Shreveport, LA

KTAL

A portion of I-49 in Shreveport dedicated to ‘Cooper Road Pioneers’

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Lawmakers decided to dedicate a portion of Interstate 49 to a historic Shreveport neighborhood during the 2022 legislative session. The State of Louisiana also turned over control of several plots of land in Caddo Parish. Act 350 will designate and rename a portion of I-49...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Lake Charles American Press

The Informer: No sales tax holidays for La. again until 2025

When is Louisiana’s tax-free sales weekend for school supplies this year?. The state’s sales tax holidays were suspended in 2018 as part of a budget-balancing compromise between Gov. John Bel Edwards and the Republican leadership in the Legislature. The three sales tax holidays — for school supplies, hurricane preparation and gun purchases — were suspended until June 30, 2025, as part of the $0.45 sales tax signed into law that year.
Calcasieu Parish News

Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine Lands Louisiana Man in Prison for Ten Years

Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine Lands Louisiana Man in Prison for Ten Years. New Orleans, Louisiana – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Bryant Daigre, age 33, of Garyville, Louisiana, was sentenced on July 28, 2022, to 120 months (10 years) of imprisonment for conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing methamphetamine, in violation of 21 U.S.C. §§ 841(a)(1), 841(b)(1)(B), and 846.
GARYVILLE, LA
Shreveport, LA
Shreveport, LA
Crime & Safety
westcentralsbest.com

Louisiana to Allow Adoptees to Access Their Original Birth Certificate

Beginning August 1, 2022, persons adopted in Louisiana who are 24 years of age and older can receive their Original Birth Certificate from the State of Louisiana for a cost $15.50. This does not provide access to adoption records. This is to receive a copy of your original (pre-adoption) birth certificate.
LOUISIANA STATE
WWL

Rapper Mystikal arrested, facing rape charge in Louisiana

ASCENSION PARISH, La. — Rapper Mystikal, who has faced sexual assault charges in the past, was booked on several charges including first-degree rape on Sunday in Louisiana, multiple media outlets report. According to The Advocate, 51-year-old Michael Tyler was booked into the Ascension Parish Prison on Sunday afternoon on...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
KTAL

Louisiana ATF warn about handguns being made into machine guns

It's where a semi-automatic pistol is converted into an automatic firearm that is able to shoot dozens of rounds in seconds. Louisiana ATF warn about handguns being made into …. Less rain and more heat to begin the new week. Smith County Sheriff: Drunk driver strikes, kills …. Smith County...
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Corrections Officer Arrested for Alleged Illicit Acts Involving a Juvenile

Louisiana Corrections Officer Arrested for Alleged Illicit Acts Involving a Juvenile. Louisiana – According to Louisiana State Police, the LSP Special Victims Unit (LSP SVU) launched an investigation into the computer-aided solicitation of a child in July 2022. It was discovered throughout the inquiry that the suspect was conversing with a minor by sharing sexual photographs on social media platforms.
PLAUCHEVILLE, LA
postsouth.com

New Louisiana law allows 300,000 military vets to carry concealed guns without permit

As many as 300,000 military veterans and active-duty troops in Louisiana will be eligible to carry concealed handguns without permits or training beginning Aug. 1. The new concealed carry exception was largely overlooked during the Louisiana Legislature's Regular Session with the focus on a bill by Oil City Republican Danny McCormick that would have removed permitting requirements for all adults 21 and older.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

In these Louisiana towns, ticket revenue climbed even as traffic dwindled

Auditors sounded an alarm on May 18, 2020, in Bonita, Louisiana, near the Arkansas state line. A statewide stay-at-home order was keeping cars off the road, limiting opportunities for the police to issue traffic tickets. The budget implications were serious in Bonita, which receives more than half its revenue from citations. “The Village relies on […] The post In these Louisiana towns, ticket revenue climbed even as traffic dwindled appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
KNOE TV8

Court bars Monroe man from working as a tax preparer in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (KNOE) - A Monroe man who pleaded guilty to a tax fraud-related felony is barred permanently from working as a tax preparer in Louisiana. Courtney C. Blockson was arrested in Dec. 2019 for a tax fraud scheme involving state child care tax credits. According to the charging document, Blockson improperly claimed the credits of behalf of hundreds of clients by falsely identifying them as day care center operators. None of the taxpayers involved were aware of Blockson’s scheme. The illegitimate credits initially cost the state $131,000 in fraudulent income tax refunds, which the Louisiana Department of Revenue recovered through the collection process.
MONROE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Cease-and-Desist Order and Summary Suspension Issued to Public Insurance Adjuster and Agency Doing Business in Louisiana

Cease-and-Desist Order and Summary Suspension Issued to Public Insurance Adjuster and Agency Doing Business in Louisiana. Louisiana – On July 28, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Insurance reported that on July 22, 2022, investigators from the Office of Insurance Fraud and Enforcement issued a cease-and-desist order and notice of summary suspension to non-resident public adjuster Kade Austen Mitchell and his agency for improperly withholding, misappropriating, or converting funds received in the course of doing business.
LOUISIANA STATE
Baton Rouge Business Report

Should Louisiana end Entergy’s monopoly?

Like other investor-owned utilities, Entergy Louisiana is a for-profit monopoly. No matter how upset their customers get, they can’t take their business elsewhere. Public Service Commissioner Craig Greene, a Republican who represents much of the Capital Region, has opened a docket for the PSC to explore “customer-centered options” that could include competition among providers. PSC Commissioner Foster Campbell, a Democrat from north Louisiana, also thinks the commission should consider different models.
LOUISIANA STATE
Highway 98.9

Check Out the Top 10 Most Redneck Towns in Louisiana

Did any of our communities in the Shreveport/Bossier City area make Nick Johnson's list of the 10 most redneck places in Louisiana? The short answer? Yes!. Who knew that dollar stores and Walmart Super Centers were part of the 'redneck equation?' Bars, graduation rates, smoke shops, and mobile homes were also taken into consideration when Nick Johnson compiled his list... However, I don't think Shreveport deserves to top the list. Have you been to any of those small towns along the coast? Oh wait, I have seen wearing camo to church here... bummer!
SHREVEPORT, LA

