$1.1B Mega Millions jackpot among largest prizes ever

www.sfgate.com
Related
Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan
The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
While Consumers Struggle With High Gas Prices, Big Oil Brought in $46 Billion Total Earnings Last Quarter
Shell, Chevron, and ExxonMobil's cash hauls also reportedly broke company records.
Climate change is disrupting our food system, which makes it vulnerable to new crises
Weather, the atmosphere, the oceans, and the climate are all changing. That has devastating effects on crops, livestock, and fisheries.
SFGate
US sanctions UAE, Hong Kong firms that ship Iranian oil
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. has sanctioned a United Arab Emirates-based firm and several Asian companies for facilitating the illicit sale of millions of dollars’ worth of Iranian oil for shipment to East Asia. The Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control on Monday imposed the sanctions on...
Comments / 0