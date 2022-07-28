All the Dirt: How to make a rain barrel

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - For two months, artists Josh Nolan, Libby Shafer and Maggie Perrin Key have been working on the Barrows Mural Project. “I like how it turned out, it turned out pretty much how we wanted it to. With things like this, the scale, the surface, it doesn’t turn out exactly the way you think, but hopefully it turns out better and I think this turned out better than we had hoped for,” said Nolan.

ROANOKE, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO