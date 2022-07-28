Big Tech Outlook: Meta Starts Cutting Funds To Media Outlets, Platform Shifts From News Coverage

www.ibtimes.com
Facebook's Home Page Works Differently Now. Here's How To Use It
Facebook is launching a new feature that will allow users to see posts from their friends, groups, and pages in chronological order, Facebook parent company Meta announced on Thursday. When users open Facebook after receiving the update, they’ll be greeted with the Home feed. This is a tab that shows...
Facebook is in trouble. Its escape plan: Turn into TikTok
Aging tech products often suffer from what’s known as feature creep: excessive complexity caused by the accretion of bells and whistles over the years. Log into Facebook (launched in 2004) or Instagram (launched in 2010) these days and every available pixel seems to offer up a different feature, function, tool or interface, many of them cloned from newer, buzzier competitors.
Facebook overhauls its feed to be more like TikTok — and adds a throwback chronological option
Facebook is borrowing an idea from social media newcomer TikTok and putting more looping videos in its feed, a sign of the growing importance of the medium to pop culture. Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook's parent company Meta, said Thursday that users would begin seeing an overhauled look when they open its mobile app, with different options including a main feed, a feed with friends' posts only and a feed focused on groups.
Leaked documents show how TikTok staff were told to ‘downplay’ parent company ByteDance and any China ties
The social media service is trying to minimize any connection to China-based parent company ByteDance.
makeuseof.com
Facebook's New Home and Feeds Tabs: What You Need to Know
Meta is constantly tweaking the Facebook App to keep it relevant to users in the face of increasing competition, especially from TikTok. In February 2022, they renamed the News Feed to just the Feed. At the time, they said it was just a cosmetic change that would not impact the app experience.
Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan
The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
You May Be Able to Subscribe to Netflix for Much Cheaper: Here’s How
We have good news for subscribers to the streaming giant Netflix. According to reports, users may be able to sign up for a cheaper version of the popular platform. However, there’s a caveat. According to reports, you can use the less pricey version of Netflix that comes with ads....
News Reporter Forced To Leave Execution Viewing As ‘Skirt Was Too Short’
Journalist Ivana Hrynkiw Shatara was asked to leave an Alabama prison because her skirt was too short. In a story that makes it feel like we've travelled back in time 100 years, Ivana was stopped from reporting on an execution because of what she was wearing. The accomplished journalist was...
Apple warning for all iPhone users – never click OK on these dangerous alerts
A TIKTOK video has highlighted the perils of clicking notifications that come from third parties. Be on the lookout for this devious scam. TikToker Jamie Nyland posted a video warning his 23million followers against following a specific pop-up ad on the iPhone. The pop-up reads "Virus Warning! Your iPhone has...
AdWeek
￼Meta to Stop Paying U.S Publishers for News Content
Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network. Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts. Facebook’s parent company Meta is telling its U.S. publishing partners that the company no longer plans to pay for news content that aggregates on...
Digiday
Atlas Obscura thinks local with creative print campaigns to keep ad revenue flowing amid travel spike
Atlas Obscura CEO Warren Webster is not so worried about the impact of an economic slowdown on his company’s advertising business, given more than half of its clients are in the travel category. But the travel publisher is starting to rethink branded partnerships with its local tourism bureau clients as the recent travel spike has many cities and states hoping to attract visitors.
BBC
Netflix loses almost a million subscribers
After enjoying a long reign as the king of streaming, Netflix faces a tough fight to keep its crown. It lost almost a million subscribers between April and July as more people decided to quit the service. The streaming giant has now lost members for two quarters in a row,...
IGN
Meta Earnings Call: Instagram and FB Users Will See More Than 30% of Content Recommended by AI Soon
Facebook and Instagram are easily the biggest contributors for content consumption through social media at the moment. Right at the moment people wake from their sleep, the first application they open, is either Instagram or Facebook, it has basically become a daily duty for many to be a part of the social media culture. The parent company has now expanded from the world of 2D environments to the Metaverse, where people can engage, interact and communicate with each other in entirely different ways.
9to5Mac
Twitter raises the price of its ‘Blue’ subscription for the first time
In June of last year, Twitter officially launched its new subscription service called “Twitter Blue,” which unlocks exclusive features such as the ability to quickly undo a just-sent tweet and theme options within the app. A year later, Twitter is now raising the price of its Blue subscription for the first time.
The Verge
YouTube’s making it easier for creators to turn longer content into Shorts
YouTube is trying to make it even easier for creators to turn their longer videos into Shorts formatted for the platform's TikTok competitor, by adding a new “Edit into a Short” tool to its iOS and Android app. It’ll let creators select up to 60 seconds from one of their videos and bring the clip into the Shorts editor, right from the YouTube app on iOS or Android. From there, they can add things like text, filters, as well as additional videos shot with the Shorts camera or pulled from their photo library.
TikTok-owner ByteDance used news app to push pro-China messages, say ex-employees
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. As ByteDance’s TikTok app soars in popularity, there are long-standing worries that China will use one of its widely popular apps to grow its soft power by distributing pro-China messaging in the West.
Meta's Mark Zuckerberg: Company's pandemic-era forecast was too rosy
July 29 (Reuters) - Meta Platforms Inc (META.O) Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg told staffers the world's biggest social media company had planned for growth too optimistically, mistakenly expecting that a bump in usage and revenue growth during COVID-19 lockdowns would be sustained.
Netflix Users are Leaving; 3 Rival Streamers Seeing Big Gains
Netflix (NFLX) - Get Netflix Inc. Report has a critical week ahead of it. Fresh off of the success of Stranger Things 4, which is shaping up to be the streamer's biggest television hit ever, Netflix is scheduled to release its latest quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. In the first...
TechCrunch
Meta posts its first ever quarterly revenue decline
The most worrisome piece of news today? For the first time since going public in 2007, Meta reported a decline in quarterly revenue year over year. The company’s revenue was $28.82 billion, a 1% decrease from $29.07 billion in the second quarter of 2021. On her final quarterly earnings...
An inside look into how Team Whistle is leveraging YouTube Shorts to maximize viewership of its long-form content
If you like digital first sports videos, Team Whistle has you covered. The global sports and media entertainment company is known for finding innovative ways to reach the largest audience possible. YouTube Shorts has given them a vigorous option to get their content in the hands of everyday consumers. Now...
