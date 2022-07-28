Gregg County approves $5,000 budget transfer to fund autopsies

www.kltv.com
KLTV
Smith County citizens speak for, against proposed courthouse bond
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County commissioners held a courthouse workshop Monday to discuss a proposed bond for building a new Smith County courthouse. Citizens spoke out for the proposal with one speaking against it. Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran said the proposed bond would be on the agenda for next week’s commissioners court meeting.
KLTV
Upshur County authorities searching for missing Laporte man
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a Laporte man last seen in Gilmer. The sheriff’s office said in a press release Sunday that Corey Dean Williams, 30, of Laporte was last seen Wednesday at a friend’s house in Gilmer. His car, a 1995 white Mercury Cougar was found off Azalea Road in Upshur County near Highway 154, east of Gilmer. Williams was described as wearing a neon yellow shirt and blue jeans. He has the letter “C” tattooed between his thumb and index finger and the letter “W” between his thumb and index finger on his left hand. He has a large red and green rose tattoo on his right chest.
KLTV
Roadwork for the week of August 1
EAST TEXAS (Press Release) - TxDOT is planning to conduct the following construction and maintenance work in the district during the week of August 1, 2022. Work schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure, or other unforeseen issues. Slow down and pay attention in work zones.
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas — The Upshur County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing man. On Thursday, the UCSO opened a missing persons case on Corey Dean Williams, 30, of La Porte. The UCSO says Williams was last seen in Gilmer around midnight on Wednesday, July 27, at a...
KLTV
WebXtra: Gilmer residents asked to voluntarily conserve water
Longview Marine sees progress in advocacy for those affected by Camp Lejeune contamination. Marine Corps veteran Mike Park of Longview has been fighting for decades to get justice for Marines and families effected by contaminated water at Camp Lejune. Park says that longstanding efforts by himself and other Marines is finally being heard with the prospect of legislation in view.
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office has been searching for a missing 30-year-old man out of Laporte since Thursday. Corey Dean Williams was reportedly last seen in Gilmer at around midnight on Wednesday at a friend’s house. His car, a 1995 white Mercury Cougar, was later found off of Azalea Road […]
5 Booked Into County Jail On Violation Of Probation Warrants And 1 On A Parole Warrant
At leave five people were booked into Hopkins County jail July 25-28, 2022, on violation of probation warrants and a Longview man on a parole warrant, according to jail and arrest reports. Violation Of Probation – Simulated Controlled Substance Charge. Evan Clay Chapin was booked into Hopkins County jail...
KLTV
Wildfire hindering traffic on I-20 in Harrison County
"We’re providing everything a student could need to get ready to go back to school: new back packs, new school supplies, hygiene kits, free haircuts, immunizations, that they would need for school,” says Pastor Michael Fleming. North America Diving Dogs competition takes place at the Longview Rodeo Arena.
KLTV
Skeletal remains found by Panola County work crew
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A work crew in a wooded area found skeletal remains on Wednesday. According to the Panola County Sheriff’s Office, the work crew called law enforcement to the scene, and the investigators who responded confirmed that the workers’ discovery was human remains. The sheriff’s...
KLTV
Tyler ministry offers crisis support to family, co-workers of fallen Smith County deputy
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Early Friday morning Smith County Deputy Lorenzo Bustos died after being hit during a traffic stop. Now, a Tyler organization has stepped up to help with crisis response for families, friends, and co-workers of Bustos. “The kind of thing that we don’t ever want to happen...
KLTV
Fund set up for family of fallen Smith County Deputy Bustos
North America Diving Dogs competition takes place at the Longview Rodeo Arena. They fly through the air with the greatest of ease, and that’s because they know they’ll have a soft landing. The North America Diving Dogs competition has returned to Longview as part of the AKC Dog Show at the Longview Activity Complex.
KLTV
City of Bullard limits outdoor watering hours
BULLARD, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Bullard announced water use restrictions will begin Friday. 1. Residents having EVEN numbered addresses are permitted to water outdoors only on Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. 2. Residents having ODD numbered addresses are permitted to water outdoors only on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. 3....
KTBS
11 people arrested in Marshall, Texas for gang-related violence
MARSHALL, Texas – Law enforcement executed a joint arrest of 11 individuals on Thursday for a total of 40 combined charges for gang-related violence in Harrison County. According to the Marshall Police Department, The Joint Harrison County Violent Crime and Narcotics Task Force, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and Marshall Police Department collaborated on the combined arrest operation stemming from a July 17 gang-related shooting in the 2000 block of Bledsoe Street.
Firefighters working 10-acre fire in Rusk County
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Several fire departments and the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management are working to contain a 10-acre grass fire on Friday in Rusk County. The blaze is on FM 850 and FM 2276. The following officials are assisting: New London Volunteer Fire Department, Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Department and the […]
Bodies of 3 girls recovered from Cass County pond
Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife Capt. Game Warden Shawn Hervey said during the search, clothing, and shoes were found near a pond leading them to believe the missing children were in the pond.
KLTV
Former East Texas firefighter founds service organization for vets, first responders
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - At Longview’s Roughneck Harley-Davidson, a fundraiser was held Saturday for the newly-formed “Redemption Recovery Center.”. Former East Texas firefighter Ken Danapas formed the organization to assist active and retired military and first responders with physical and mental health services, knowing that often benefits and services run out.
East Texans offering condolences, support after deputy killed in the line of duty
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Following the news of the passing of Smith County Sheriff’s deputy Lorenzo Bustos Friday morning, community members across East Texas have been reaching out to express their condolences for the department and the fallen deputy’s family. Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran requested from the state for all flags state-wide to be […]
easttexasradio.com
East Texas Deputy Killed By Alleged Drunk Driver
29-year-old Smith County deputy Lorenzo Bustos died after being struck by a drunk driver while conducting a traffic stop. Investigators say the deputy was with his training officer when the back of the patrol unit was rear-ended while he was standing at the back of the car. Twenty-one-year-old Daniel Nyenze Nyabuto faces charges of Intoxication Manslaughter. Bustos previously worked for Rusk County.
KLTV
Pilot crash lands Cessna near Marshall
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Missouri man managed to escape a plane crash uninjured following a crash landing Saturday near Marshall. Pilot Robert E. Long, 53, of Kansas City, Missouri, was flying a Cessna 150E east from Terrell to Marshall along IH-20. The plane sputtered near Hallsville, then lost power about 5 miles west of Marshall according to a DPS report.
Harrison County law enforcement arrest 11 people for several charges after shootings
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Harrison County law enforcement arrested 11 people on Thursday after a gang-related shooting and other shootings in Harrison County. The Joint Harrison County Violent Crime and Narcotics Task Force, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and the Marshall Police Department carried out a joint arrest operation in Marshall and Harrison County. Officials […]
