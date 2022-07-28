Andy Ruiz to get title shot if he beats Luis Ortiz in WBC title eliminator on Sept.4th

www.boxingnews24.com
Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Peña 2 full fight video highlights
Watch Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Peña 2 full fight video highlights from the main event of UFC 277, courtesy of the UFC and other outlets. UFC 277: Peña vs. Nunes 2 took place July 30 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. UFC women’s bantamweight champion Julianna Peña (11-5) and featherweight champion Amanda Nunes (22-5) collided in the night’s main event, which was a rematch of one of the greatest upsets in MMA history. The fight aired live on ESPN+ pay-per-view.
Watch YouTuber Logan Paul got knocked out cold by UFC fighter Paulo Costa during sparring session
UFC fighter Paulo Costa became famous after "knocking out" YouTube boxer Logan Paul. A clip released by Paul shows him being flattened by UFC fighter Costa back in 2020 while training for his own career in the octagon. However a boxing sparring session appeared to take its toll on Paul...
Jake Paul Will Be Ranked By The WBC And Allowed To Fight For World Titles If He Beats Hasim Rahman Jr.
Jake Paul will be ranked by the World Boxing Council if he manages to defeat Hasim Rahman Jr. next weekend - and it means he can start climbing towards world title glory. The YouTuber fights at Madison Square Garden on August 6 and Rahman Jr. will be his first opponent with an established professional record.
Jake Paul explains Hasim Rahman Jr. fight cancellation: 'The pressure starts to set in'
Jake Paul says he knew this would happen from the jump. According to Most Valuable Promotions, Hasim Rahman Jr. deceived the promotion, commission, and Paul about his weight. After Rahman Jr. asked for the bout to shift from cruiserweight (200 pounds) to a contract weight of 215 pounds, the promotion canceled the bout – and the entire Aug. 6 event scheduled for Madison Square Garden in New York.
BoxingNews24.com
Photos: Danny Garcia, Demirezen & Russell Victorious In Brooklyn
Two-division world champion Danny “Swift Garcia dominated in his super welterweight debut Saturday night, cruising to a majority decision victory over exciting contender Jose Benavidez Jr. in the SHOWTIME main event from Barclays Center in Brooklyn headlining a Premier Boxing Champions event. He saved perhaps his most expressive moment post-fight when he broke down in the ring discussing his struggles with mental health with SHOWTIME reporter Jim Gray, showing the authenticity that has made him such a fan-favorite in Brooklyn.
Boxing Scene
Daily Bread Mailbag: Haney, Spence-Crawford, Beterbiev, Tank, Canelo-GGG, More
The Daily Bread Mailbag returns with Stephen "Breadman" Edwards tackling topics such as unified light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev, unbeaten star Gervonta 'Tank' Davis, Errol Spence vs. Terence Crawford, Devin Haney and more. What up Breadman?. I sure hate all the Haney hate from the other fighters in his division....
Vergil Ortiz Hopes To Fight Errol Spence Jr., Terence Crawford: ‘I’m Ready For It’
The world of boxing is fixated on a potential matchup between Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr. While that fight is extremely tantalizing, there are three welterweight contenders waiting in the wings for their shot at glory. In the U.K., Conor Benn is looking for a title shot after putting together a record of 21-0. Out in Philadelphia, Jaron Ennis has built up buzz with his showstopping athleticism and sharp power. Down in Texas, Vergil Ortiz Jr. has dazzled fans with his power punching en route to a perfect record of 18-0 with 18 knockouts. While Ennis and Benn have both been able to fight this year, Ortiz Jr. has been sidelined since last summer after being diagnosed with rhabdomyolysis. Fortunately, his yearlong layoff will conclude next week as he returns to the ring at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.
Boxing Scene
Demirezen: Kownacki Might Think This Is An Easy Fight; Has No Idea What I'll Show In Ring
NEW YORK – Ali Eren Demirezen doesn’t think Adam Kownacki knows what he has gotten himself into. The Turkish heavyweight contender joked during an interview with BoxingScene.com that Kownacki “must be planning to finish his career with me” Saturday night at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, where Kownacki was raised. Kownacki undoubtedly needs to defeat Demirezen to revive his career after back-to-back technical-knockout losses to Robert Helenius, yet this isn’t a typical comeback bout.
MMAmania.com
Fraud! Sneaky Jake Paul leaks Hasim Rahman Jr. weigh-in video — ‘Fake fighter’
Undefeated cruiserweight Jake Paul was scheduled to fight Hasim Rahman Jr. this Sat. night (Aug. 6) at Madison Square Garden in New York City, part of a Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) boxing card that also featured Amanda Serrano vs. Brenda Carabajal at featherweight. The entire event has since been canceled. Paul...
Amanda Nunes fires back at Valentina Shevchenko’s comments following UFC 277: “She lost her last fight”
UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Amanda Nunes caught wind of Valentina Shevchenko’s comments following UFC 277. Nunes took back the 135-pound gold in her rematch with Julianna Pena inside the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX on July 30. Pena shocked the world back in late 2021 by submitting Nunes to capture the gold.
Jake Paul Tried To Pay Hasim Rahman Jr To Take A 'Dive' But They Rejected It, Claims Dillon Danis
Jake Paul tried to pay Hasim Rahman Jr to take a dive but they rejected it, sensationally claims Dillon Danis. Danis has come up with his own wild theory about the sudden cancellation of Paul vs. Rahman Jr. The proposed Madison Square Garden clash has been scrapped after apparent weight...
Tyson Fury in talks over stunning boxing comeback as Gypsy King offers old foe Derek Chisora a December trilogy fight
TYSON FURY and Derek Chisora are reportedly in talks over a stunning trilogy bout in December. It has been claimed that the Gypsy King could step back inside the ring despite announcing his retirement following his April win over Dillian Whyte. Fury, 33, first fought the British banger in 2011...
Yardbarker
Jake Paul open to fighting unified light-heavyweight champion of the world
Jake Paul has revealed that he would be open to fighting Artur Beterbiev in the future. Paul, who is widely regarded as somewhat of a circus act by the bulk of the boxing community, has an opportunity to strengthen his credentials against Hasim Rahman Jr. While Hasim Rahman Jr was...
worldboxingnews.net
Mayweather CEO mangles De La Hoya’s Davis-Garcia demands
Floyd Mayweather CEO Leonard Ellerbe roasted Oscar De La Hoya for his demands over a Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia clash. Garcia stated to his promoter that De La Hoya had to make the fight next, despite Ellerbe explaining that Davis is the A-side. De La Hoya has to bow...
Matchroom Sets Undercard Set For Alvarez-Golovkin III
Only six weeks remain until Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Gennadiy “GGG” Golovkin share the ring for the third time in their pro careers. As the main event nears, Matchroom has unveiled the undercard for the pay-per-view event. Leading the undercard, former amateur standout Marc Castro will...
Danny Garcia Makes his Debut at 154 Pounds at Barclays Center
Danny "Swift" Garcia will make his junior middleweight debut against Jose Benavidez Jr. this Saturday. A headline Showtime tripleheader (9 pm ET/6 pm PT) in a 12-round main event from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, in a Premier Boxing Champions event after a 19-month, 26-day absence from the ring.
Yardbarker
Jake Paul set to be ranked as a top 40 fighter by the WBC
Jake Paul will be a top 40 ranked fighter if he is able to defeat Hasim Rahman Jr next week, WBC boss Mauricio Sulaiman has confirmed. Paul has continually reiterated his desire to challenge for a world title at some point in the future. Many have laughed that off as nonsense, but a path to glory has now opened up.
WATCH: MMA Fighter Yanks Out Tooth While Facing Off with Opponent
MMA fighter Jeremy Williams took a page out of Ron Swanson’s playbook. If you want to intimidate your coworkers (or opponents), pull your tooth out to show off your incredibly high pain tolerance. Before an upcoming fight against Bryan Arocho, Williams decided to take the extra step in the...
Dana White downplays Khamzat Chimaev being favorite over Nate Diaz; “Nobody is that big of a favorite”
UFC president Dana White doesn’t believe Khamzat Chimaev should be a big favorite over Nate Diaz. The two welterweight stars are set to headline UFC 279 in September. The bout comes after months of rumors that they would faceoff. Furthermore, it comes after the Stockton-native requested to finish out his UFC contract for months.
CBS Sports
Showtime Boxing results, highlights: Danny Garcia outworks Jose Benavidez Jr. after almost two years away
After a 20-month layoff, an introspective Danny Garcia made a successful debut in the 154-pound division Saturday night, successfully outboxing Jose Benavidez Jr. at Brooklyn's Barclays Center. Garcia (37-3, 21 KO) had been out of action since December 2020, but he showed very few signs of rust as he outboxed...
