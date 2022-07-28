ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisonburg, VA

Welcome to the FBS, James Madison: How two-time national champions are gearing up for move to big time

By Chip Patterson
CBS Sports
 4 days ago
jerryratcliffe.com

VCU right-handed reliever Hungate says he’s transferring to Virginia

Chase Hungate, a member of VCU’s Atlantic 10 baseball championship, announced this weekend via social media that he is transferring to Virginia. Hungate, a rising sophomore, is a 6-foot, 175, right-handed pitcher and infielder from Abingdon. Although he does everything else left-handed, he pitches from the right and does so quite well.
RICHMOND, VA
cbs19news

Tom Sox punch a ticket to VBL Championship with win over Generals

WAYNESBORO, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS)-- The Charlottesville Tom Sox swept the Waynesboro Generals 13 to 4 to become the undisputed VBL South Division Champs. They now head to the VBL Championship where they'll face the winner of Sunday's match-up between the Woodstock River Bandits and the Purcellville Cannons.
WSLS

A Dressage love story: Meet the Blacksburg couple who got married at the Virginia Horse Center

LEXINGTON, Va. – Some weddings don’t need to include a big dress, hundreds of people and a breath-taking venue. All that matters is the person standing next to you. “We just sort of walked right in through those side doors there. Our officiant was already here as well as our little wedding party and about two minutes later, that is when we got married,” said Molly Ryan.
BLACKSBURG, VA
cbs19news

UVA Health giving an update on the COVID-19 situation in our area

CHARLOTTESVILLE Va (CBS19 NEWS) -- UVA health held a covid briefing to discuss updates on the COVID numbers and their patients. According to officials, 33 patients currently are being treated for COVID-19, while 26 patients have acute symptoms, 6 are in intensive and there is one pediatric. The briefing also...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Inside Nova

Freitas, Webert announce reelection in new districts

Two Virginia House of Delegates members have announced their intent to seek reelection, representing new districts. Republican Delegate Michael J. Webert was elected to the Virginia House of Delegates in 2011, representing the 18th district, made up of Rappahannock County and parts of Culpeper, Fauquier and Warren counties. On Friday,...
VIRGINIA STATE
WHSV

‘Aristocat Cafe’ set to open in downtown Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - It’s the puuur-fect mix of tea and cats. A new cat-friendly business is coming to downtown Harrisonburg. “Basically what we’ve done is created a space 100% for these adoptable cats, alongside tea,” Amanda Atwell, owner of Aristocat cafe said. Aristocat Cafe is a...
rewind1051.com

Pair of COVID deaths reported in the valley

HARRISONBURG, Va. – Virginia processed just four COVID related deaths Tuesday, but half of them were in the WSVA listening area. The Virginia Department of Health reported fatal cases of the virus in Staunton and Waynesboro. There were also a pair of new COVID related hospitalizations in the valley.
VIRGINIA STATE
WHSV

Tractor accident in Staunton leaves man dead

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Around 6:40, Friday night, the Augusta County Sheriff’s responded to a tractor accident on Sleepy Hollow Trail in Staunton where 81-year old Warren Makenzie was pronounced dead on the scene, according to a press release. The Sheriff’s Deputies and Investigators believe Makenzie “got off his...
STAUNTON, VA
WHSV

A new COVID-19 vaccine: who it’s for and how it works

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A new Novavax COVID-19 vaccine was approved by the FDA earlier this month for unvaccinated adults and is set to come to the commonwealth in mid-August. Novavax differs from other common vaccines because it uses protein subunits to fight the virus, unlike the Pfizer and Moderna...
HARRISONBURG, VA
NBC 29 News

First communications board installed at Pen Park

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Bennett’s Village, an organization that has dedicated itself to designing an all-abilities playground here in Charlottesville, has installed their new communications board at Pen Park. This is the first communications board to be installed in a Charlottesville park. The communications board was funded by a...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Augusta County Fair orders removal of Confederate flag display

FISHERSVILLE — Ken Chandler, a history teacher on staff at the University of Richmond’s School of Professional and Continuing Studies, was invited to the Augusta County Fair this year to educate the public on the American Civil War. However, his display of three Confederate First National flags, as...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
themunchonline.com

Cozy Venable house for rent

Charming 4-bedroom, 3000 square-foot home available for rent in August 2022 in Charlottesville, VA's Venable neighborhood. House is walking distance to UVA and only a few miles from downtown.Located in one of Charlottesville's most sought-after neighborhoods. The area/house is be perfect for a family, or graduate students looking for shared housing. Pets allowed. Lease terms negotiable.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Waynesboro teen once again reported missing

The Waynesboro Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing 17-year-old juvenile. Charleigh Paluszak was last seen in Waynesboro on July 19th. She was last seen wearing sweatpants, a black jacket, and a silver necklace. If you see Paluszak or know of her whereabouts, please contact...
WAYNESBORO, VA

