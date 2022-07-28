No more free lunches for students

On the morning of 6/30/22 rain pounded my tent. The rhythm of the precipitation lulled me into a sense of sleepiness. It wasn’t until 7:30 AM that we finally packed up and headed northward through Medicine Bow. Everything we touched was saturated from the night before, making for a wet walk. Intense thunderstorms littered the afternoon forecast, so I opted to hitch into Encampment, WY while Cleansweep headed on towards Rawlins. While in town I received some incredibly generous trail magic: one local secretly paid for my meal while another, who owns a motel in town, offered me a free room. I was so relieved to have shelter from the storm!

