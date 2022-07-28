Beshear: Double-digit death toll expected after severe flooding in eastern Kentucky

linknky.com
Related
linknky.com
30 confirmed dead: Update on EKY floods, resources and how to help
Eastern Kentucky is still in emergency mode, according to Gov. Andy Beshear, who gave a Monday morning update on the devastating floods that have left 30 dead and many more hurt and homeless. There are also 12,492 without power. “It’s certainly the deadliest and the most devastating of my lifetime,”...
linknky.com
Op-Ed: State workers help us all. It’s past time to help them, too
The following op-ed is written by Dustin Pugel, policy director at the Kentucky Center for Economic Policy. Everyone in the commonwealth relies on services provided by the state government, and the workers providing them are our friends, neighbors and family. They help children in crisis, defend those who cannot afford an attorney, keep our water and air clean and provide other critical public services that build a stronger commonwealth for all of us.
linknky.com
Op-Ed: State Chamber launches new center for research, policy
This op-ed is written by Kentucky Chamber President and CEO Ashli Watts. Kentucky finds itself at a time of incredible economic opportunity and challenge. On the one hand, business investments are pouring into the state like never before, leading to new jobs and community revitalization. On the other hand, population growth in the Commonwealth is stagnant, and the state’s workforce participation rate remains one of the lowest in the nation. How can we make sense of these contrasts and contradictions? More importantly, what are the most effective policies to ensure Kentucky is favorably positioned to capitalize on these opportunities and overcome these challenges?
Comments / 0