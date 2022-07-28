Welcome to the FBS, James Madison: How two-time national champions are gearing up for move to big time

www.cbssports.com
streakingthelawn.com
COMMITMENT: Three star TyLyric Coleman is UVA football’s 12th commit of 2023 class
After a flurry of 2023 commits in late June and early July, the Virginia Cavaliers have now picked up their twelfth in the class with in state athlete TyLyric Coleman set to join the ‘Hoos next fall. Out of Ringgold, Virginia, the 6’3” 175 pound rising senior attends Dan River high school and could play a variety of positions for UVA.
jerryratcliffe.com
VCU right-handed reliever Hungate says he’s transferring to Virginia
Chase Hungate, a member of VCU’s Atlantic 10 baseball championship, announced this weekend via social media that he is transferring to Virginia. Hungate, a rising sophomore, is a 6-foot, 175, right-handed pitcher and infielder from Abingdon. Although he does everything else left-handed, he pitches from the right and does so quite well.
cbs19news
Tom Sox punch a ticket to VBL Championship with win over Generals
WAYNESBORO, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS)-- The Charlottesville Tom Sox swept the Waynesboro Generals 13 to 4 to become the undisputed VBL South Division Champs. They now head to the VBL Championship where they'll face the winner of Sunday's match-up between the Woodstock River Bandits and the Purcellville Cannons.
hburgcitizen.com
State veterinary board indefinitely suspends Harrisonburg-area vet’s license. Here’s what happened.
RICHMOND — After two days of hearings about whether he acted appropriately and can continue practicing medicine, Dr. Ayman Salem, a veterinarian who operated emergency animal clinics in Harrisonburg and Winchester, faced the Board of Veterinary Medicine on Friday afternoon to learn his fate. The board, comprising five members...
Augusta Free Press
Virginia peach inventory down, but good news: Deliciously sweet crop still expected
Peach season is here, and Virginia growers are reporting another delicious crop is available this summer, despite an unpredictable spring. A series of freezes hit several Virginia localities in mid- to late-April, causing damage to fruit crops that were in vulnerable growth stages. Robert Saunders, general manager of Saunders Brothers...
WSLS
A Dressage love story: Meet the Blacksburg couple who got married at the Virginia Horse Center
LEXINGTON, Va. – Some weddings don’t need to include a big dress, hundreds of people and a breath-taking venue. All that matters is the person standing next to you. “We just sort of walked right in through those side doors there. Our officiant was already here as well as our little wedding party and about two minutes later, that is when we got married,” said Molly Ryan.
cbs19news
UVA Health giving an update on the COVID-19 situation in our area
CHARLOTTESVILLE Va (CBS19 NEWS) -- UVA health held a covid briefing to discuss updates on the COVID numbers and their patients. According to officials, 33 patients currently are being treated for COVID-19, while 26 patients have acute symptoms, 6 are in intensive and there is one pediatric. The briefing also...
WUSA
Man in yard comes face-to-face with big bear in Culpeper
A local woman snapped a picture of the bear right by her yard after her husband came face-to-face with it. She said others in town have said it's not the first time.
Inside Nova
Freitas, Webert announce reelection in new districts
Two Virginia House of Delegates members have announced their intent to seek reelection, representing new districts. Republican Delegate Michael J. Webert was elected to the Virginia House of Delegates in 2011, representing the 18th district, made up of Rappahannock County and parts of Culpeper, Fauquier and Warren counties. On Friday,...
WHSV
‘Aristocat Cafe’ set to open in downtown Harrisonburg
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - It’s the puuur-fect mix of tea and cats. A new cat-friendly business is coming to downtown Harrisonburg. “Basically what we’ve done is created a space 100% for these adoptable cats, alongside tea,” Amanda Atwell, owner of Aristocat cafe said. Aristocat Cafe is a...
rewind1051.com
Pair of COVID deaths reported in the valley
HARRISONBURG, Va. – Virginia processed just four COVID related deaths Tuesday, but half of them were in the WSVA listening area. The Virginia Department of Health reported fatal cases of the virus in Staunton and Waynesboro. There were also a pair of new COVID related hospitalizations in the valley.
WHSV
Tractor accident in Staunton leaves man dead
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Around 6:40, Friday night, the Augusta County Sheriff’s responded to a tractor accident on Sleepy Hollow Trail in Staunton where 81-year old Warren Makenzie was pronounced dead on the scene, according to a press release. The Sheriff’s Deputies and Investigators believe Makenzie “got off his...
WHSV
A new COVID-19 vaccine: who it’s for and how it works
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A new Novavax COVID-19 vaccine was approved by the FDA earlier this month for unvaccinated adults and is set to come to the commonwealth in mid-August. Novavax differs from other common vaccines because it uses protein subunits to fight the virus, unlike the Pfizer and Moderna...
NBC 29 News
First communications board installed at Pen Park
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Bennett’s Village, an organization that has dedicated itself to designing an all-abilities playground here in Charlottesville, has installed their new communications board at Pen Park. This is the first communications board to be installed in a Charlottesville park. The communications board was funded by a...
Augusta Free Press
Augusta County Fair orders removal of Confederate flag display
FISHERSVILLE — Ken Chandler, a history teacher on staff at the University of Richmond’s School of Professional and Continuing Studies, was invited to the Augusta County Fair this year to educate the public on the American Civil War. However, his display of three Confederate First National flags, as...
hburgcitizen.com
Curious about those new poles popping up? They’re key components of a new technology coming to town
A few of these slender poles with larger cylinders on top have popped up across Harrisonburg so far this year. One is at the corner of High and West Market streets. Another is at the intersection of Maryland Avenue, Port Republic Road and Main Street. And a third is on East Market Street.
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville financial advisor gives advice to plan for recession
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The U.S. economy has shrunk for two quarters in a row, which is causing some economists to debate whether or not the country is in a recession. To be in a recession, the National Bureau of Economic Research has to classify it as such. The bureau has not done that.
themunchonline.com
Cozy Venable house for rent
Charming 4-bedroom, 3000 square-foot home available for rent in August 2022 in Charlottesville, VA's Venable neighborhood. House is walking distance to UVA and only a few miles from downtown.Located in one of Charlottesville's most sought-after neighborhoods. The area/house is be perfect for a family, or graduate students looking for shared housing. Pets allowed. Lease terms negotiable.
Augusta Free Press
Waynesboro teen once again reported missing
The Waynesboro Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing 17-year-old juvenile. Charleigh Paluszak was last seen in Waynesboro on July 19th. She was last seen wearing sweatpants, a black jacket, and a silver necklace. If you see Paluszak or know of her whereabouts, please contact...
Augusta Free Press
Augusta County man dies from injuries in accident involving farm tractor
An Augusta County man died on Friday evening after his farm tractor rolled over onto him. Warren McKenzie, 81, was pronounced dead at the scene of the 6:41 p.m. accident on Sleepy Hollow Trail. Mechanical failure is being noted as a contributing factor in the accident, Augusta County Sheriff Donald...
