Sasaki and Miyano OVA Is Now Streaming on Crunchyroll

Confirming what most fans had long believed to be the case, The CW Network and Warner Bros. Television today announced that The Flash will end following its upcoming ninth season. The season, which is set to begin production next month, will debut on the network at midseason in early 2023. The Flash season 9 will feature 13 episodes. This marks the end of an era for The CW; The Flash instantly became one of the network's most-watched shows upon its debut in 2014, and has remained one of the most popular series on the network ever since. With the end of the long-running Supernatural in 2020, The Flash has often been seen as the face of the network.

TV SERIES ・ 49 MINUTES AGO