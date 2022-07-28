ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Andy Ruiz to get title shot if he beats Luis Ortiz in WBC title eliminator on Sept.4th

By Contact Us
BoxingNews24.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.boxingnews24.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MMA Fighting

Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Peña 2 full fight video highlights

Watch Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Peña 2 full fight video highlights from the main event of UFC 277, courtesy of the UFC and other outlets. UFC 277: Peña vs. Nunes 2 took place July 30 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. UFC women’s bantamweight champion Julianna Peña (11-5) and featherweight champion Amanda Nunes (22-5) collided in the night’s main event, which was a rematch of one of the greatest upsets in MMA history. The fight aired live on ESPN+ pay-per-view.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jake Paul explains Hasim Rahman Jr. fight cancellation: 'The pressure starts to set in'

Jake Paul says he knew this would happen from the jump. According to Most Valuable Promotions, Hasim Rahman Jr. deceived the promotion, commission, and Paul about his weight. After Rahman Jr. asked for the bout to shift from cruiserweight (200 pounds) to a contract weight of 215 pounds, the promotion canceled the bout – and the entire Aug. 6 event scheduled for Madison Square Garden in New York.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
BoxingNews24.com

Photos: Danny Garcia, Demirezen & Russell Victorious In Brooklyn

Two-division world champion Danny “Swift Garcia dominated in his super welterweight debut Saturday night, cruising to a majority decision victory over exciting contender Jose Benavidez Jr. in the SHOWTIME main event from Barclays Center in Brooklyn headlining a Premier Boxing Champions event. He saved perhaps his most expressive moment post-fight when he broke down in the ring discussing his struggles with mental health with SHOWTIME reporter Jim Gray, showing the authenticity that has made him such a fan-favorite in Brooklyn.
BROOKLYN, NY
Boxing Scene

Daily Bread Mailbag: Haney, Spence-Crawford, Beterbiev, Tank, Canelo-GGG, More

The Daily Bread Mailbag returns with Stephen "Breadman" Edwards tackling topics such as unified light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev, unbeaten star Gervonta 'Tank' Davis, Errol Spence vs. Terence Crawford, Devin Haney and more. What up Breadman?. I sure hate all the Haney hate from the other fighters in his division....
COMBAT SPORTS
defpen

Vergil Ortiz Hopes To Fight Errol Spence Jr., Terence Crawford: ‘I’m Ready For It’

The world of boxing is fixated on a potential matchup between Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr. While that fight is extremely tantalizing, there are three welterweight contenders waiting in the wings for their shot at glory. In the U.K., Conor Benn is looking for a title shot after putting together a record of 21-0. Out in Philadelphia, Jaron Ennis has built up buzz with his showstopping athleticism and sharp power. Down in Texas, Vergil Ortiz Jr. has dazzled fans with his power punching en route to a perfect record of 18-0 with 18 knockouts. While Ennis and Benn have both been able to fight this year, Ortiz Jr. has been sidelined since last summer after being diagnosed with rhabdomyolysis. Fortunately, his yearlong layoff will conclude next week as he returns to the ring at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Demirezen: Kownacki Might Think This Is An Easy Fight; Has No Idea What I'll Show In Ring

NEW YORK – Ali Eren Demirezen doesn’t think Adam Kownacki knows what he has gotten himself into. The Turkish heavyweight contender joked during an interview with BoxingScene.com that Kownacki “must be planning to finish his career with me” Saturday night at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, where Kownacki was raised. Kownacki undoubtedly needs to defeat Demirezen to revive his career after back-to-back technical-knockout losses to Robert Helenius, yet this isn’t a typical comeback bout.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oleksandr Usyk
Person
Deontay Wilder
Person
Chris Arreola
Person
Anthony Joshua
Person
Brian Webber
Person
Tyson Fury
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wbc#Boxing#Combat#Fox Sports#The Crypto Arena#The World Boxing Council#Wba Wbo#British
worldboxingnews.net

Mayweather CEO mangles De La Hoya’s Davis-Garcia demands

Floyd Mayweather CEO Leonard Ellerbe roasted Oscar De La Hoya for his demands over a Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia clash. Garcia stated to his promoter that De La Hoya had to make the fight next, despite Ellerbe explaining that Davis is the A-side. De La Hoya has to bow...
COMBAT SPORTS
defpen

Matchroom Sets Undercard Set For Alvarez-Golovkin III

Only six weeks remain until Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Gennadiy “GGG” Golovkin share the ring for the third time in their pro careers. As the main event nears, Matchroom has unveiled the undercard for the pay-per-view event. Leading the undercard, former amateur standout Marc Castro will...
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Jake Paul set to be ranked as a top 40 fighter by the WBC

Jake Paul will be a top 40 ranked fighter if he is able to defeat Hasim Rahman Jr next week, WBC boss Mauricio Sulaiman has confirmed. Paul has continually reiterated his desire to challenge for a world title at some point in the future. Many have laughed that off as nonsense, but a path to glory has now opened up.
COMBAT SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy