How to Stream ‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’ for Free

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin is now streaming on HBO Max .

The first three episodes of the series, starring Bailee Madison, Chandler Kinney, Zaria, Malia Pyles and Maia Reficco, landed on the streaming platform on Thursday (July 28).

The Pretty Little Liars spin-off introduces viewers to a new generation of “Little Liars” who are being tormented by the mysterious masked killer known as “A.” The 10-episode series is set in Millwood, a fictitious blue-collar town nearly ripped apart after a series of tragedies 20 years ago.

Mallory Bechtel, Sharon Leal, Elena Goode, Lea Salonga, Eric Johnson and Alex Aiono also star in the series, which is executive produced by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, best known for Riverdale and The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina . Lindsay Caloon Bring, a writer on The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina , is co-executive producer.

I. Marlene King (who developed the original PLL ), Michael Grassi, Caroline Baron and Alloy’s Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo are executive producers of the series, which is based upon the best-selling book series by Sara Shepard .

PLL: Original Sin is produced by Aguirre-Sacasa’s Muckle Man Productions and Alloy Entertainment ( Gossip Girl, Pretty Little Liars , The Vampire Diaries and You ) in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Two new episodes of PLL: Original Sin will debut on Aug. 4 and Aug. 11. The final three episodes premiere Aug. 18.

How to Watch Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin on HBO Max

PLL: Original Sin is streaming exclusively on HBO Max at no extra cost to subscribers. Not subscribed? Read on for a short breakdown of pricing and streaming packages, plus details on how to get a free trial.

From blockbuster movies to addictive series, HBO Max has a little bit of everything. The platform features tons of exclusive movies and shows like Rap Sh!t , Hacks , The Staircase , Barry , Father of the Bride , The Flight Attendant , The Fallout , Westworld , Succession, and Euphoria.

Plans start at $9.99 a month to stream with limited ads and $14.99 a month for add-free streaming. HBO Max also offers annual plans for $99.99 and $149.99.

Although HBO Max does not provide a free trial, cable users and chord cutters who are subscribed to HBO through an outside provider might already have free access (click here for more information). DirectTV Stream and Cricket Wireless provide free HBO Max with select streaming and wireless plans. Hulu subscribers can add HBO Max ass a premium channel for an additional monthly fee.

