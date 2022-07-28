www.jacksonfreepress.com
Jackson’s business owners attend resource event
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson is working to invest in local entrepreneurs by hosting a networking and resource event for local business owners. The Office of Economic Development hosted a screening of the film “Boss: The Black Experience in Business” followed by a panel discussion at the Alamo Theatre in the Historic […]
The Tomato Place, a Mississippi treasure
Twenty-two years ago, The Tomato Place was nothing more than one of four fruit and veggie stands run by Luke Hughes. “I was here sorting tomatoes, when this guy comes up, takes a look at my tomatoes and asks if we could make him a sandwich. I made him a sandwich. Guess he must’ve really liked it,” Hughes says with a chuckle. “Because the very next day, he came back for another one. The rest, as they say, is history.”
Once upon a time, in a small Mississippi town called Satartia…there was a catfish race
Satartia is from the Choctaw and means “Pumpkin Place,” but they must have taken the pumpkins with them because I didn’t see a single one. As one of the oldest non-Native settlements in Mississippi, Satartia is also the smallest, according to people who count that kind of thing. The 2020 census lists 41 residents. The town has had a cotton gin for some time but can brag to its jealous neighbors about the country store that opened up recently.
McCoy’s Building Supply sells Vicksburg location to Home Hardware Center
McCoy’s Building Supply recently announced their plans to sell four store locations to Central Network Retail Group (CNRG). The Mississippi locations in Greenville, Vicksburg, and Laurel, and the Searcy, Arkansas location will be operated by CNRG under the brand Home Hardware Center. The companies expect to finalize the transaction on August 1, 2022.
Councilman holds back-to-school giveaway in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A city councilman is working to ease the financial burden of parents as a new school year approaches. Councilman Kenneth Stokes hosted a back-to-school supplies giveaway at the Medgar Evers Library in Jackson. Parents were able to receive as many school supplies as they needed to prepare for the upcoming year. […]
Ribbon-cutting held for Tesla dealership in Brandon
BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi’s first Tesla dealership is now open for business. AT the ribbon-cutting, guests got to test drive some of the models. It was the first day of business for the Brandon dealership. Those who attended the ribbon-cutting got quite a show of the available models like Model S, Model 3, Model […]
Health clinic holds back to school giveaway in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Central Mississippi Health Service Clinic (CMHS) gave away everything from backpacks to vaccines to help parents prepare for the beginning of school. While new school supplies are much needed before the school year, physicians say getting your check-up and vaccines are just as important. “It’s very important. Most parents wait […]
Jackson church hosts school supplies drive
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – This year’s “Drive Through Back to School Blast” had yet another large turnout in the capital city. Volunteers handed out hundreds of bags of school supplies and the Word and Worship Church in Jackson on Saturday, July 30. The annual event is designed to help families just as school begins. “Because […]
Vicksburg to be showcased in two-part outdoors television show featuring catfishing
A Special call meeting was held by the Board of Mayor and Aldermen on Thursday. During the meeting, a promotional agreement was authorized between the City of Vicksburg and Mississippi River Monsters LLC (MRM). The agreement states MRM will facilitate the production of a two-part Bill Dance Outdoors television show...
Misdemeanor holding facility to be ready in October
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson’s misdemeanor holding facility that was expected to be ready in August is now expected to be ready in October. The Northside Sun reported the facility has enough room for about 180 beds. It’s being built on the third floor of the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office, which is less than a […]
Blue Cross files lawsuit against UMMC employees
FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi (BCBS) filed a lawsuit against employees of the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) for their alleged defamatory public relations campaign against the health insurance company. The lawsuit was filed against Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs and Dean of the School of Medicine Dr. […]
MC missionaries prepare to spread the gospel throughout the world
More than a dozen Baptist Student Union missionaries are working four- to eight-week terms this summer at various locations, both international and domestic. Dozens of other MC students, faculty and staff will also serve one- or two-week missions with their home or college church programs. “We have an incredible group...
Cannabis Facility Under Construction in Hinds County
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A cannabis production facility is under construction in Hinds County, company officials told WJTV. Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves on Feb. 2 signed a law making medical marijuana legal for several health conditions. The facility being built near Raymond is a state-of-the-art production building that will...
Residents react to boil water notice issued for city of Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s been two weeks since residents in the city of Jackson had to boil their water. Now, they have to go through the same precautionary measures again. The Mississippi State Department of Health issued another notice for all surface water connections in the metro. This...
Watch implosion of 71-year-old Mississippi power plant
It was the end of an era the morning of Thursday, July 28. That’s when Entergy Mississippi imploded the remainder of the Rex Brown Steam Electric Station, a natural gas-fired plant that served the company’s customers for 71 years. …. …. The controlled implosion was the final stage of the...
Family cleans Jackson Public School named in honor of their parents
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A family cleaned a Jackson Public School named in honor of their parents on Saturday. The Shirley family headed to Shirley Elementary, located at 330 Judy Street, to ensure the building was clean and ready for the upcoming school year. The school was formally known as...
Cobbins Farm of Durant hosts KKAC Minority Outreach Field Day
NRCS reps and local attorney provide valuable agriculture/land info. “Our field day at James “Kent” Cobbins’ farm, yesterday [July 21] in Durant, Miss., was great,” said Kimberly Anderson Clayton, outreach consultant for KKAC. KKAC is an Arkansas-based non-profit corporation that provides education and technical assistance by...
Boil water alert issued for all Jackson surface water connections
UPDATE: 07/30/2022 2:15 p.m. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson Water and Sewer Division has issued its own boil water notice due to high turbidity levels. The notice affects all Jackson surface water connections and parts of Byram and Hinds County. Bottled water will be available at all Jackson fire stations starting on […]
MEMA to help pay for individual safe rooms
PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Neighbors in certain disaster-prone areas can apply for the Individual Safe Room Program through the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA). MEMA will help neighbors in specified counties build a safe room in their home by offering 75% reimbursement or up to $3,500 for installation costs. The funds for this program are […]
Madison Co, MS – Oil Tank Explosion Leaves Six With Severe Burns in Kearney Park
At least six people sustained burns on more than half of their bodies. One worker was burned over 100% of their body, according to the Madison County Fire Coordinator. Two of the victims were med-flighted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center for immediate treatment. As of Friday, the cause...
