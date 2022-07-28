Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Grant, Hot Spring, Saline by NWS

alerts.weather.gov
Tree falls and damages roof a Little Rock home
A Little Rock family is temporarily displaced after a tree fell on their home Sunday evening.
KATV
Faulkner Lake Road to close in August to correct flooding; won't reopen until May 2023
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The City of North Little Rock has announced Thursday the closing of Faulkner Lake Road to traffic beginning August, 1 for a major street and drainage improvement project. Officials said the project's estimated completion date is May 2023. The road closure will begin 500 feet...
Over 23,000 acres of Arkansas forest land burned so far in 2022
The Arkansas Department of Agriculture reported Friday that over 23,000 acres of state forests have burned so far this year.
arkadelphian.com
WEEK IN CLARK COUNTY HISTORY: July 31-Aug. 6
For the Week in Clark County History, we combed through bound copies of the Daily Siftings Herald, housed in the archives of Riley-Hickingbotham Library at Ouachita Baptist University. We choose some front-page news from editions dating back 10, 15 and 20 years ago. 10 years ago in Clark County. July...
KATV
Little Rock Police investigate fatal pedestrian collision
(Little Rock, KATV) — According to authorities police responded to reports of a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian, at 12:14 a.m. Saturday. Officers arrived at the 9800 block of I-30 Frontage Road to an unresponsive black male, who was later identified as 20-year-old Traveion Lowery. Lowery was transported to...
One dead in Garland County highway crash
Death after a two-car collision in Hot Springs
goworldtravel.com
‘Take the Waters’ and Soak up the History in Hot Springs Arkansas
Go World Travel is reader-supported and may earn a commission from purchases made through links in this piece. It’s perfectly legal to be naked in Arkansas’ Hot Springs National Park. Yes, you read that right – the caveat being as long as you’re in the Buckstaff Bathhouse.
Clarksville hotel fire leads Plainview family to relive early July house fire
Clarksville fire crews were called to the Best Western motel at around 2:20 pm after they received reports that the motel has caught fire.
Pine Bluff fire death found to be homicide
A Pine Bluff police investigation is underway after a Tuesday fire death is ruled a homicide.
KATV
Hot Springs police searching for missing 53-year-old woman
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV) — The Hot Springs Police Department is searching for a missing 53-year-old woman. Wendy Ullom was last seen leaving her residence at 220 Cooper Street on July 19, according to police. She was last seen leaving in a tan Toyota Camry with Arkansas license plate 678SLG.
Firefighters work to put out 80-acre fire in Garland County
GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. — 70 West Fire Protection District responded to a brush fire that spread to approximately 80-acre of woods off of Nubbin Ridge Raod in Garland County. Firefighters are working alongside the Arkansas Forestry Division to put out the blaze. At this time, no residential homes or...
KATV
'Don't wanna be outside:' Spring Valley apartment residents address sewer-like smell
A Little Rock apartment complex is experiencing a sewage line issue that's causing some residents to believe it's becoming a health hazard. The corporate office for Spring Valley apartments said they thought the sewer like smell issue was resolved a few weeks ago, but the problem become bigger than expected.
Abandoned dog left under overpass in Little Rock overnight, finally picked up by animal control
An abandoned dog spent the night chained up under an overpass in West Little Rock before finally being rescued by animal control late Friday morning.
Rison man killed after train hits vehicle
A man is dead after a collision involving a train in Rison.
travelnowsmart.com
Best Pizza Places in Hot Springs, Arkansas
When in town for a visit, one of the top things to do is try a slice of the town’s famous pizza. In this article, we’ll go over some of the best places to get a slice of Hot Springs’ famous pizza. From Rod’s Pizza Cellar to Beano’s Pizzeria, there’s something for everyone. And, of course, we can’t forget about the local legend of Rod’s Pizza Cellar!
Stuttgart teen found dead inside vehicle, homicide investigation underway
STUTTGART, Ark. — Officers with the Stuttgart Police Department found 15-year-old Kyler Stigger dead inside a vehicle parked in the driveway of a vacant lot at 508 S. Henderson Street. Special agents with the Arkansas State Police have been dispatched to investigate the apparent homicide that claimed the life...
magnoliareporter.com
Collision on wet U.S. 270 kills Malvern driver, hurts two other people
One Malvern resident was killed and two others were hurt about 4:17 p.m. Wednesday in a head-on collision on U.S. 270 east of Hot Springs. According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Jesse R. Evans, 43, was driving a 1994 Chevrolet Corvette east on the highway near Industrial Park Road. He crossed left of the center line and into the path of a westbound 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer driven by Geneva McDaniel, 77, of Malvern.
Victim identified in North Little Rock homicide
Police in North Little Rock have identified the victim in a homicide that happened earlier this month.
tigerdroppings.com
Tell me about Hot Springs, AR
I live in a big city, and I'm looking to relocate to a more quiet setting. What areas to avoid? Crime issues? Any insight would be greatly appreciated. Has some really nice and pretty areas, but then also some run down shitty areas. LSU Fan. Member since Jun 2011. 9249...
Arkansas man arrested after crashing dump truck into police car
LONOKE COUNTY, Ark. — A Lonoke man was arrested on July 27 after stealing a dump truck and ramming an Arkansas State Police vehicle. The dump truck was reported stolen to the Lonoke County Sheriff's Office around 5:25 p.m. Wednesday evening near the Furlow community. The truck was being...
