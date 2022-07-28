Sasaki and Miyano OVA Is Now Streaming on Crunchyroll

comicbook.com
Demon Slayer Cosplay Gives Tengen Uzui a Fem Makeover
The Sound Hashira made a big impact on Demon Slayer during the second season's Entertainment District Arc. While Tengen Uzui was instrumental in helping Tanjiro and his friends defeat the demonic siblings of Gyutaro and Daki, he didn't come out of the battle unscathed. Now missing an eye and an arm, one cosplayer has taken us back to "happier" times for the powerful member of the Demon Slayer Corps, bringing Tengen to life via cosplay with a twist.
Hulu Adding Multiple Marvel Movies This Week
Disney+ is the hub for just about everything Marvel. Most of the Marvel Cinematic Universe can be found on the service, along with the previous Netflix original shows and even some of the previous X-Men titles from Fox. Everything that came from non-Disney studios, however, does bounce around between streaming services, and those film can sometimes be hard to track down. This week, a few of them are heading to Hulu.
Fullmetal Alchemist Cosplay Gives Fans a Buff Bradley
Throughout Fullmetal Alchemist, the Homunclus were some of the deadliest antagonists in the world of alchemy. While many of these villains wore their identities on their sleeves such as Gluttony and Lust, with one of the most powerful being in charge of the military of this anime world. Now, one cosplayer has decided to bring back the dastardly villain with some spot-on cosplay that not only brings back the main antagonist but gives him a serious upgrade from the original swordsman that we had seen in both the original anime adaptation as well as its follow-up, Brotherhood.
Prime Video's Newest Series Is Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes
After years of being in development, Paper Girls finally arrived to television this weekend, with the eight-episode first season of the series arriving on Prime Video. The show brings to life Brian K. Vaughan and Cliff Chiang's beloved Image Comics series of the same name, taking fans on a genre-bending, time-traveling thrill ride — one that has apparently resonated with critics. After initially debuting on Rotten Tomatoes with a perfect 100% positive score, Paper Girls is now "Certified Fresh" on the platform, with an 87% positive rating and a total of 38 reviews.
Fan-Favorite FX Drama Finally Streaming in Full on Hulu
Though you might think that every FX series was already available on Hulu, they even debuted plenty of original programming on the streaming service. Now one of them has only just now arrived in full for viewers to enjoy, we refer of course to the fan-favorite drama, The Americans. Created by Joe Weisberg, the six-season drama aired on FX from 2013 to 2018 and all 75 episodes are available to stream on Hulu after a time away from the platform. The Americans joins other hit FX shows like Justified, Sons of Anarchy, The Shield, and Atlanta which are streaming exclusively on Hulu.
First House of the Dragon Reactions Surface Online
HBO screened the first episode of House of the Dragon Wednesday night ahead of the series premiere next month, giving select members of the media the first extended look at the upcoming Game of Thrones prequel. The responses from Wednesday's premiere have been overwhelmingly positive, with most applauded the show's return to form.
Riverdale Showrunner Breaks Down Surprising Finale Twist
Fans of The CW's Riverdale didn't really know what to expect heading into the Season 6 finale. The penultimate season episode in a sense felt more like the season finale with Archie and company defeating their season-long antagonist, Percival Pickens and leaving just one major threat for the finale: Bailey's comet, set on a collision course with Riverdale thanks to one final spell by Percival. But while the stage was set for a truly apocalyptic season finale, there was a massive twist in the final moments of the episode that not only sets up the series for an insane final season, but changes everything we know about Riverdale and now, series showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa is breaking down the game-changing twist.
The Flash Will End With 13-Episode 9th Season in 2023
Confirming what most fans had long believed to be the case, The CW Network and Warner Bros. Television today announced that The Flash will end following its upcoming ninth season. The season, which is set to begin production next month, will debut on the network at midseason in early 2023. The Flash season 9 will feature 13 episodes. This marks the end of an era for The CW; The Flash instantly became one of the network's most-watched shows upon its debut in 2014, and has remained one of the most popular series on the network ever since. With the end of the long-running Supernatural in 2020, The Flash has often been seen as the face of the network.
Fan-Favorite HBO Max Series Returns With Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score
The long-awaited return of the fan-favorite DC Comics animated series Harley Quinn has finally happened, and the new batch of episodes on HBO Max have come back with a vengeance and critical acclaim. Like season two before, Harley Quinn season 3 has returned with a perfect, 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and to top it off as of this writing the series has a perfect Audience Score on the review aggregation platform as well. The critical consensus on RT for Harley Quinn season 3 reads: "Who woulda thought? -- Harley Quinn graduates from a ribald spoof into one of the most heartening additions to the DC canon in a diabolically clever and emotionally textured third season."
Made In Abyss Plans to Sell Life-Sized Collectibles for Nearly $4000
Made in Abyss is back at last with season two, and the deceptive series is already stirring plenty of buzz. After all, the show's cute characters have always clashed with its dark themes, and that has become even more apparent in this new season. But right now, well – it seems Made in Abyss is making news not because of its anime but thanks to its insanely pricey life-size replicas.
Devotion Trailer Released by Sony Pictures
Sony Pictures has released a new trailer for Devotion, an aerial war epic based on the bestselling book of the same name. Starring Loki's Jonathan Majors alongside Joe Jonas, Devotion tells the harrowing true story of two elite US Navy fighter pilots during the Korean War. Their heroic sacrifices would ultimately make them the Navy's most celebrated wingmen. There was no way Sony could have known when they made this movie that it would be coming on the heels of Top Gun: Maverick's shocking box office success, marking a pretty good time to be telling star-studded stories about fighter pilots.
Secret Invasion Synopsis Teases Marvel "Crossover Event Series"
Marvel's Secret Invasion is taking over Disney+. Marvel Studios describes the thriller, starring Samuel L. Jackson as the super-spy Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn as the Skrull shapeshifter Talos, as a "crossover event series" spanning the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the paranoia of alien infiltration grips it. Like the 2008 comic book crossover series of the same name that impacted the Avengers, the Fantastic Four, and the X-Men, Secret Invasion brings together characters from across the MCU stable, including ex-S.H.I.E.L.D. Agent Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders of The Avengers), CIA Agent Everett Ross (Martin Freeman of Captain America: Civil War and Black Panther), and James "War Machine" Rhodes (Don Cheadle of Iron Man 2 and the upcoming Armor Wars).
Blink-182 30th Anniversary Funko Pop 3-Pack Is Up for Pre-Order
Iconic punk rock band Blink-182 turns 30 this year, and Funko is celebrating with a Pop figure 3-pack that features original members Mark Hoppus, Travis Barker, and Tom DeLonge in all of their naked "What's My Age Again" music video glory (see the reverse image below). Pre-orders for the Blink-182 Pop figure set are live here at Entertainment Earth now (free US shipping on orders $39+ using the code SUNFREE22) – but that might not be the only good news on the Blink-182 front.
Steam's Top Seller Briefly Dethroned by New Game
Last week, Stray, an indie game about a cat, sat on the throne of Steam's Top Seller list. In the process, it set an impressive record for publisher Annapurna Interactive. If you check the Steam Top Seller list right now you'll notice it's still in the number one spot. That said, this week it was briefly dethroned. More specifically, it was dethroned two days ago when Digimon Survive was released by Bandai Namco. It's unclear how well the game is selling for Bandai Namco, but it sold enough out the gate to be the top seller on Steam when it was released.
The Uncanny X-Men Jim Lee Trading Cards Book Is a Potent Dose of '90s Nostalgia
The 1990s were huge for the X-Men. The growing family of X-Men comics was selling better than ever. X-Men: The Animated Series brought the weekly adventures of Marvel's merry mutants into the homes of many soon-to-be-obsessed children. A third and often overlooked pillar of the 1990s X-Men boom is the trading card sets that featured the characters. These cards often served as singular, iconic representations of the characters, providing stunning visuals and new information about the characters to fans who weren't necessarily digging through back issue bins to uncover every moment in X-Men history. Plenty of young people in the 1990s spent their allowances filling up binders full of these card sets.
Batman Actor Michael Keaton Hasn't Watched DC or Marvel Movies
Michael Keaton may be Batman, but the actor doesn't Batman. In a new interview, the 70-year-old Dopesick star opened up about why he's never watched an "entire version" of any DC or Marvel movie. Keaton played the Dark Knight in 1989's Batman and 1992's Batman Returns, a role he will reprise in next summer's The Flash, as well as Marvel villain The Vulture in 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming and Sony spinoff film Morbius. Speaking to Variety, Keaton explained he's too busy to watch anything — even if he appears as part of its cast.
Star Trek Star Admits To Being Jealous When JJ Abrams Left for Star Wars
Back when Disney first bought Lucasfilm and brought on J.J. Abrams as the director for Star Wars: Episode VII fans were so excited for the future of the galaxy far, far away. While fans were rejoicing, there was one actor who didn't really like it. Simon Pegg, who is a frequent collaborator of Abrams, was coming off of doing two Star Trek films with the director and felt a bit salty about the news. During a new interview with Sirius XM's Jim Norton & Sam Roberts, Pegg revealed that he was a bit jealous of the Abrams leaving Star Trek for Star Wars.
She-Hulk: First Clip Released by Marvel
Marvel Studios' third live-action streaming releasing arrives later this month. Like The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Hawkeye before it, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is the latest of Marvel's legacy projects, as it focuses on a new hero possessing the powers of an original six Avenger. Tatiana Maslany's Jennifer Walters follows in the footsteps of her cousin, Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner, by transforming into her iteration of Hulk: She-Hulk. Unlike the giant green rage monster that fans are familiar with, She-Hulk aligns more with Smart Hulk from Avengers: Endgame. She has enhanced strength, but she remains the same person she is when she's human-sized.
Interview With the Vampire Star on How the Series Expands on the Movie Adaptation
When AMC's Interview With the Vampire debuts on October 2nd, it will have been nearly three decades since the film version of Anne Rice's iconic gothic horror novel of the same name opened in theaters. For many fans of Rice's work, the 1994 film — which starred Tom Cruise as Lestat and Brad Pitt as Louis as well as Kirsten Dunst, Christian Slater, and Antonio Banderas — is the standard, but according to series star Sam Reid, the upcoming series will expand on the story in a way the movie never could.
Star Wars: Andor Full Trailer Revealed by Disney+
The next big Star Wars series, Andor, will be released later this month and it doesn't seem like you should have a bad feeling about this one. Andor will serve as a prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and will show us what Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) was getting into before the events of the film. Lucasfilm previously released a cool teaser for Andor showing fans what to expect from the series with everything looking like it was going to be epic. Now, the studio has released the first full trailer for Andor.
