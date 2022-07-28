Nathaniel MG Cup: Clubs thrown out of competition

www.bbc.com
Commonwealth Games: England cyclist Matt Walls and spectators injured in horrifying crash
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. England cyclist Matt Walls has been released from hospital after he was involved in...
All-Ireland Ladies Football Final: Meath beat Kerry to retain title in Croke Park showpiece
Meath retained their All-Ireland Ladies Football title with an ultimately comprehensive 3-10 to 1-7 win over Kerry in Sunday's Croke Park showpiece. Kerry got off to a flyer when Louise Ni Mhuircheartaigh's eighth-minute goal put the Kingdom 1-2 to 0-0 up. But Emma Troy's goal three minutes later steadied the...
Commonwealth Games: Sophie Unwin left in tears after not being awarded bronze medal despite third-place finish
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. England's Sophie Unwin has been fined for protesting against a decision to not award...
