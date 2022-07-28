ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WJTV 12

JPD roadblock lawsuit: Plaintiffs, city in settlement negotiations

By Mina Corpuz, Mississippi Today
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14iPb0_0gwT8gBd00

Months after a lawsuit was filed in federal court alleging the Jackson Police Department’s roadblock program violates drivers’ constitutional rights and disproportionately affects people from Black and low-income neighborhoods, attorneys from the Mississippi Center for Justice and the City of Jackson are working toward a resolution.

Settlement negotiations have been active since early March, shortly after the center filed the class action lawsuit, said Mississippi Center for Justice attorney Paloma Wu, who is also deputy director of the George Riley Impact Litigation Initiative.

The suit, which was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi against the City of Jackson and Police Chief James Davis, has not gone before a judge yet.

The four plaintiffs in the lawsuit are Black, white and mixed race. Although they are not in the room during the discussions, they are offering potential ways to mitigate harm from the checkpoints, Wu said.

Jackson police calls the roadblock program “Ticket Arrest Tow.” Since the beginning of the year, they have been used around the city to check if drivers have valid licenses, insurance and registration.

Police officials have said the roadblocks also allow officers to see if a driver has an active warrant.

“Our intent is to get wanted individuals off the streets,” court records document Davis saying to reporters on Feb. 18.  “We are doing everything we can to keep Jackson safe. We’ve got individuals with outstanding warrants that is wanted (sic) and we’re looking to bring them to justice.”

Plaintiffs say the checkpoints disproportionately harm people who can’t afford or are unable to stay on top of keeping driver’s licenses, registration and car insurance updated.

Members from the Mississippi Alliance for Public Safety reached out to MCJ about peoples’ experiences with the roadblocks and how members wanted to organize around the issue.

Wu said the center began looking into the roadblocks and moved quickly to file a lawsuit because harm was building.

“Every time the roadblocks went up, it was like a casualty zone,” she said.

Between Jan. 4 to March 18, Jackson police officers made a total of 208 arrests – 10 for felonies, 198 for misdemeanors – from its roadblocks, according to information from the department obtained through a public records request shared with the Mississippi Center for Justice.

During that period, Jackson police officers also issued 1,149 citations and towed 186 vehicles.

Members of the alliance spoke with over 80 people in South and West Jackson, where they said they’d heard most of the roadblocks were occurring, and found many had negative experiences.

People said they felt inconvenienced and unable to move in and out of their communities. Alliance members heard a story about a mother who walked home with her children in the rain because her car was towed after going through a checkpoint.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X7eSP_0gwT8gBd00
Archie Skiffer, Jr., 43 of Mendenhall, Friday, July 8, 2022.

Archie Skiffer Jr., 43, is a member of the Mississippi Alliance for Public Safety and has been a community organizer for over 20 years. He is also one of the four plaintiffs in the lawsuit.

He commutes from Simpson County to work in Jackson, and at night delivers food for DoorDash in the city. Skiffer uses driving apps to find alternate routes to avoid the roadblocks and get food orders to customers in a timely manner.

The money Skiffer earns from his two jobs help him afford his home and other living expenses.

“It would be devastating,” he said about potential loss of food delivery income or employment if he were to lose his car.

While delivering food, Skiffer said he has met Jackson residents who rely on food delivery because they do not have the credentials to drive to get food themselves. He said they fear getting caught up in a roadblock and potentially cited or arrested.

Like Skiffer and other alliance members, the Poor People’s Campaign also believes Jackson police’s roadblocks criminalize poor people.

The Poor People’s Campaign is working with the city and has set up tents near the checkpoints to provide information to people who may not have a license or other documentation, Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said during a March 21 press conference.

The Fourth Amendment protects citizens from unreasonable searches and seizures by the government. A traffic stop by police would need to be supported by reasonable suspicion or probable cause, Wu said.

The Supreme Court ruled in 2000 roadblocks can’t be used for general crime control, but law enforcement can use them to check for licenses, car insurance and registration, she said.

General roadblocks treat people like they are guilty when that isn’t always the case, Wu said.

In a July 1 court filing, the city denied most of the allegations in the complaint, including that the roadblocks are unconstitutional, they target majority Black and low-income neighborhoods and people are treated as suspects as they drive through them.

“Any injury, damage or deprivation alleged or suffered by the plaintiff was the result of the plaintiff’s failure to act reasonably or avoid or mitigate such injury, damage or deprivation,” the city said in its response.

In addition, the city says it is immune from the lawsuit under the Mississippi Tort Claims Act and through qualified immunity, which states a government employee can’t be sued if they were acting within the bounds of their job, according to the court documents.

City Attorney Catoria Martin, whose office is involved in settlement negotiations with the Mississippi Center for Justice, said in an email the city does not comment on pending litigation. Jackson Police Department Public Information Officer Sam Brown did not respond to a request for comment.

Looking ahead, Skiffer and members of the Mississippi Alliance for Public Safety would like to see the roadblocks used in a more equitable way. That could mean where they are placed rotates among precincts over a certain period of time, and the roadblocks could also be placed in predominantly white neighborhoods such as Belhaven or Eastover, he said.

Skiffer said Jackson police could share information and resources with people who need to renew a driver’s license or let people contact a family member to give their vehicle to instead of having it towed.

Police can also use discretion not to cite or arrest someone, he said, adding that a warning could work in some situations.

“Have compassion,” Skiffer said.

Editor’s note: The Mississippi Center For Justice President and CEO Vangela M. Wade serves on Mississippi Today’s board of trustees.

This article first appeared on Mississippi Today and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 2

Related
WJTV 12

Misdemeanor holding facility to be ready in October

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson’s misdemeanor holding facility that was expected to be ready in August is now expected to be ready in October. The Northside Sun reported the facility has enough room for about 180 beds. It’s being built on the third floor of the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office, which is less than a […]
JACKSON, MS
The Associated Press

Federal judge seizes control of Mississippi jail

JACKSON, Miss (AP) — A federal judge has seized control of a Mississippi jail after citing “severely deficient” conditions at the facility. In a Friday ruling, U.S. Southern District of Mississippi Judge Carlton Reeves placed Hinds County’s Raymond Detention Center in Raymond into receivership. The judge will soon appoint an expert, known as a “receiver,” to temporarily manage the facility in hopes of improving its conditions.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Hinds County judge overturns two guilty verdicts

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Two men who were found guilty of misdemeanor simple assault had their convictions overturned in the County Court of Hinds County. The Northside Sun reported Allan Grant Sliders and Bryan Peden were found guilty in Jackson Municipal Court of simple assault against Matthew Robert Camp in 2021. Special County Court […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Judge denies motion to alter ruling in Jackson mayor veto case

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba has likely lost another round in his battle to veto a council no vote. An attorney representing the Jackson City Council said Judge Larry Roberts has denied Lumumba’s request to alter the final opinion handed down in the council’s case against him.
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plaintiffs#Crime Control#Car Insurance#Mixed Race#Law Enforcement#Mississippi Center#Justice#The U S District Court
WJTV 12

Jackson mayor hosts weekly news conference

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba will host a news conference on Monday, August 1. The mayor will provide updates on city issues and initiatives during the news conference. WJTV 12 News plans to ask the mayor about the recent boil water alert that was issued for the city’s surface water connections. […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Man wanted in Fondren Fuel burglary case

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who is wanted in connection to a burglary. Investigators with the Jackson Police Department (JPD) said the man burglarized Fondren Fuel on Sunday, July 31. Anyone with information about the man can call JPD at (601)-960-1278 or call Crime […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Councilman holds back-to-school giveaway in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A city councilman is working to ease the financial burden of parents as a new school year approaches. Councilman Kenneth Stokes hosted a back-to-school supplies giveaway at the Medgar Evers Library in Jackson. Parents were able to receive as many school supplies as they needed to prepare for the upcoming year. […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Man charged with grand larceny in Yazoo County

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was arrested in Yazoo County in connection to a recent business burglary. The Yazoo Herald reported Drewy Austin, 39, was accused of stealing patio furniture and a refrigerator from a business on Martin Luther King Drive. Yazoo County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Terry Gann said he was caught […]
YAZOO COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Blue Cross files lawsuit against UMMC employees

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi (BCBS) filed a lawsuit against employees of the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) for their alleged defamatory public relations campaign against the health insurance company. The lawsuit was filed against Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs and Dean of the School of Medicine Dr. […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLBT

Hinds Co. undersheriff demoted for ‘personnel matter’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Hinds County undersheriff has been demoted for a personnel matter, Sheriff Tyree Jones confirmed Friday afternoon. The former undersheriff, Allen White, is still with the department. The demotion is not tied to the recent decision regarding the jail takeover, Jones said. White was not available...
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Former correctional officer charged with COVID-relief fraud

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Flora woman was arrested Monday after being indicted by a federal grand jury on criminal charges related to her alleged fraud scheme involving federal COVID-19 Paycheck Protection Program loans. According to court documents, Tarshuana Thomas, 34, created a scheme to obtain PPP funds by filing fraudulent loan applications with […]
FLORA, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson to auction off vehicles on Saturday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The City of Jackson will host a public auction of abandoned and stolen vehicles on Saturday, August 6. Some of the items that will be auctioned include cars, trucks, SUVs, pick-up trucks and vans. More than 100 items from the evidence vault from the Jackson Police Department’s (JPD) will also be auctioned. […]
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Jackson police investigate city's 84th homicide of 2022

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating the city's 84th homicide of 2022. Police said people reported hearing shots fired Sunday in the area of Lee Drive and Cameron Street. When they went down to the area at about 5:30 p.m., they found a man who had been shot to death.
JACKSON, MS
WBBJ

Missing Mississippi teen found in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — A missing Mississippi 15-year-old was found in Jackson on Friday. U.S. Marshals say that the teen had been missing from Crystal Springs, Mississippi since Sunday. Marshals say that the suspect, Jeffery Lane, 31, of Jackson, allegedly threatened the family of the victim with violence and demanded ransom.
JACKSON, TN
Jackson Free Press

Cannabis Facility Under Construction in Hinds County

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A cannabis production facility is under construction in Hinds County, company officials told WJTV. Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves on Feb. 2 signed a law making medical marijuana legal for several health conditions. The facility being built near Raymond is a state-of-the-art production building that will...
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

‘We can’t wait for another death’: Judge rules Hinds County must appoint receiver to manage its jail

Hinds County must appoint a receiver to manage its jail, a federal judge ruled Friday.  U.S. District Court Judge Carlton Reeves wrote officials have received multiple chances to fix the Raymond jail, but they have been unable to. The court will appoint a receiver by Nov. 1. “We can’t wait for continued destruction of the facilities,” […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WAPT

Jackson residents, businesses frustrated by another boil-water notice

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson residents are coping, once again, with aboil water alert. "We just had a notice, I guess about a couple of weeks ago, a month ago, something like that. Now we are under another boil water. So, yeah, it's just a struggle every time that it happens," said Jackson resident Leroy Dee.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Health clinic holds back to school giveaway in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Central Mississippi Health Service Clinic (CMHS) gave away everything from backpacks to vaccines to help parents prepare for the beginning of school. While new school supplies are much needed before the school year, physicians say getting your check-up and vaccines are just as important. “It’s very important. Most parents wait […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

33K+
Followers
17K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy