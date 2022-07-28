ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Albert Pujols Drills 686th Career Home Run

By Ben Stinar
FanNation Fastball
 4 days ago

Albert Pujols hit his 686th career home run in Wednesday's game between the St. Louis Cardinals and Toronto Blue Jays. The MLB legend has played for the Los Angeles Angels and Los Angeles Dodgers in addition to the Cardinals.

The three-run shot went 439 feet, according to ESPN's SportsCenter.

The three-run shot went 439 feet, according to ESPN's SportsCenter.

The Cardinals blew out the Blue Jays by a score of 6-1.

Pujols is one of the greatest players to ever play in the MLB.

He is a three-time MVP and 11-time MLB All-Star.

Currently, he is fifth all-time in the history of the MLB for home runs.

There is no question that he will be a first ballot Hall of Famer in Cooperstown, New York, one day.

Right now, the Cardinals are in the middle of a solid season as they are 52-47 in the 99 games that they have played in so far this season.

They are in second place in the NL Central Division, and they trail the Milwaukee Brewers by 3.0 games.

Pujols began his career playing for the Cardinals in 2001, and that was when he was at his peak as one of the best players of all-time.

He then joined the Los Angeles Angels in 2011 and played part of ten seasons with the franchise before a brief stint with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2021.

This season, he returned to the Cardinals for his second stint with the club.

As for the Blue Jays, they are in the middle of a solid season.

They are in second place in the AL East with a 54-44 record in the 98 games that they have played.

