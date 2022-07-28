Andy Ruiz to get title shot if he beats Luis Ortiz in WBC title eliminator on Sept.4th

The world of boxing is fixated on a potential matchup between Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr. While that fight is extremely tantalizing, there are three welterweight contenders waiting in the wings for their shot at glory. In the U.K., Conor Benn is looking for a title shot after putting together a record of 21-0. Out in Philadelphia, Jaron Ennis has built up buzz with his showstopping athleticism and sharp power. Down in Texas, Vergil Ortiz Jr. has dazzled fans with his power punching en route to a perfect record of 18-0 with 18 knockouts. While Ennis and Benn have both been able to fight this year, Ortiz Jr. has been sidelined since last summer after being diagnosed with rhabdomyolysis. Fortunately, his yearlong layoff will conclude next week as he returns to the ring at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO