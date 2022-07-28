ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston 25 News WFXT

State lawmakers agree to legislation to overhaul oversight of Soldiers’ Homes

By Kerry Kavanaugh, Boston 25 News
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ounnc_0gwTBI8900

BOSTON — Massachusetts state lawmakers have agreed upon legislation that will overhaul oversight of the Holyoke and Chelsea Soldiers’ Homes.

Those are the homes for veterans where dozens died after contracting COVID-19 at the start of the pandemic in 2020.

This legislation, that came out of a bipartisan working committee, puts more eyeballs on the Soldiers’ Homes and it ensures the people running the homes are qualified to do so.

The legislation received unanimous support in the senate Thursday afternoon. State lawmakers in both chambers have now approved the legislation, an ‘Act Relative to the Governance Structure and Care of Veterans at the Commonwealth’s Veteran’s Homes’, sending the legislation to the governor’s desk.

Here are some of the big changes to com:

  • The Department of Veterans Services will be elevated to a cabinet-level executive office that directly reports to the governor
  • The superintendents of the homes in Holyoke and Chelsea must have a nursing home administrator license (something the previous head of the Holyoke home did not)
  • It requires two annual home inspections by the department of health
  • It creates an independent office of the veteran advocate
  • And it will maintain the local board of trustees

These changes come more than two years after 84 veterans died during the outbreak at the Holyoke soldiers’ home, which began in March, 2020. 31 veterans died at the home in Chelsea.

In May, Governor Charlie Baker agreed to settle a lawsuit against the state over its treatment and care of veterans in Holyoke.

The settlement was for $56 million dollars.

In a joint statement Senate President Karen E. Spilka, Speaker of the House Ronald J. Mariano, Senator Michael F. Rush & Representative Joseph F. Wagner said this about the legislation:

“Nothing can alleviate the pain of the families who lost loved ones to COVID-19 at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home, but we can ensure that we act to prevent a similar tragedy in the future. We are pleased to announce that the conference committee on veterans’ homes has reached an agreement on legislation that clarifies the chain of command at veterans’ homes by elevating Department of Veterans Services to a cabinet-level executive office with direct reporting to the Governor and the ability to hire and fire superintendents, creates a statewide advisory council to recommend ways to address the needs of veterans across the Commonwealth, and creates an independent Office of the Veteran Advocate. It also seeks to ensure the health and wellbeing of veterans in veterans’ homes by requiring that the Department of Public Health inspect each state-operated veterans’ home at least twice per year and every 30 days during emergencies, as well as requiring veterans’ homes to be licensed long-term care facilities. We look forward to taking this legislation up shortly to get it on the Governor’s desk soon.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
MassLive.com

$250 stimulus checks for Massachusetts taxpayers scrapped by Beacon Hill lawmakers as resurfaced tax cap muddles affordability

Despite crushing inflation and the threat of a looming recession, Massachusetts lawmakers early Monday morning temporarily shelved delivering tax relief to Bay Staters — after promising just weeks ago to send stimulus checks to middle-income residents. Beacon Hill, thrown a massive curveball by Gov. Charlie Baker and news of...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nursing Homes#Lawmakers#Home Inspections#Executive Office#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Senate#Commonwealth#Veteran S Homes#The Department Of Health
FraminghamSOURCE

Massachusetts Legislature Passes Bill Supporting Veterans & Military Families; Establishes Medal of Fidelity

In full transparency the press release and graphic were submitted to SOURCE media for publication. BOSTON – The Massachusetts Legislature today, July 29, passed comprehensive legislation, An Act relative to military spouse-licensure portability, education and enrollment of dependents, addressing the Commonwealth’s most immediate needs in the veteran community and making necessary updates to service member quality-of-life issues and acknowledgements of our military branches and individual service, including supporting military families who relocate to the Commonwealth with expedited licensure and school enrollment, creating education awareness programs and establishing the Massachusetts Medal of Fidelity.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Reinstating Happy Hour: A lifeline for struggling bars or a public safety threat?

The last few years have been tough for bars, restaurants, and downtown districts in general. State Senator Julian Cyr, democrat from Truro, thinks reinstating Happy Hour could help. “I think of the businesses in downtown Boston who are really struggling to get people in the door because people are just not coming into the office. This could be a tool that could help.”
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Top election official races feature deniers of 2020 results

PHOENIX — (AP) — An Arizona lawmaker endorsed by former President Donald Trump who attended the Jan. 6, 2021, rally that preceded the violent assault on the U.S. Capitol and another lawmaker who also believes the 2020 presidential election results should be overturned are among four Republicans vying for the top elections post in the presidential battleground.
KANSAS STATE
WBEC AM

A Shocking Statistic Regarding Children In Massachusetts

Bet you did not know this: Massachusetts is one of a few states that actually allows youngsters under 18 to get married. It has become a hot-button topic in the halls of Boston as plans are underway to rectify this measure. State Representative Kay Khan and Bay State Senator Harriet Chandler have been instrumental in making this immediate revision as statistics show the Bay State recorded a total of about 1,200 marriages and some children that turned 13 have said "I do" between the years 2000 and 2018. To sum this up in one word "Ridiculous"
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Here’s what you need to know about the legalization of sports betting in Massachusetts

BOSTON — Lawmakers reached a deal early Monday morning legalizing in-person and mobile sports betting in Massachusetts. The legislation, “An Act regulating sports wagering,” authorizes the Massachusetts Gaming Commission to grant in-person licenses at gaming establishments, including casinos, racetracks and simulcast facilities, as well as mobile licenses through mobile applications or digital platforms, a spokesperson for the office of House Speaker Ronald J. Mariano said in a news release.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
bostonagentmagazine.com

Massachusetts ranked No. 1 public school system in the US

Massachusetts has the best public school system in the country, according to WalletHub’s “2022 States With the Best & Words School Systems” report. Homebuyers carefully choose communities based on several factors, and for those raising a family or planning to, finding an area with great schools is a high priority. For many families public education is the only option, but school systems can vary widely due to resources and funding, according to the report.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Live 95.9

MA Residents Should Expect Something Extra From Uncle Sam

During these trying times, everyone needs some much needed relief as Bay State residents from The Berkshires to Boston will be eligible to receive tax rebate checks as plans are under way to ease the financial stress that has been plaguing consumers for the past few months. We are STILL seeing high prices at the grocery store and even though gas prices have been declining, people are STILL feeling the pinch as they are struggling to keep up with their monthly budgets.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Home childcare pilot program offered in Springfield, Lynn

SPRINGFIELD — The state Office of Economic Empowerment, in collaboration with Citizen’s Bank, has developed a Childcare Starter Grant. Fourteen grantees will receive up to $4,500 in funding toward business expenses that come with developing a home childcare program. To be eligible for the grant, the applicant must...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
FUN 107

Massachusetts License Plates Have More History Than You Think

The license plate has been around for nearly 100 years in America and believe it or not, it all started in Massachusetts. Though Massachusetts wasn't the first state to require motor vehicles to be registered, it was the first to issue state created license plates for those vehicles. And it all started with one angry man.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
111K+
Followers
119K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy