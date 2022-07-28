No more free lunches for students

bigfoot99.com
Water storage tanks rebounding in Rawlins
In Rawlins, the water levels in the treated water storage tanks rebounded this week after falling below 50 percent last Friday. Despite community-wide water usage remaining around 2.1 million gallons a day, the tanks were 58 percent full on Tuesday. The flows and storage data on the city web site shows the water levels rose to as high as 73 percent over the weekend before falling again during this past week.
First Carbon County Fair text alert goes out to subscribers
The Carbon County Fair and Rodeo begins Saturday. The free text messaging service that pushes messages to your phone so you can keep up to date on all the happenings began this morning. The first message went out at 7:41 a.m. this morning. In addition to today’s forecast was a...
CDT Days 52-70: Wyoming
On the morning of 6/30/22 rain pounded my tent. The rhythm of the precipitation lulled me into a sense of sleepiness. It wasn’t until 7:30 AM that we finally packed up and headed northward through Medicine Bow. Everything we touched was saturated from the night before, making for a wet walk. Intense thunderstorms littered the afternoon forecast, so I opted to hitch into Encampment, WY while Cleansweep headed on towards Rawlins. While in town I received some incredibly generous trail magic: one local secretly paid for my meal while another, who owns a motel in town, offered me a free room. I was so relieved to have shelter from the storm!
Rawlins officials finalizing ARPA grant details for Sage Creek pipeline project
The City of Rawlins is finalizing a $7.45 million grant for the replacement of a portion of the wood stave pipeline and spring boxes in the Sage Creek pipeline. The grant from the American Rescue Plan Act will also help underwrite repairs to the 32-mile pipeline from Sage Creek Basin to the treatment plant. Rawlins City Council was set to approve the grant application at its July 19th meeting.
Rod Miller: Eating Green Chili With Proust At Rose’s Lariat
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. There was sad news from County Six the other day. Rose’s Lariat has closed, because an auto parts store wants their space for parking. For the uninitiated, Rose’s Lariat in Rawlins has served the best Mexican food north of the...
