MNPS School Board Candidates Are Slinging Mud

www.nashvillescene.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Putting the Ho Ho Ho Back In Santa's Go Go Go!H TitsworthTennessee State
Free Things to Do in Nashville This Weekend!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Nashville Back to School EventsHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
2022 NFL Draft Review: Tennessee TitansAdrian HolmanNashville, TN
Free Things to Do in Nashville This Weekend!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Related
fox17.com
Dickson County Schools adding safety feature this upcoming school year
DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Some school districts in Middle Tennessee are just days away from the start of school. This raises the question of what school leaders are doing to keep students and teachers safe in the classroom?. Dickson County Schools will be adding a safety feature to...
wpln.org
Nashville’s August election is like the playoffs. So, why are so many voters sitting it out?
Nashville voter Dawn Tyus votes every time there’s a chance. She works for Metro Nashville Public Schools and has children attending their schools, so school board candidates were top of mind for her. But, she was shocked at the nonexistent line for early voting. “I’m kind of surprised there’s...
biztoc.com
Nashville: Snitch City
In Nashville, complaints about vague code violations can be made anonymously. The city gets fine revenue. There are a mix of black and white, poor and rich residents, and newly gentrifying neighborhoods. The result: a perfect brew for evil busybodies, meddlers, and assholes trying to leverage the power of the state to make a buck. […]
fox17.com
TSU students living in hotels are concerned for their safety
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) – Some Tennessee State University (TSU) students told FOX17 News they are still looking for a place to live and may have to live in hotels, off campus, instead of in a dorm, on campus. School is about three weeks away and this is not the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dozens concerned over Gov. Lee’s education plan rally outside of TISA rulemaking hearing
The debate over education in the state of Tennessee continues on.
localmemphis.com
Here's how many families have signed up for TN's school voucher program
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee is looking ahead to the upcoming school year and the state's new school voucher program. According to Lee, more than 2,000 families in Shelby and Davidson counties have already signed up for it. “We're very hopeful. The law passed two years...
Closed Nashville school turned into center for kids dealing with homelessness
The school complex has been re-purposed into a home base for the Homeless Education Resource Office, or HERO. Although, they serve more than just who those who fit that label.
WSMV
Woman scammed after meeting man on dating app
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville woman is now warning others after she said a man she met on a dating app scammed her out of hundreds of dollars. “He was just a really solid guy and I was like this guy doesn’t look like a bad guy,” Meghan Dubuc said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSMV
Retired Metro Police Chief Joe Casey dies at age 96
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Retired Metro Chief of Police Joe Casey died on Sunday morning, the police department announced. He was 96. Casey died on the morning of his 96th birthday. Casey served in the police department for nearly 38 years following his appointment as a patrolman in November 1951.
Tennessee Tribune
New Civil Rights Tour Launched in Nashville
NASHVILLE, TN—On Saturday, July 23, 2022, NashvilleSites.org launched its third. driving tour entitled “Civil Rights Movement.”. This driving tour includes sites like the sit-ins on Fifth Avenue (now Rep. John Lewis Way), the beginning of school. desegregation at East Nashville High School, the bombing of lawyer Z. Alexander.
wpln.org
Meet the people who make Nashville laugh
What makes Nashville laugh? Where are the best places in town to catch a comedy show? What is it like to be a comedian in Music City?. To answer these questions and more, we’re joined by a panel of local comedians, producers, and booking managers. They’ll share their experiences on stage, and give us some insight into what it takes to put together a show.
qudach.com
Chief thanks security guard for heroic actions
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake thanked a Broadway information defender Friday for helping forestall a imaginable calamity past week. Chief Drake thanked Mike Kuhn, a information defender astatine Lucky Bastard Saloon successful downtown Nashville, for assisting successful stopping a antheral who attempted to wounded a constabulary serviceman the week prior.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2022 Old Timers Festival Parade Grand Marshal Announced
The 2022 Old Timers Festival parade grand marshal will be Rick Autery. This year’s theme is “Serving Thru History” as the City aims to honor not only our military veterans, but also our local people who dedicate so much of their lives to the betterment of our community. This year the City is also honoring its own history as we celebrate the 50th anniversary of incorporation.
Nashville Scene
Chris Gass Named Executive Chef at Hathorne
Chef and owner John Stephenson has named chef Chris Gass the executive chef of Hathorne, the West Side restaurant with a focus on fellowship and local, seasonal ingredients. Gass, a Nashville native, has worked in a number of kitchens throughout the southeast including local favorites The Continental and 5th & Taylor.
williamsonherald.com
Anonymous shopper restores hope for local family
Sometimes heroes wear capes. Sometimes they shop at Dollar Tree in Spring Hill. Local mom Alexandria Jacas still can’t recall the incident without tears. “That man had no idea what my family was going through,” she said. Jacas and her 3-year-old son, Kesler, were checking out at the...
Nashville Scene
Code Snitching: Nashvillians Are Weaponizing Metro Codes Against ‘Undesirable’ Neighbors
The first time Freddie Benford turns the engine over, the faded blue 1967 Dodge Coronet 440 sputters. There’s a dog-eared Bible and some old prescription bags on the dash, and a colony of COVID masks hangs from the transmission lever. Benford turns the key again. Still nothing. On the...
tncontentexchange.com
Cumberland Connect announces Phase 4 of internet project
Cumberland Connect announced recently the next step in its Fiber-to-the-Home project, which will bring high-speed internet service to portions of northern Cheatham County, including the Pleasant View area. Launched in May 2020, the fourth phase of construction will add over 20,000 locations in Montgomery, Robertson, Sumner, and Cheatham counties, providing...
Law enforcement agencies team up for Back to School Bash in Clarksville
Clarksville law enforcement agencies make sure kids are ready for going back to school. This is how they did just that.
Tennesseans join in on Mega Millions excitement
The Mega Millions jackpot has risen to over $1 billion this week, marking only the third time the jackpot has crossed this threshold in the lottery game's two-decade-long history.
7 Places To You Need To Visit In Tennessee If You Love Dolly Parton
Dolly Parton is probably one of the biggest celebrities born in Tennessee, and there are so many places across the state that honor her legacy, despite the fact that she's still alive. Perhaps you're the ultimate Dolly fan, and you've been wanting to visit her home state to simply appreciate...
Comments / 0