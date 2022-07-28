Big Tech Outlook: Meta Starts Cutting Funds To Media Outlets, Platform Shifts From News Coverage

YouTube is trying to make it even easier for creators to turn their longer videos into Shorts formatted for the platform's TikTok competitor, by adding a new “Edit into a Short” tool to its iOS and Android app. It’ll let creators select up to 60 seconds from one of their videos and bring the clip into the Shorts editor, right from the YouTube app on iOS or Android. From there, they can add things like text, filters, as well as additional videos shot with the Shorts camera or pulled from their photo library.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 3 DAYS AGO