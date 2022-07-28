ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Hoffman Skanska Joint Venture improving diversity through TCORE project

By Name
Daily Journal of Commerce
 4 days ago
djcoregon.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Journal of Commerce

Land use review intakes for Aug. 1, 2022

A pre-application conference is pending for a proposal to construct a new eight-story building in the Pearl District. There would be 30 live-work units and 233 residential units.
PORTLAND, OR
Daily Journal of Commerce

Andersen Construction: Multnomah County Albina Branch Library

SUB BIDS REQUESTED Multnomah County Albina Branch Library 216 NE Knott St, Portland, OR 97212 Proposals Due: 8/22/22 Trade Package #1—Mechanical/Plumbing, Electrical and Fire Protection 100% SD Documents Dated 7/22/22 The general description of work for this Request for Proposals can be found in the formal RFP document. Documents will be made available through Building Connected.Please e-mail Elizabeth Juhala, Estimating Assistant to request ...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
WWEEK

How a Crucial Thread in Portland’s Social Safety Net Frayed Without Anyone Noticing

If you’ve lived in Portland long enough, you probably have some manner of relationship with the Taft Home, a low-income, assisted living, senior home in Southwest Portland. It conspicuously sits on the iconic Crystal Ballroom block, a four-story, brick-red building plainly visible from the 405 where it heralds the exit that leads to Powell’s, the Crystal Ballroom, Everyday Music, and the glossy storefronts of the Pearl District.
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Business
Local
Oregon Business
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
TechCrunch

Bolt Mobility has vanished, leaving e-bikes, unanswered calls behind in several US cities

In some cases, the departure has been abrupt, leaving cities with abandoned equipment, unanswered calls and emails and lots of questions. Bolt has stopped operating in at least five U.S. cities, including Portland, Oregon, Burlington, South Burlington and Winooski in Vermont and Richmond, California, according to city officials. City representatives also said they were unable to reach anyone at Bolt, including its CEO Ignacio Tzoumas.
PORTLAND, OR
montavilla.net

AYCO Seeks New Home on 82nd

African Youth & Community Organization (AYCO) is in the process of buying the Flex Building located at 2110 SE 82nd Avenue. The youth mentoring organization currently operates out of the former Trinity Broadcasting Network (TBN) building on NE Glisan Street. Developers will soon transform the TBN site into affordable housing, prompting AYCO’s move to a new facility. However, the group needs to raise $5.5 million to purchase and renovate the new building.
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

My view: Putting Interstate Bridge misconceptions to rest

The administrator of the bridge project says a lot of incorrect have been circulating lately.Following the recent U.S. Coast Guard Preliminary Navigation Clearance Determination there has been confusion and misleading information conveyed regarding the Interstate Bridge Replacement (IBR) program. This includes technical inaccuracies like the potential height and grade of a replacement bridge, the types of moveable spans under consideration, and the misconception that a tunnel is a feasible alternative. It's a lot to cover, so let's start with the Preliminary Navigation Clearance Determination. Last month, the U.S. Coast Guard shared its preliminary determination stating that the current vertical clearance...
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diversity#Tcore#Hoffman Construction Co#Skanska Usa
WWEEK

Officials Warn Deadliest Part of Heat Wave Starts Now

In a press conference Friday afternoon, city of Portland and Multnomah County officials said the deadliest part of this week’s heat wave begins now. That’s because Portland is now in the sixth day of a heat wave, and even higher temperatures are expected over the next couple of nights.
fox5ny.com

It’s so hot in Oregon, you can pump your own gas

An extended heat wave in the Pacific Northwest has prompted a rule change for drivers in Oregon: They can pump their own gas until the end of the week. Oregon and New Jersey are the only states in America where you can’t legally pump your own gas. In Oregon, there’s been a ban on self-serve since 1951.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Stop big severance payouts

Portland Housing Bureau Director Shannon Callahan, after working for the city for five years, recently submitted her resignation. (“Portland paid its housing director $88K to leave,” July 21) Her spokesperson said that Ms. Callahan was leaving of her own accord. The city, under the terms of her contract, rewarded her with a payment of $87,620 - half of her annual salary, while she agreed not to sue. Other high ranking city officials, some who did a good job and some who didn’t, have received a full year’s pay as a severance.
PORTLAND, OR
Eater

Where to Find Serious Greek Food in Portland and Beyond

Let’s face it: While we have an incredible culinary scene, Portland isn’t known for its Greek food. Compared to cities like New York or Chicago, Portland’s Greek population is minuscule; Portland proper is home to very few restaurants and markets that actually identify as Greek, more often labeling themselves as “Mediterranean.” However, the Greek establishments we have are stunners — spots wrapping their own dolmas, slicing juicy gyro from the spit, and setting slabs of cheese on fire for saganaki. In this map, we’re celebrating the city’s specifically Greek restaurants and food carts, as well as a few outliers outside Portland proper. Note that this map is specifically focused on Greek restaurants, as opposed to Lebanese or broader Mediterranean restaurants; for other dishes from around the Mediterranean, check out our hummus map and Italian map.
PORTLAND, OR
hereisoregon.com

Oregon cheeses take home record 24 awards at national conference

The nation’s specialty food industry descended on Portland last week at the American Cheese Society’s (ACS) 2022 annual conference, its first in-person event since 2019. Oregon food and beverage makers were featured in pre-conference tours, educational and tasting seminars, and at a Best of Oregon celebration hosted by the Oregon Cheese Guild during this four day conference for over 1,000 industry professionals.
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy