MacArthur Lock should reopen this week after unexpected repair

We have two legit thunderstorm-makers that will move through Michigan in the next week. We also have a scattered rain situation for the rest of today. First, let’s look at this afternoon and evening. There is a zone of scattered thundershowers moving across the middle of Michigan this noon hour. The north-south area of thundershowers will move into southeast Lower Michigan, including Ann Arbor and Detroit, in the second half of this afternoon.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO