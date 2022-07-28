Hoffman Skanska Joint Venture improving diversity through TCORE project

djcoregon.com
Monday in Portland: Multnomah County reporting 2 more heat-related deaths and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Officials concerned about rise in potential heat-related deaths amid high tempsEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Drivers can pump their own gas during heat wave, cooling shelters expand capacityEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Excessive Heat Warning extended through Saturday after Tuesday temperaturesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Heat-Related Illnesses Have Increased as the Pacific Northwest Swelters in a Multi-day Heat WaveDaniella CressmanPortland, OR
Daily Journal of Commerce
Land use review intakes for Aug. 1, 2022
A pre-application conference is pending for a proposal to construct a new eight-story building in the Pearl District. There would be 30 live-work units and 233 residential units.
firstsportz.com
“Bolt Mobility vanishes abruptly” Usain Bolt’s start-up backed by Indian firm has ceased operations in US
Usain Bolt, who has won eight Olympic gold medals, co-founded the mobility firm Bolt Mobility. According to reports in the media, Bolt Mobility abruptly vanished from some of its markets in the US, leaving e-bikes and other equipment abandoned and unanswered calls. In May of this year, Bolt raised $40.2...
Daily Journal of Commerce
Andersen Construction: Multnomah County Albina Branch Library
SUB BIDS REQUESTED Multnomah County Albina Branch Library 216 NE Knott St, Portland, OR 97212 Proposals Due: 8/22/22 Trade Package #1—Mechanical/Plumbing, Electrical and Fire Protection 100% SD Documents Dated 7/22/22 The general description of work for this Request for Proposals can be found in the formal RFP document. Documents will be made available through Building Connected.Please e-mail Elizabeth Juhala, Estimating Assistant to request ...
WWEEK
How a Crucial Thread in Portland’s Social Safety Net Frayed Without Anyone Noticing
If you’ve lived in Portland long enough, you probably have some manner of relationship with the Taft Home, a low-income, assisted living, senior home in Southwest Portland. It conspicuously sits on the iconic Crystal Ballroom block, a four-story, brick-red building plainly visible from the 405 where it heralds the exit that leads to Powell’s, the Crystal Ballroom, Everyday Music, and the glossy storefronts of the Pearl District.
TechCrunch
Bolt Mobility has vanished, leaving e-bikes, unanswered calls behind in several US cities
In some cases, the departure has been abrupt, leaving cities with abandoned equipment, unanswered calls and emails and lots of questions. Bolt has stopped operating in at least five U.S. cities, including Portland, Oregon, Burlington, South Burlington and Winooski in Vermont and Richmond, California, according to city officials. City representatives also said they were unable to reach anyone at Bolt, including its CEO Ignacio Tzoumas.
montavilla.net
AYCO Seeks New Home on 82nd
African Youth & Community Organization (AYCO) is in the process of buying the Flex Building located at 2110 SE 82nd Avenue. The youth mentoring organization currently operates out of the former Trinity Broadcasting Network (TBN) building on NE Glisan Street. Developers will soon transform the TBN site into affordable housing, prompting AYCO’s move to a new facility. However, the group needs to raise $5.5 million to purchase and renovate the new building.
My view: Putting Interstate Bridge misconceptions to rest
The administrator of the bridge project says a lot of incorrect have been circulating lately.Following the recent U.S. Coast Guard Preliminary Navigation Clearance Determination there has been confusion and misleading information conveyed regarding the Interstate Bridge Replacement (IBR) program. This includes technical inaccuracies like the potential height and grade of a replacement bridge, the types of moveable spans under consideration, and the misconception that a tunnel is a feasible alternative. It's a lot to cover, so let's start with the Preliminary Navigation Clearance Determination. Last month, the U.S. Coast Guard shared its preliminary determination stating that the current vertical clearance...
IRS auctions off Sherwood house on 20 acres Monday with bids starting at $482,818
Home shoppers frustrated by the low number of residential properties for sale in the Portland area sometimes look for off-market listings, which can be foreclosures, or by working directly with an owner. Another alternative to conventional For Sale signs in the yard? An Internal Revenue Service auction, in which an...
WWEEK
Contractor Running Safe Rest Villages Overbilled Joint Office by $525,000, County Auditor Says
Lax oversight at the Joint Office of Homeless Services allowed the contractor that runs three safe rest villages for homeless people to bill the city-county partnership $525,000 in unallowable expenses, according to a report by Multnomah County Auditor Jennifer McGuirk. All Good Northwest overbilled the county by more than $330,000,...
WWEEK
Officials Warn Deadliest Part of Heat Wave Starts Now
In a press conference Friday afternoon, city of Portland and Multnomah County officials said the deadliest part of this week’s heat wave begins now. That’s because Portland is now in the sixth day of a heat wave, and even higher temperatures are expected over the next couple of nights.
Oregon DEQ, Malarkey Roofing Co. agree on $1.45 million fine over air pollution violations
Herbert Malarkey Roofing Co. and the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality have agreed on a fine of $1.45 million for air quality violations at the roofing company’s North Portland factory. That’s reduced from $2.1 million — then the biggest fine in Oregon DEQ history. The roofing company...
fox5ny.com
It’s so hot in Oregon, you can pump your own gas
An extended heat wave in the Pacific Northwest has prompted a rule change for drivers in Oregon: They can pump their own gas until the end of the week. Oregon and New Jersey are the only states in America where you can’t legally pump your own gas. In Oregon, there’s been a ban on self-serve since 1951.
I-5 northbound exit to Aurora-Donald closes Monday for 2-week project
As part of the project to reconstruct the Aurora-Donald interchange from Interstate 5, the Oregon Department of Transportation will close the northbound I-5 exit to Ehlen Road (exit 278) all hours and days beginning Monday, Aug. 1, and concluding Aug. 15. The project will lengthen and widen the northbound ramp...
Readers respond: Stop big severance payouts
Portland Housing Bureau Director Shannon Callahan, after working for the city for five years, recently submitted her resignation. (“Portland paid its housing director $88K to leave,” July 21) Her spokesperson said that Ms. Callahan was leaving of her own accord. The city, under the terms of her contract, rewarded her with a payment of $87,620 - half of her annual salary, while she agreed not to sue. Other high ranking city officials, some who did a good job and some who didn’t, have received a full year’s pay as a severance.
2 Cities Leading U.S. Rat Infestation Are Hours From Tri-Cities
Would you believe that 2 of the top 25 cities with the worst rat problems in the United States are within just hours drive from the Tri-Cities? Orkin released their list for the cities in the USA with the worst rat problems, and two well known close cities are on their list.
Eater
Where to Find Serious Greek Food in Portland and Beyond
Let’s face it: While we have an incredible culinary scene, Portland isn’t known for its Greek food. Compared to cities like New York or Chicago, Portland’s Greek population is minuscule; Portland proper is home to very few restaurants and markets that actually identify as Greek, more often labeling themselves as “Mediterranean.” However, the Greek establishments we have are stunners — spots wrapping their own dolmas, slicing juicy gyro from the spit, and setting slabs of cheese on fire for saganaki. In this map, we’re celebrating the city’s specifically Greek restaurants and food carts, as well as a few outliers outside Portland proper. Note that this map is specifically focused on Greek restaurants, as opposed to Lebanese or broader Mediterranean restaurants; for other dishes from around the Mediterranean, check out our hummus map and Italian map.
hereisoregon.com
Oregon cheeses take home record 24 awards at national conference
The nation’s specialty food industry descended on Portland last week at the American Cheese Society’s (ACS) 2022 annual conference, its first in-person event since 2019. Oregon food and beverage makers were featured in pre-conference tours, educational and tasting seminars, and at a Best of Oregon celebration hosted by the Oregon Cheese Guild during this four day conference for over 1,000 industry professionals.
A pair of issues knock out power to hundreds in Portland
PGE Crews are working to restore service to hundreds of Portland customers after a pair of power outages
Oregon district admin's email shows hesitation to reopen schools before implementing 'equity' agenda
An Oregon district administrator told school leaders that he was concerned about a "big hurry" to reopen schools during the novel coronavirus pandemic as it could "miss an opportunity" to implement an equity agenda, according to an email reviewed by Fox News Digital. Pat McCreery, an administrator for equity and...
Oregon coast’s Netarts Bay is the perfect environment for harvesting sea salt
Nestled at the edge of the Oregon coast near Tillamook is Netarts Bay, with its stunning bay views along a coastal rainforest. It’s hard to deny the wonder of this spot, something Ben Jacobsen discovered 10 years ago as he tested locations along the Pacific Coast to harvest salt for Jacobsen Salt Co.
