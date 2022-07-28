Flood Advisory issued for Bernalillo, Torrance by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-01 10:38:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-01 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Far Northeast Highlands; Jemez Mountains; Northeast Highlands; San Agustin Plains and Adjacent Lowlands; South Central Mountains; Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Southwest Mountains FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible, especially on and downstream of the Cerro Pelado, Hermits Peak Calf Canyon, McBride and Bear Trap burn scars. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central, northeast, and west central New Mexico, including the following areas, in central New Mexico, San Agustin Plains and Adjacent Lowlands and South Central Mountains. In north central New Mexico, East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Jemez Mountains and Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains. In northeast New Mexico, Far Northeast Highlands and Northeast Highlands. In west central New Mexico, Southwest Mountains. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Life-threatening flash flooding and debris flows are possible over and around recent wildfire burn scars. Torrential rainfall will result in hazardous travel conditions with near-zero visibility at times and significant ponding of water on roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Wildfire burn scars, urban drainages, and areas that have received recent heavy rainfall will be especially susceptible to dangerous flash flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

CATRON COUNTY, NM ・ 2 HOURS AGO