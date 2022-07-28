UT Dell Medical School, Travis County Partner for New Diversion Program

Average gasoline prices in Austin have fallen 15.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.70/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 830 stations in Austin. Prices in Austin are 77.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, but also stand 92.4 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 14.8 cents in the last week and stands at $5.27 per gallon.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 9 HOURS AGO