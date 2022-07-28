Krysten Ritter to Star in ‘Orphan Black’ Sequel Series at AMC

www.sfgate.com
‘The Boys’ Season 4 Promotes Cameron Crovetti to Series Regular, Adds Valorie Curry and Susan Heyward to Cast
“The Boys” are getting two new Supes in Season 4 with Valorie Curry and Susan Hayward joining the cast. Cameron Crovetti, who plays Homelander’s son Ryan, has also been promoted to a series regular for the upcoming season. Curry (“The Lost Symbol”) will be portraying the superhero Firecracker,...
‘The Flash’ to End With Season 9 at The CW
Production on Season 9 of the beloved DC series is set to begin in September, with the final season slated to debut in 2023. The season will consist of 13 episodes. “Nine seasons! Nine years of saving Central City while taking audiences on an emotional journey full of heart, humor, and spectacle,” said series executive producer and showrunner Eric Wallace. “And now Barry Allen has reached the starting gate for his last race. So many amazing people have given their talents, time, and love to bring this wonderful show to life each week. So, as we get ready to honor the show’s incredible legacy with our exciting final chapter, I want to say thank you to our phenomenal cast, writers, producers, and crew over the years who helped make ‘The Flash’ such an unforgettable experience for audiences around the world.“
Netflix Brazil Banner Series ‘Senna’ Sets Vicente Amorim as Director
“Senna,” Netflix’s biggest and most ambitious series ever in Latin America, now has a director. Seasoned Brazilian film-TV action thriller director Vicente Amorim — whose credits include “Good” with Viggo Mortensen and “Yakuza Princess,” with Japanese American singer Masumi and Jonathan Rhys Meyers — has boarded the production.
Harrison Ford, Pierce Brosnan Praise John McTiernan, Vic Armstrong at London Action Festival Awards (EXCLUSIVE)
A galaxy of stars paid fulsome tribute to filmmaker John McTiernan (“Die Hard,” “Predator”) and stuntman Vic Armstrong (the Indiana Jones, James Bond and Star Wars franchises) as they were both awarded Moving Target awards on Friday for their outstanding contributions to the action genre at the inaugural London Action Festival.
‘Spirit Halloween: The Movie’ Brings Costume Store to Life in Spooky Trailer
The spookiest time of the year is just around the corner, and with it comes a new look at “Spirit Halloween: The Movie,” an upcoming film based on the ubiquitous pop-up costume store. The new teaser trailer chronicles a group of boys, played by Donovan Colan, Dylan Martin...
‘Star Trek’ Icon Nichelle Nichols Dies At 89
Click here to read the full article. Nichelle Nichols, who was widely admired for her groundbreaking role as Lieutenant Nyota Uhura on 1966’s Star Trek: The Originals , has died at 89 years old. Her son, Kyle Johnson, revealed the unfortunate news on Sunday (July 31) by posting an update to a website memorializing the life of his mother. He wrote, “I regret to inform you that a great light in the firmament no longer shines for us as it has for so many years.” “Last night, my mother, Nichelle Nichols, succumbed to natural causes and passed away,” he wrote....
Pat Carroll, Voice of Ursula in ‘The Little Mermaid’ and Veteran Sitcom Actress, Dies at 95
Pat Carroll, a veteran actress known for her voice role as Ursula in Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” and whose career as an entertainer spanned seven decades, died Saturday in Cape Cod, Mass. while recovering from pneumonia. She was 95 years old. Carroll’s death was confirmed by her...
Travis Scott Headed to Las Vegas for ‘Road to Utopia’ Residency
Travis Scott will return to the stage as a headliner next month. Today (Aug. 1), the rapper announced plans for a Las Vegas nightclub residency — a string of seven shows total — under the banner “Road to Utopia” that will take place at the Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World starting on Sept. 17.
Santa Cruz celebrates ‘The Lost Boys’ anniversary as ‘ground zero’ of teen vampire genre
"The Lost Boys" turns 35 today. Here are some Santa Cruz Easter eggs for both the casual observer and the super fan.
‘Renaissance’: Meet Nova Wav, the Songwriting and Producing Duo Behind Half of Beyoncé’s New Album
Two years ago, songwriting and producing duo Nova Wav first chatted with Beyoncé over pizza about what would become her seventh full-length album: “Renaissance.”. Released on Friday, the 16-track record is filled to the brim with infectious, danceable tracks, and Nova Wav — made up of Brittany “Chi” Coney and Denisia “Blu June” Andrews — are honored to have a hand in eight of the songs. The duo, who has produced and written for Jay-Z, Rihanna, Ariana Grande, Kehlani, DJ Khaled, H.E.R., Jazmine Sullivan and more, first met Beyoncé in 2014. In 2020, they struck gold as writers on Beyoncé’s single “Black Parade,” which went on to win a Grammy for best R&B performance. So when they got the call to work on “Renaissance” in the midst of the pandemic, the duo was more than ready to dive in.
