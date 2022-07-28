GOP CD-7 Candidate Luis Pozzolo's Videos And Pictures From Arizona Border

knst.iheart.com
KTAR.com
New poll shows Arizona Republicans flocking to Trump-backed candidates
PHOENIX – Late-deciding Arizona Republicans are lining up behind candidates endorsed by former President Donald Trump, according to poll results released Friday, four days before primary voting ends. Trump-backed candidates in four statewide GOP races, including the high-profile contests for governor and U.S. senator, all saw double-digit gains in...
arizonasuntimes.com
Arizona Republican Party Offers $50,000 Reward for Evidence of Vote Buying in 2022 Election
The Arizona Republican Party announced last week that it would reward anyone who provides evidence of vote buying in the 2022 election a $50,000 reward, with up to two rewards. The evidence must lead to an arrest and conviction. The press release explains how vote buying occurs, usually with mail-in...
AZFamily
Arizona GOP gubernatorial candidate claims primary election is being stolen
Maricopa County officials explain safeguards in place ahead of primary election. In addition to bipartisan couriers, the curtain will be peeled back for voters to watch officials count ballots. What to do if you still have your mail-in ballot. Updated: Jul. 26, 2022 at 8:33 PM MST. |. The deadline...
KOLD-TV
A majority of Arizona voters believe Supreme Court decision on abortion was wrong
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The first polling results on how the US Supreme Courts ruling overturning 1973′s Roe v Wade decision shows most Arizona disagree with the decision. OH Predictive Insights shows 52% of registered voters it polled believe it was a wrong decision while 33% feel...
iheart.com
Nebraska Receiving Over $54.5-Million Dollars in P.R.O.T.E.C.T. Money
(Washington, DC) -- Nebraska has an opportunity to repair transportation infrastructure, like bridges, after a new federal program was announced on Friday. The new Promoting Resilient Operations for Transformative, Efficient, and Cost-Saving Transportation known as PROTECT Formula program allocated $7.3 billion in federal funds to all 50 states over five years.
iheart.com
Midwest Economy Continues to Grow, Shows Inflation and Recession Concerns
OMAHA, Nebraska -- A new monthly survey of Midwest business leaders shows continued economic growth, despite ongoing inflation and rising concerns about recession. Creighton University's nine-state Mid-America Business Conditions Index for July was 59.8, up from from June’s 58.6. An index reading of 50 is considered growth-neutral. "Our July...
iheart.com
Mysterious Cattle Mutilation Case Reported in Alaska
The owners of a ranch in Alaska say that one of their cows recently fell victim to what appears to have been the mysterious cattle mutilation phenomenon. According to a local media report, the troubling case occurred last week near the community of Delta Junction, when a pair of little girls stumbled upon the downed creature in a wooded area adjacent to a field where Tangy and her husband Matt Bates keep some of their cattle. Eerily, the slain animal bore many of the wounds associated with the cattle mutilation phenomenon, specifically having had its ears, eyes, reproductive organs, and udder removed with what seemed to be surgical precision.
Mistake leaves Albuquerque misspelled on New Mexico road sign
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Some drivers did a double-take when a new sign on a New Mexico interstate spelled Albuquerque without the “r.”. A photo of the sign shared on social media shows the city spelled “Albuqueque,” with the caption asking, “How long you think before they replace it? Or should we just go with it?”
San Bernardino County supervisors are urged to secede from California, form new state named 'Empire'
A local real estate developer and two mayors are urging San Bernardino County to secede from California and establish a new state, possibly dubbed "Empire."
arizonasuntimes.com
Kari Lake Accuses Karrin Taylor Robson of Tricking ‘a Record’ 1,200 Plus Mostly Elderly People into Donations, Including Autorenewals
Republican Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, who is leading the GOP primary race, accused opponent Karrin Taylor Robson of tricking elderly Arizonans into donating to her campaign by pretending the money would go for “Trump, Truth Social & the Wall.” She also accused the mostly self-funded candidate, who is the other main contestant left in the primary, of fooling donors into committing to automatically renewing their donations each month.
AZFamily
Affordable housing projects in Arizona are getting rejected due to neighbors’ backlash
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- There is construction going on across the Phoenix metro area, with several apartment complexes being built. But it’s not nearly enough to address the affordable housing crisis across the Valley. Tom Simplot is the director of Arizona’s Department of Housing. He’s placing some of the blame for the housing shortage on city governments that keep rejecting proposals for new multi-housing units.
iheart.com
This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Wings In Alabama
A Gulf Shores restaurant is being credited for having the best chicken wings in Alabama. Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best chicken wings in every state which included Hog Wild Beach & BBQ as the top choice for Alabama. "A favorite on Yelp, reviewers rave about...
iheart.com
South Florida woman arrested for selling $119K in fake plane tickets
Miami, FL - A South Florida woman has been arrested for running a fraudulent travel agency and selling $119,000 in fake airline tickets to customers. Miami police arrested 46-year-old Maria Van-Caneghem on 25 counts of various charges, ranging from grand theft to organized fraud. According to police, Van-Caneghem contacted the...
iheart.com
Police Say Kids Are Stealing Cars As Part Of New TikTok Challenge
Police departments across the country have seen a rise in car thefts committed by kids and are blaming TikTok. According to a report from Insider, videos have been surfacing on social media that show prospective car thieves an easy way to steal certain Kia and Hyundai vehicles using a USB cord.
US News and World Report
Charlotte Mayor Wins, Wake Sheriff Loses in Local Elections
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The mayor of North Carolina's largest city has won another term as mayor, while the top law enforcement officer in the state's largest county fell short in his reelection bid following a primary runoff. Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles won a third term on Tuesday, as...
California’s biggest water project in 50 years expected to solve drought issues
(Courtesy of Department of Water Resources) On Wednesday, the office of Governor Gavin Newsom reaffirmed its dedication to starting California’s largest water project in fifty years by announcing a freshly revised design for a 45-mile conveyance tunnel beneath a River Delta in California.
Arizona Border Patrol agents arrest two American citizens for smuggling Mexican immigrants, drugs into US
Border Patrol agents in Arizona have arrested two United States citizens for allegedly smuggling five Mexican citizens across the southern border while they also possessed methamphetamine and fentanyl. "Tucson Station agents responded to Sasabe, AZ, after border camera operators spotted suspected criminal activity," Chief Patrol Agent of the U.S. Border...
How bad is California’s housing crisis for renters?
Over the past two years, federal, state and local governments have passed several laws and invested billions of dollars to stave off an eviction tsunami. How have tenants and landlords fared through it all?
iheart.com
Brian Kelley Announces Florida Residency & 'Epic Halloween Night Concert'
Brian Kelley is gearing up for a fall residency in Florida, and the series of shows includes an “Epic Halloween night concert.” The country singer-songwriter announced on social media. Kelley is holding the residency in the backyard of his surf shop and music studio, Tribe Kelley Surf Post, located in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida. Kelley captioned the announcement on Instagram:
KTAR.com
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey: GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake is ‘misleading voters’
PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey on Sunday continued his support of Karrin Taylor Robson in the Republican gubernatorial primary race, saying opponent Kari Lake is “misleading voters” about the 2020 election. “Kari Lake is misleading voters with no evidence,” Ducey said in an interview on CNN’s...
