-year-old eight years prior in a video. But now, Siwa is stating there’s more to the story that Bure left out. Page Six caught up with Siwa on Thursday (July 28) and asked for her thoughts on the matter. “We did speak on the phone. She shared that in her [Instagram video]…she didn’t share all of the details of...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Billboard

Ricky Martin Takes Us Behind the ‘Magic’ of His ‘Acido Sabor’ Music Video: Exclusive

Click here to read the full article. On July 14, Ricky Martin dropped his six-track EP PLAY, home to the very heartfelt track “Ácido Sabor.” Two weeks later, he takes fans behind the scenes of the music video, premiering exclusively on Billboard below. “‘Acido Sabor’ is a very romantic song but at the same time filled with many contradictions like life,” Martin says in the nearly three-minute-long video. “It represents finding love, it represents finding myself.” The song, infused with flamenco flair and pop-urban undertones, was created alongside producer Subelo Neo and composer iZaak. “It’s incredible. You never know what’s going to...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Dwayne Johnson Confirms This ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ Track Will Appear in ‘DC League of Super-Pets’

Click here to read the full article. Taylor Swift and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson have no bad blood — especially after the actor’s latest TikTok. To promote DC League of Super Pets, which hits theaters on Friday (July 29), The Rock shared a hilarious video alongside co-star Kevin Hart to his TikTok page, in which the Get Hard actor asks his muscular pal what music he’s listening to. When Johnson replies, “Taylor Swift’s ‘Bad Blood (Taylor’s Version),” Hart — who can’t hear him properly due to his headphones — shouts back, “Go to the doctor. Your blood’s not as bad as you think it...
MOVIES
Billboard

Calvin Harris Drops ‘New To You’ With Normani, Tinashe & Offset: Stream It Now

Click here to read the full article. “New To You” indeed. The freshest single from Calvin Harris is the thus titled R&B-oriented jam, featuring a trio of stars in collaborators Tinashe, Normani and Offset. Together, the foursome deliver a track that’s combines classy orchestral arrangements with glittery disco vibes. “New to You” is the fourth single from Harris’ forthcoming Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2, which drops Aug. 5 via Sony and is the followup to Harris’ 2017 hit Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1. (Offset also featured on that album as part of Migos on the smash single “Slide,” which also featured Frank...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Fans Choose Beyonce’s ‘Renaissance’ as This Week’s Favorite New Music

Click here to read the full article. Beyoncé‘s seventh studio album, Renaissance, has topped this week’s new music poll. Music fans voted in a poll published Friday (July 29) on Billboard, choosing the superstar singer’s first solo studio release since 2016’s Lemonade as their favorite new music release of the past week. Renaissance brought in nearly 57% of the vote, beating out new music by BLACKPINK (“Ready For Love” music video), Rosalía (“Despechá”), Hayley Kiyoko (Panorama), Maggie Rogers (Surrender), and $uicideboy$ (Sing Me a Lullaby, My Sweet Temptation). Recorded over three years during the pandemic, Renaissance is “Act 1” of three. The 16-song...
MUSIC
Billboard

Billboard

6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy