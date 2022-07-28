ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

MNPS School Board Candidates Are Slinging Mud

By Kelsey Beyeler
Nashville Scene
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.nashvillescene.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
biztoc.com

Nashville: Snitch City

In Nashville, complaints about vague code violations can be made anonymously. The city gets fine revenue. There are a mix of black and white, poor and rich residents, and newly gentrifying neighborhoods. The result: a perfect brew for evil busybodies, meddlers, and assholes trying to leverage the power of the state to make a buck. […]
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

TSU students living in hotels are concerned for their safety

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) – Some Tennessee State University (TSU) students told FOX17 News they are still looking for a place to live and may have to live in hotels, off campus, instead of in a dorm, on campus. School is about three weeks away and this is not the...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oak Hill, TN
Local
Tennessee Education
Local
Tennessee Government
Nashville, TN
Government
City
Friendship, TN
Nashville, TN
Education
Nashville, TN
Elections
Tennessee State
Tennessee Elections
City
Nashville, TN
WSMV

Woman scammed after meeting man on dating app

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville woman is now warning others after she said a man she met on a dating app scammed her out of hundreds of dollars. “He was just a really solid guy and I was like this guy doesn’t look like a bad guy,” Meghan Dubuc said.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#School Board#School Vouchers#Metro#Moms For Liberty
WSMV

Retired Metro Police Chief Joe Casey dies at age 96

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Retired Metro Chief of Police Joe Casey died on Sunday morning, the police department announced. He was 96. Casey died on the morning of his 96th birthday. Casey served in the police department for nearly 38 years following his appointment as a patrolman in November 1951.
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

New Civil Rights Tour Launched in Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN—On Saturday, July 23, 2022, NashvilleSites.org launched its third. driving tour entitled “Civil Rights Movement.”. This driving tour includes sites like the sit-ins on Fifth Avenue (now Rep. John Lewis Way), the beginning of school. desegregation at East Nashville High School, the bombing of lawyer Z. Alexander.
NASHVILLE, TN
wpln.org

Meet the people who make Nashville laugh

What makes Nashville laugh? Where are the best places in town to catch a comedy show? What is it like to be a comedian in Music City?. To answer these questions and more, we’re joined by a panel of local comedians, producers, and booking managers. They’ll share their experiences on stage, and give us some insight into what it takes to put together a show.
NASHVILLE, TN
qudach.com

Chief thanks security guard for heroic actions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake thanked a Broadway information defender Friday for helping forestall a imaginable calamity past week. Chief Drake thanked Mike Kuhn, a information defender astatine Lucky Bastard Saloon successful downtown Nashville, for assisting successful stopping a antheral who attempted to wounded a constabulary serviceman the week prior.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Rutherford Source

2022 Old Timers Festival Parade Grand Marshal Announced

The 2022 Old Timers Festival parade grand marshal will be Rick Autery. This year’s theme is “Serving Thru History” as the City aims to honor not only our military veterans, but also our local people who dedicate so much of their lives to the betterment of our community. This year the City is also honoring its own history as we celebrate the 50th anniversary of incorporation.
LA VERGNE, TN
Nashville Scene

Chris Gass Named Executive Chef at Hathorne

Chef and owner John Stephenson has named chef Chris Gass the executive chef of Hathorne, the West Side restaurant with a focus on fellowship and local, seasonal ingredients. Gass, a Nashville native, has worked in a number of kitchens throughout the southeast including local favorites The Continental and 5th & Taylor.
NASHVILLE, TN
williamsonherald.com

Anonymous shopper restores hope for local family

Sometimes heroes wear capes. Sometimes they shop at Dollar Tree in Spring Hill. Local mom Alexandria Jacas still can’t recall the incident without tears. “That man had no idea what my family was going through,” she said. Jacas and her 3-year-old son, Kesler, were checking out at the...
SPRING HILL, TN
tncontentexchange.com

Cumberland Connect announces Phase 4 of internet project

Cumberland Connect announced recently the next step in its Fiber-to-the-Home project, which will bring high-speed internet service to portions of northern Cheatham County, including the Pleasant View area. Launched in May 2020, the fourth phase of construction will add over 20,000 locations in Montgomery, Robertson, Sumner, and Cheatham counties, providing...
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy