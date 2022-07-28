Hackers Force a $4B Question: Can DeFi Ever Be Safe?

www.pymnts.com
U.S. charges Indian man over $10 million computer fraud scheme targeting elderly
NEW YORK, July 20 (Reuters) - U.S. prosecutors in Manhattan charged an Indian man with helping run a scheme that defrauded thousands of victims, including the elderly, into buying unnecessary computer anti-virus protection by falsely claiming that malware had infected their machines.
BMW's 3,854-Variable Problem Solved in Six Minutes With Quantum Computing
Quantum computing specialist QCI claims quantum advantage with its Entropy Quantum Computing approach. It solved an optimization problem for BMW that counted with 3,854 variables and 500 constraints, solving a problem that would take inordinately longer amounts of time to compute in a classical system than the six minutes the company needed to complete their calculations.
Amazon vs Walmart Weekly: Who Can Deliver the Value Consumers Want and Need?
Thirty years ago, in a tightly contested run for the White House, political strategist James Carville characterized the singularity of focus he felt was needed to win the election with the now famous quip, “It’s the economy, stupid.”. That sentiment is arguably even more true today than it...
T-Mobile Teams with Homeland Security to Give First Responder Data Top Priority
BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 1, 2022-- Messaging all first responders! Today, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) announced first responders’ data is top priority on the Un-carrier’s network automatically and for free when the agency is enrolled in Wireless Priority Service (WPS). T-Mobile is the first and only wireless provider to add data priority in collaboration with the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA). This is yet another benefit of T-Mobile’s groundbreaking Connecting Heroes program, with a streamlined WPS eligibility process. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220731005055/en/ T‑Mobile Teams with Homeland Security to Give First Responder Data Top Priority (Photo: Business Wire)
nationalinterest.org
Settled: T-Mobile Agrees to Pay $350 Million to Victims of 2021 Data Breach
“As we continue to invest time, energy, and resources in addressing this challenge, we are pleased to have resolved this consumer class action filing,” T-Mobile noted in its statement. T-Mobile has agreed to settle a lawsuit related to a 2021 cyberattack and data breach, per an SEC filing first...
TradeLens: Transportation Transformation or Quixotic Quagmire?
TradeLens is the highly publicized blockchain global trade network launched over four years ago by Danish shipping giant Maersk. Beyond the initial hype about eliminating duplicate invoices and digitizing paper workflows, little has been said about it. What was TradeLens all about then, where is it now, and what can we take away from its progress (or lack thereof) to date?
Tech VCs are blasting the FTC for trying to kill Meta’s VR startup deal
The FTC's move to block Meta from acquiring VR startup Within marks a change in antitrust regulation, and it's not going over well with the venture capital industry.
blockchain.news
Naoris Protocol Secures $11.5 m Funding, Enhancing Web3 Networks Security
Portuguese cybersecurity protocol Naoris announced on Wednesday that it has raised $11.5 million in a funding round led by Tim Draper’s Draper Associates. Other high-profile investors, like Holt Xchange, Holdun Family Officer, SDC Management, Expert Dojo, Uniera, Level One Robotics, and multiple angel investors, including some “well-known” NBA stars and tennis players participated in the funding round.
An engineer who was fired by Google says its AI chatbot is 'pretty racist' and that AI ethics at Google are a 'fig leaf'
Blake Lemoine said the bot's apparent biases — from racial to religious — should be the headlining concern.
Today in Crypto: Durbin, Warren Question Fidelity on Retirement Funds’ Crypto Exposure; Game Maker Sky Mavis CEO Moved Game Tokens Prior to Announcing Hack
Solana-based yield protocol Nirvana Finance has been hit by a $3.5 million exploit which used flash loans to manipulate and drain liquidity. Flash loans are a popular way for attackers to get funds to do exploits on decentralized finance (DeFi) systems. The price of the native ANA token dropped more than 80% in the hours after the attack, according to a CoinDesk report Thursday (July 28).
Global Payments Pays $4B for Payments Firm EVO
Payments software firm Global Payments is set to acquire payment technology and acquiring solutions firm EVO Payments for $4 billion, according to a Monday (Aug. 1) news release. The all-cash transaction — valued at $34 per share — will increase Global Payments’ target addressable markets and expand its presence into...
Today in the Connected Economy: Uber Offers Drivers Perks, Debit Card
Today in the connected economy, Uber debuts new features designed to offer more flexibility to its team of drivers. Also, Hertz reaps the benefits of investing in connected cars, while Amazon and Google see growth in their cloud operations. Uber has launched a pair of features — and a new...
Uber Unveils Driver Perks, Debit Card
Uber has introduced a pair of features it said are designed to provide more flexibility and opportunities for the company’s drivers. According to a Friday (July 29) news release, the new features are known as Upfront Fares, which deals with the way drivers accept rides, and Trip Radar, which gives drivers more options for choosing rides.
CNBC
Facebook's former CTO Mike Schroepfer explains why he's turning his attention to climate change
When longtime Facebook executive Mike Schroepfer announced he was stepping down as Meta chief technology officer, he said he was going to be spending his newly available extra time and energy focusing on addressing the climate crisis. Schroepfer is making philanthropic grants to fund scientific research in the role the...
CoinTelegraph
Nansen CEO and StepN CMO on Web3’s next super-apps
Nansen co-founder and CEO Alex Svanevik and StepN chief marketing officer Shiti Rastogi Manghani discussed what makes a Web3 “super-app” during the SCB10X Virtual Summit. The explosive growth of decentralized apps has the ecosystem racing to build the next generation of “super-apps” that achieve explosive growth and offer exclusive features with a multitude of use cases.
Study Finds Contactless Cards Still Apple Pay’s Biggest Competition at Checkout
Apple Pay extended its commanding lead over the mobile wallet competition in the last 12 months, now capturing 48% of all in-store mobile wallet payments in the United States, with second place Google Pay far behind at 17%. However, mobile wallets remain unpopular for in-store payments, accounting for just 5.8%...
Joint DOJ, CFPB Letter Puts Auto Financiers on Notice About Military Protections
Auto finance companies were sent a joint letter from the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) alerting them about the additional protections offered to military families under the Servicemembers Civil Relief Act (SCRA). While non-military borrowers have the same rights as servicemembers, the SCRA...
Demand for Amazon, Google’s Cloud Offerings Spotlights Connected Economy’s Unstoppable Rise
To get a sense of just how pervasive the digital shift has become, how connected we really are, and will be, in the Connected Economy — look to the cloud. Earnings reports from the likes of Google (through its parent company Alphabet) and Amazon — and hyper-growth in their respective cloud operations — show that inflation, supply chains and the war in Europe cannot stop the inexorable rise of the digital way of life.
Australian Bank Launches Automated Savings Alternative to BNPL
Australia’s Up Bank has rolled out a new service to automate installment payments, easing stress surrounding Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) services, a report says. Called Maybuy, it will let customers make an automated savings plan for items they found online. Once they reached their goal, they’ll reportedly be able to go ahead with a purchase or reconsider and keep their money.
‘Imma Make U Dig Ur Own Grave’: He Doxes Ransomware Hackers and Gets Death Threats in Return
Hacking. Disinformation. Surveillance. CYBER is Motherboard's podcast and reporting on the dark underbelly of the internet. “Imma make u dig ur own grave,” one of the messages read. “Kids like you i will kidnap and keep in my storage to die,” said another. “Its funny when we encrypt the hospitals. I hope when you have a baby he dies just like this,” a third read, before linking to a media report about how a baby’s death was believed to be linked to a case of ransomware.
