Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office details hiring processes, practices

2 arrested in 2010 homicide after second look by investigators
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two people were arrested Sunday, more than 12 years after they’re suspected to have shot and killed 19-year-old German Clerici of Wichita. Clerici was reported missing by his mother in February 2010. He was found several days later in culvert in Butler County, east of Augusta, with a fatal gunshot wound. His car was found on east 21st Street in Wichita in June 2010.
Three area law enforcement officers graduate from training center in Yoder
YODER, Kan. — A new member of the Hutchinson Police Department was one of twenty-one new law enforcement officers that graduated from the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center (KLETC) on July 29th at a ceremony held in the KLETC Integrity Auditorium. Officer Vincent Beaudoin will now begin filed training with the police department in the next couple of weeks. Two other area officers also were a part of the class. They were Carter James of the Newton Police Department and Irlick Moreno of the Rice Co. Sheriff’s Department.
Lansing inmate dies at hospital
LANSING, Kan. (KSNW) – A man serving a 23-year sentence for voluntary manslaughter and aggravated robbery that happened in Wichita in 2011 has died. According to the Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC), Patrick William T. Unrein, 45, died Thursday after he was transported from Lansing Correctional Facility to St. John’s Hospital. The department did not […]
Charges filed in two fatal shooting incidents in Wichita
Charges have been filed against suspects in two separate shooting incidents in Wichita. 49-year-old Christopher English is charged with first degree murder, criminal discharge of a weapon and criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. He was arrested after the December, 2020 shooting death of 49-year-old Michael Horn. Police were called to a home in the 1800 block of South Main, where they found Horn with a fatal gunshot wound. It’s believed that shots were fired from outside the home. English is scheduled for another court appearance on August 8th and his bond was set at $500,000.
More guns are being stolen from Wichita cars. Here’s where the most thefts happen
“We’re not talking about somebody that busts the windows and starts searching through the car hoping to find a firearm. I mean they’re literally just opening the door,” a Wichita police spokesman said.
Reno County law enforcement take realistic active shooter training
Warning: The video above shows an active shooter simulation which may be concerning to some viewers HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – Hoping for the best but preparing for the worst. With the new school year just weeks away, law enforcement officers and other agencies in Reno County teamed up for a four-day active shooter training at […]
Police: Arrests made in death of Wichita child
The Wichita Police Department (WPD) has arrested Kentrell Willingham, 25, and Xjohnna Hannah, 25, both of Wichita, on suspicion of 1st Degree Murder.
Court rules that former Wichita officer can be prosecuted for injuring child
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Supreme Court has issued its decision in the case of a former Wichita police officer. It decided that Dexter Betts can be prosecuted for injuring a child while on the job in 2017. In December 2017, Betts was on a domestic violence call in the 1500 block of N. […]
Oaklawn shooting likely result of failed drug buy
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A shooting in Oaklawn in mid-July that left a man dead was likely the result of a failed drug robbery, according to affidavits filed with the Sedgwick County court Friday. The shooting happened on the evening of July 11. Sheriff deputies found the shooting victim, 19-year-old Donovan Graves of Wichita, in […]
Man booked into jail in 2020 Wichita murder case
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department has made an arrest in a 2020 murder case. According to the Sedgwick County Jail booking sheet, 42-year-old Christopher E. English of Wichita was booked Thursday on suspicion of first-degree murder in the death of 49-year-old Michael Horn. The Wichita Police Department said the homicide happened on […]
WPD makes arrest in April homicide near a nightclub
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Law enforcement officers booked a man into jail Thursday in an April fatal shooting in north Wichita. The Sedgwick County Jail booking sheet shows that 35-year-old Brent A. Cruz was booked on suspicion of second-degree murder in the death of Nyron Bowen. Bowen, 31, left a nightclub around 1 a.m. on […]
Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office shares photos of jail search
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office shared photos on Tuesday showing a major search of the detention facility that happened last week following a security breach where inmates devised a plan to bring drugs and weapons into the jail. The sheriff’s office said 169 commissioned and...
WPD: Father and girlfriend arrested in baby’s death
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department has arrested a 25-year-old man and his 25-year-old girlfriend in the death of a baby. The WPD said that the infant, 1-year-old Lasiah Williams, was with his father, Kentrell Willingham and the father’s girlfriend, Xjohnna Hannah, for a few days. Another of the baby’s relatives met with […]
Wichita Man Facing Federal Charges for Role in Jan. 6th Riot
A Wichita man is facing federal charges for his alleged role in the January 6th, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Prosecutors say 37-year-old Michael Eckerman stands accused of shoving a Capitol Police officer, causing him to fall down a flight of stairs. That action reportedly cleared the way for...
Kansas court: Self-defense doesn't apply when bystander hurt
A Kansas law allowing deadly force against an attacker doesn't protect people from prosecution if a bystander is injured, the state's highest court declared Friday.
WPD to host active shooter training for houses of worship
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department (WPD) will be hosting an active shooter training for churches and other houses of worship. The date is yet to be announced. The worship leader and head of security for the house of worship must be in attendance for the training. If you are interested, WPD asks […]
Frustrated residents say abandoned business attracts vandalism, violence
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Krispy Krunchy Chicken, located near 13th and Broadway in Wichita, has been closed for months. There were plans to turn the restaurant into a wings and burger joint, but that never happened. Now, residents say it has become a magnet for vandalism and even some violence in that area.
Kansas Supreme Court denies self-defense to Wichita officer who hurt 9-year-old girl
The high court’s decision sets limits on self-defense immunity when bystanders are injured.
Hutchinson woman among 2 hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash
HARVEY COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident just before 2p.m. Friday in Harvey County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2003 GMC Sierra 1500 driven by Margaret Elizabeth Gase, 26, Huthinson, was southbound on River Park. The driver disobeyed the stop sign at Dutch Avenue and and traveled...
Man sentenced to 18 years in prison for shooting death of Wichita teen
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A Wichita man has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for the April 2020 shooting death of a teenager as she rode in a car with her brother and boyfriend. The Sedgwick County district attorney's office said a judge sentenced 34-year-old Joshua Johnson to 216...
