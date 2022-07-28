ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

KXAN

Austin is repelling rain; other cities attracting it — UT study discovers

If you've ever seen rain on radar moving towards a city suddenly split in two, as if something was blocking the rain from reaching the city, you may have joked about a forcefield being responsible. That joke may actually be the truth. A recent study done by researchers with the University of Texas found cities are capable of repelling rain.
AUSTIN, TX
kwhi.com

LEE COUNTY COMMITTEE LOOKING TO CREATE AN ESD

A study committee on Fire/EMS funding has set the wheels in motion for the creation of an ESD (Emergency Services District) in Lee County. An Emergency Services District is a local government agency created to provide fire and/or emergency medical services in a specific area. ESD’s are used to fund...
LEE COUNTY, TX
KCEN

Dog Ridge Fire is completely contained

BELTON, Texas — The Dog Ridge Fire is now completely contained, according to Public Information Officer James Stafford with Bell County. The fire was located south of Interstate 14, just west of FM 1670, the Belton Fire Department shared on its Facebook Thursday. At this time, it is not...
BELTON, TX
epbusinessjournal.com

Texas is skirting federal environmental law to push for highway expansion

The state department of transportation says many of its highway projects have “no significant impact.”. “This story was originally published by Grist. You can subscribe to its weekly newsletter here.”. After college, Michael Moritz got a job in Houston analyzing fatal car crashes. Moritz, a 27-year-old native of San...
TEXAS STATE
Community Impact Austin

Austin Housing Finance Corp. approves affordable housing proposal for East Austin site

The National Housing Partnership Foundation, Capital A Housing and Integral Care will build a 262-unit development with income-restricted housing and permanent supportive housing at 3513 Manor Road. (Ben Thompson/Community impact Newspaper) On July 28, Austin City Council, as the Austin Housing Finance Corp. board of directors, unanimously approved a proposal...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Crews responding to structure fire in Manor

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — Travis County Emergency Services District No. 12 is at the scene of a structure fire in Manor. Officials reported the fire just after 7 p.m. on Nez Perce Trace, off of Gilbert Road. Travis County ESD No. 12 said the fire consumed a moderate-sized two-story and that it also spread to about two acres of grass and brush in the immediate area.
MANOR, TX

Community Policy