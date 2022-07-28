Flood Advisory issued for Bernalillo, Torrance by NWS

alerts.weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Valencia by NWS
Effective: 2022-07-30 17:53:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-30 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Both localized and distant heavy rainfall will create sudden and dangerous flows in arroyos and over low water crossings. Target Area: Valencia FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Arroyo and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of central and west central New Mexico, including the following counties, in central New Mexico, Valencia. In west central New Mexico, Cibola. * WHEN...Until 600 PM MDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. Dangerous flows over low-water crossings. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 247 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms over Arroyo Lucero and Arroyo Garcia. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Up to 2.75 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.75 inches are expected over the area. The potential exists for flash flooding to develop - Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of Northwestern Valencia and Eastern Cibola Counties - Hazardous water levels are expected where Route 6 crosses Arroyo Lucero and Arroyo Garcia. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Watch issued for East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-01 10:38:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-01 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Far Northeast Highlands; Jemez Mountains; Northeast Highlands; San Agustin Plains and Adjacent Lowlands; South Central Mountains; Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Southwest Mountains FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible, especially on and downstream of the Cerro Pelado, Hermits Peak Calf Canyon, McBride and Bear Trap burn scars. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central, northeast, and west central New Mexico, including the following areas, in central New Mexico, San Agustin Plains and Adjacent Lowlands and South Central Mountains. In north central New Mexico, East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Jemez Mountains and Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains. In northeast New Mexico, Far Northeast Highlands and Northeast Highlands. In west central New Mexico, Southwest Mountains. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Life-threatening flash flooding and debris flows are possible over and around recent wildfire burn scars. Torrential rainfall will result in hazardous travel conditions with near-zero visibility at times and significant ponding of water on roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Wildfire burn scars, urban drainages, and areas that have received recent heavy rainfall will be especially susceptible to dangerous flash flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
