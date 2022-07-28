MacArthur Lock should reopen this week after unexpected repair

www.mlive.com
Tv20detroit.com
Lake Michigan water levels down significantly
WEST MICHIGAN - Just a couple short years ago we had houses falling into Lake Michigan from record high water levels along the lakeshore. Homeowners were shoring up their foundations and in some cases, even physically moving the house back from the lakeshore to prevent damage or catastrophe. Fast forward...
Waves could reach 7 feet at popular Lake Michigan beaches
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - A Beach Hazards statement remains in effect through Monday evening, meaning there could be dangerous swimming conditions at some popular West Michigan beaches. The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids issued a Lake Michigan beach-hazards statement Monday, August 1, for Allegan, Mason, Muskegon, Oceana, Ottawa and...
whmi.com
Roundabout Construction Starts Monday
A very busy intersection will be completely closed for roughly three months in Green Oak Township. A roundabout will be constructed at Winans Lane Road and Rickett Road. There’s currently a stop sign at Rickett Road. The area continues to grow with increased traffic, in part due to the nearby Legacy Center Sports Complex.
11 Michigan beaches closed, under contamination advisories
As another summer weekend arrives, there are currently 11 Michigan beaches that are either closed or under contamination advisories for unsafe water quality. Before you head out to enjoy a beach day, check to see if your destination is on the current list of closed or under-advisory beaches, so you can make alternate plans if necessary. These closures and advisories are frequently updated.
Popular state park’s backcountry campsites available by reservation-only in 2023
BARAGA COUNTY, MI -- Reservations will now be required to camp at backcountry sites at a remote state park in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources announced on Monday, Aug. 1 that all 22 of Craig Lake State Park’s backcountry campsites will transition to reservation-only sites beginning with the 2023 camping season. According to the DNR, this change is being made to help combat park natural resource degradation and to make it easier to locate campers in emergency situations.
Michigan’s week ahead should have 2 helpful rains, possibly 3
We have two legit thunderstorm-makers that will move through Michigan in the next week. We also have a scattered rain situation for the rest of today. First, let’s look at this afternoon and evening. There is a zone of scattered thundershowers moving across the middle of Michigan this noon hour. The north-south area of thundershowers will move into southeast Lower Michigan, including Ann Arbor and Detroit, in the second half of this afternoon.
wbkb11.com
2022 Consumers Energy AuSable River Canoe Marathon Underway
GRAYLING,MI- 93 pairs of canoe racers took to the rivers on Michigan in the 74th annual AuSable river canoe marathon. The 120 mile race takes competitors from Grayling to Oscoda in an overnight event that goes on for over 15 hours. Consumers Energy is now in its 8th year as...
Morning Sun
Marijuana growers find ‘saturated’ industry challenging as supply balloons, demand slows, and prices plummet
Robert Dodge has 4,500 recreational marijuana plants growing at his licensed facility in Burton, UBaked Cannabis Company, and works with about half of the state’s licensed retailers, but he’s finding it difficult to compete in an industry saturated with growers. In Michigan, where the number of licensed growers...
wkar.org
Michigan DNR to require deer harvests to be filed online this coming season
Michigan deer hunters will be required to register their harvest online this coming season. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says it’s been seeing fewer hunters reporting their harvest, and that is one of the reasons it's moving reporting to its website. The department is also trying to...
Roads closed in Holton beginning Aug. 1 for maintenance work
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – Sections of Holton Duck Lake and Marvin roads in Holton Township will be closed for four days next week. The closure that begins Monday, Aug. 1 is needed for catch basin work, according to a notice from the Muskegon County Road Commission. Closures are from...
Could masks return as 12 Michigan counties hit high transmission for COVID-19?
Kalamazoo County, as well as 11 others in the Upper Peninsula and eastern side of the state have been classified as high transmission for COVID-19. Local hospital leaders with Trinity Health and University of Michigan Health West say we're in a better spot this summer, but the rise in cases shouldn't be ignored.
Business growth on Tittabawassee Road ‘a great sign for the region’
KOCHVILLE TWP, MI — Changes are coming to Kochville Township’s Tittabawassee Road corridor as businesses invest in and redevelop commercial properties stretching from Kokomo’s Family Fun Center to the shuttered Gander Mountain store. “That’s a great sign for the region as a whole,” said Kochville Township Manager...
First Shipping Vessel Built on Great Lakes in 35 Years is Launched on Lake Michigan
Sailing the Great Lakes, you'll see a number of bulk carrier vessels. In fact, I follow one account on TikTok chronicling life shipping on the Great Lakes. But the majority of those ships you see were built no later than the 1980s. That changed this week with the launch of...
10 Places in Michigan That are Almost too Beautiful to be Real
Michigan possesses a wide range of often unexpected beauty, from the rolling hills of wine country to the unforgettable architecture of historic Detroit. Read on for a list of places that are so beautiful they almost look surreal and let us know in the comments where some other dream-like spots might be hiding here in Michigan.
95.3 MNC
Michigan’s Longest Garage Sale set to happen soon
“Michigan’s Longest Garage Sale” is happening soon. The Southwest Michigan Planning Commission has set the date for the annual US 12 Heritage Trail Garage Sale. The sale stretches over 200 miles, from New Buffalo to Detroit. Citizens set out items including antiques, furniture, and dishware in their front...
bridgemi.com
Political winds shifting in west Michigan. Can Peter Meijer survive the storm?
For decades, Kent County — home to Michigan’s second-largest city and the politically powerful DeVos family — was reliably red. Now, it’s a political tossup. In a major shift from previous maps, most of the county and metropolitan Grand Rapids are now included in the same congressional district as lakeshore communities like Muskegon and Grand Haven, making the 3rd Congressional District race far more politically competitive. In 2020, President Joe Biden won the region encompassed in the new district by 9 percentage points over former President Donald Trump.
awesomemitten.com
Since 1911, Sister Lakes Michigan Has Been a Favorite Vacation Destination
Sister Lakes Michigan is a small, picturesque resort area in Southwest Michigan that’s surrounded by a series of fresh, clean lakes and provides a variety of watersports and community activities. Throughout the year, the neighboring towns are filled with exciting family-friendly activities like food festivals, antique markets, and fruit-picking...
Did You Know: Michigan Is Home to The Largest Wooden Dome in The World
The Mitten never ceases to amaze me! In an attempt to learn more about my home state I recently stumbled upon another Michigan fun fact. Not only can Michigan lay claim to housing the world's largest weathervane or the world's largest crucifix, but just the other day I learned that Michigan is also home to the world's largest wooden dome.
5 Great Options for Waterfront Dining in the West Michigan Area
Growing up, dining at that "fancy" waterfront restaurant always felt like a luxury. Staring at the water, watching the birds, or just enjoying the sunset always made me feel like I was on top of the world. As an adult, it's not quite that dramatic but, waterfront dining still acts...
5 of Michigan's best hiking trails for scenic views: See the map
Our travels would be nothing without the dirt paths along Michigan's thick forests and sandy seasides. Year-round, the state's trails hospitably guide us on foot, bike, or ski. For short trips, strap on your best hiking boots and bring a snack or two. If you're a hardcore hiker, you will need a backpack full...
The Grand Rapids Press
Comments / 0