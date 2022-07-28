All the Dirt: How to make a rain barrel

www.wfxrtv.com
WDBJ7.com
Downtown Roanoke Summer refreshment zone ends
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Sunday was the last day visitors to Roanoke were able to enjoy the designated Outdoor Refreshment Zone. This was the first time Roanoke had a designated area. Nick and Lauren Olski recently moved back to Roanoke from Northern Virginia. Both have been enjoying walking downtown with drinks in their hands.
wfxrtv.com
Pinpoint Weather: Warmer Monday with a few storms
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — A nearby front will keep some showers and storms in the forecast for Southwest and Central Virginia this Monday. Pockets of fog and spotty showers may impact some commuters Monday morning. While a few morning rain showers are possible, there is a greater chance for scattered showers and storms to develop during the afternoon. Severe weather isn’t anticipated, but storms may produce heavy rainfall and possibly some gusty winds. Otherwise, skies will be variably cloudy with highs in the 80s. Rain may linger into the evening hours.
wfxrtv.com
Heavy rain impacts southwest Virginia produce markets
LEXINGTON, Va. (WFXR) — While it’s no secret that water is crucial to growing crops, the effects of recent heavy rainfall in the southwestern part of Virginia may cause more harm than good for farmer’s markets. According to Lisa and Richard Carter — the owners of Herman’s...
WSLS
New green bike lanes in Roanoke promote cyclist safety
ROANOKE, Va. – If you’ve traveled near Roanoke’s Valley View Mall recently, you might have noticed newly-painted green bike lanes – This is the latest project for Roanoke’s Department of Transportation. The bike lanes are on each side of traffic, measuring five feet in width.
WSET
A somewhat soggy Sunday across the area
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Waking up this morning to some fog and scattered showers in spots. More where that came from this afternoon. Sunday will feature a rain chance at any point during the day. Having said that - It will not rain the entire day. But, it may look like it.
wfxrtv.com
Man arrested after brother, dogs die from NW Roanoke shooting
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke authorities announced Monday morning that the man arrested for murder in connection with Saturday’s shooting at a northwest Roanoke home is the brother of the man who died. According to the Roanoke Police Department, word came in at approximately 1:40 p.m. on Saturday,...
First Baptist Church of Roanoke, Sleep in Heavenly Peace build beds for kids in need
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — First Baptist Church of Roanoke and Sleep in Heavenly Peace teamed up on Saturday to sand, stain, and screw together wooden beds for underprivileged children in the Roanoke area. “We find kids that are sleeping on the floor or, for some reason or another, they don’t have a bed of their […]
WDBJ7.com
FloydFest unveils name and logo for new location
PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Thousands of people are enjoying FloydFest in its original home before it moves next year. 15,000 people will pack 75 acres in Patrick County over five days. 10-year attendee Lisal Kavati says it’s a big family reunion every year. “There’s so few places on...
WSLS
‘Hometown Hustle’ season two filming kicks off in Martinsville
MARTINSVILLE, Va. – A local YouTube series is looking to highlight the everyday lives of entrepreneurs and their businesses – “Hometown Hustle” has started filming for its second season. The show is hosted by Natalie Hodge, a Martinsville-born woman who owns Rudy’s Girl Media. “I...
Back-to-school supply drive donates 200 backpacks to Lynchburg community
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — With the start of the school year around the corner, Black Suit Initiative collaborated with members of the Lynchburg community by holding a back-to-school supply drive on Saturday. Pastor Owen Cardwell of the Diamond Hill Baptist Church — where the event took place on Saturday, July 30 — says events like […]
WSLS
Destructive jumping worms spotted throughout Virginia
BLACKSBURG, Va. – New jumpy creatures have made their way into Virginia, and this time, gardeners shouldn’t be happy to see them in their flowerbeds. On Thursday, the Virginia Cooperative Extension asked Virginia residents to watch out for the invasive jumping worm, according to a Virginia Farm Bureau release.
wfxrtv.com
Hiring begins for Downtown Roanoke Inc. ambassador program
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Hiring has begun for the new Downtown Roanoke Inc. (DRI) ambassador program that aims to improve the downtown area experience for people this summer. The Downtown Ambassador Program is a new program from DRI and Block by Block, a company that serves over 120 urban districts, parks, and transit systems across the county.
chathamstartribune.com
Gosney Store added to Virginia Landmarks Register
The Gosney Store in Pittsylvania County was one of 12 new historical places listed on the Virginia Landmarks Register in June by the Commonwealth's Board of Historic Resources. The new additions include three communities, an elementary school and a church associated with African-American history and culture. The VLR is the...
WSET
One-year anniversary for downtown Lynchburg Main Street's conversion to a two-way street
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — It is the one-year anniversary of Main Street's conversion to a two-way street in downtown Lynchburg. This is the first time the street was made a two-way street since 1954. Jim Talian was the Project Manager for the conversion, and he says the transition has...
wfirnews.com
Suspect in custody for killing brother, two dogs
UPDATE From Roanoke City Police: The victim in this case has been identified as John Q. Harris, 43 years of age from Asheville, NC. The Offender in this case has been identified as Lloyd A. Harris, 40 years of age from Roanoke, VA. He has been charged with second degree murder and arrested.
wfxrtv.com
Gas line replacement to cause traffic delays in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Lynchburg drivers can expect traffic delays beginning Monday while Boonsboro Road is reduced to one lane for construction. City of Lynchburg officials say a portion of the 4400 block of Boonsboro Road between the Greenway Court entrances will be reduced to one lane while Columbia Gas replaces a gas line.
WDBJ7.com
Community gathers to see Roanoke’s newest mural
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - For two months, artists Josh Nolan, Libby Shafer and Maggie Perrin Key have been working on the Barrows Mural Project. “I like how it turned out, it turned out pretty much how we wanted it to. With things like this, the scale, the surface, it doesn’t turn out exactly the way you think, but hopefully it turns out better and I think this turned out better than we had hoped for,” said Nolan.
WSET
Construction worker falls to death in Alleghany County
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — One man was pronounced dead after a construction site accident in Alleghany County. At approximately 10:43 a.m. on Friday, the Alleghany County and Covington Sheriff’s Offices alongside EMS personnel responded to the construction site near the Alleghany Highlands YMCA. According to the 911...
pcpatriot.com
VHSL alignment proposal has PCHS dropping to Class 3
Pulaski County High School appears headed for a drop from Class 4 athletics to Class 3, under the plan being recommended by the VHSL Alignment Committee. The change in classification would begin with the 2023-24 school year. According to Mike McCall, Director of Communications for the Virginia High School League,...
WSLS
Multi-vehicle crash cleared on VA-221 in Bedford
LYNCHBURG, Va. – UPDATE 7:30 p.m.:. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. VDOT says that drivers can expect delays due to a multi-vehicle crash in Bedford County. The crash happened on VA-221 near Wayne Drive, near Berglund Toyota, authorities said. As of 6:38 p.m., VDOT says that...
