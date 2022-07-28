Community Connection: Dan Proctor - Hiking Trails and Beyond

www.thenorth1033.org
Related
Popular Canal Park Restaurant Is Expanding To Island Lake Area
Earlier this month the owners of the very popular Lake Avenue Restaurant and Bar in Canal Park opened Lake Ave DriveIn where the old Porky's Drive-In used to be in Gnesen Township. Customers get to enjoy delicious smash burgers and ice cream, while the adjacent restaurant (the old Boondocks Saloon and Grill) is being gutted and remodeled It will open later this year as Lake Effect Restaurant and Bar at Island Lake.
Popular Duluth News Anchor Announces Contract Extension
The Twin Ports area is lucky to have such great TV news, and one of the area's most popular news anchors has announced that he will be staying put for now. With plenty of competition between WDIO, KBJR, CBS3, and FOX 21 for viewers, and much of the same news being covered between them, it comes down to the talent of the reporters, and most importantly the anchors.
WTIP
Officials warn motorists of ‘significant travel congestion’ on Highway 61 as large events arrive to the North Shore
Motorists should expect delays when traveling toward and along the North Shore and Highway 61 during the first week of August. Between Aug. 4-7 there are a number of large public events and construction projects on Highway 61 that will impact the flow of traffic. The events include the Festival of Sail in Two Harbors and Fisherman’s Picnic in Grand Marais. As a result, significant traffic congestion is anticipated in Two Harbors, along Highway 61 and for the area in and around Grand Marais, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT).
FOX 21 Online
Cat Looking for Home After Enduring a Troubling Past
DULUTH, Minn.– Every pet deserves a loving home. Especially ones that have so much love to give. This is Phoenix, she looks super healthy now, but that wasn’t the case two months ago. Back in May, Phoenix was a pregnant stray and had severe burns on her body.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minnesotan Falls Victim To Scary Kidnapping Scam
There are a lot of scams going around at any given time but this one is incredibly scary. A kidnapping scam has been reported in a city just a few hours from the Twin Ports. Like I said, there seems to be so many scams going around Minnesota and Wisconsin over the past few years. A recent scam was reported in Wisconsin, targeting residents via voicemail.
FOX 21 Online
Fire at Superior Landfill; No Injuries or Danger to Air Quality
SUPERIOR, Wis. – Superior has had it share of large fires in recent years. Memories of those might have been in the minds of people who saw smoke coming from this part of the Twin Ports Saturday afternoon. The fire took place at Superior Landfill, starting up after 2...
boreal.org
'Finndian?' 'Swanishinaabe?' Some Native people in northern Minn. reconnect with their Scandinavian roots
Photo: Melissa Walls stands for a portrait July 27, in a field at Lester Park in Duluth. Walls is of Anishinaabe and Swedish descent and recently took part in a Swedish reality television show in which she visited Sweden and reconnected with her Swedish roots. In the process, she learned about surprising parallels in Anishinaabe and Swedish culture. Derek Montgomery for MPR News.
perfectduluthday.com
Last issue of the Duluth Herald
Forty years ago today — July 30, 1982 — the Duluth Herald newspaper was published for the last time. The first issue was published April 9, 1888, and its cover appeared as artwork on the final edition. In 1929 the owners of the Herald purchased the Duluth News...
IN THIS ARTICLE
boreal.org
Two Harbors welcomes Festival of Sail Tall Ships 2022: Everything you need to know
The City of Two Harbors and its many partners are proud to welcome the Festival of Sail Lake Superior Tall Ships events next week, Aug 4-7. Tall Ships Two Harbors 2022 has been designated by the United States Coast Guard as a Marine Event of National Significance (MENS). The MENS designation requires several security measures to be implemented to protect the attending public, event workers/volunteers, and visiting crews and ships. The public safety planning for this event includes numerous federal, state, and local law enforcement and emergency response agencies who have been working collectively over the last many months.
cbs3duluth.com
Worker falls 2 stories in downtown Gilbert, airlifted to trauma center
GILBERT, MN-- A man was airlifted to a trauma center after falling two stories while on the job Wednesday afternoon. According to the Friends of the Northland FireWire, the incident was reported around 2:15 p.m. on the 100 block of Broadway Street South. The worker was roofing a building at...
cbs3duluth.com
Firefighters battled blaze in Superior landfill Saturday
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Firefighters in Superior spent much of Saturday battling a blaze at the landfill near Wisconsin Point. According to Superior Mayor Jim Paine, the fire was a fairly large but routine fire at the landfill. As of 8:30 p.m, Saturday, authorities said the main body...
boreal.org
Essentia’s patient drop-off/pick-up temporarily closes starting Aug. 1
Essentia Health announced a temporary closure that could impact your next visit. With Essentia Health’s Vision Northland project underway, the patient drop-off location at Essentia Health-Duluth and the Clinic will be closed starting Monday, Aug. 1. Hospital leaders said patient drop-off and pick-up will still be available in temporary...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kdal610.com
Three Injuries In Duluth Hit And Run
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – The driver of a vehicle that injured three people in an early Saturday hit and run has been arrested. Duluth Police say officers were called to the 500 block of East 4th Street at 12:15 a-m and found three people with various injuries after being hit by a vehicle that left the scene.
One Driver Killed in Crazy Crash Near Duluth
Duluth, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person was killed in a wild three-vehicle crash near Duluth late Wednesday morning. The State Patrol says the deadly crash occurred around 11 AM on a two-lane Highway just east of Duluth. The crash report indicates the driver of an SUV was stopped behind another vehicle in the westbound lane waiting to turn left off the highway when the driver of another westbound SUV could not stop in time to avoid the two other vehicles and swerved into oncoming traffic.
FOX 21 Online
Two Overdose Incidents in Duluth Today: One Resulting in Death
DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth Police Department reports that two overdose incidents took place in the Lakeside Neighborhood resulting in one death. The DPD says the incident occurred this morning on 54th Avenue and Glenwood street. Officers report arriving on scene and administering Narcan to the first individual. The individual...
lptv.org
Two People Injured in a Two-Vehicle Crash in Nevis
27-year-old Parker Shearer of Duluth, and 29-year-old Lydia Shinkle of Duluth were both injured in a two-vehicle crash in Nevis on July 25th. The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported that around 1:09 pm they received a report of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Hwy 34 and Co. Rd 82 in the City of Nevis.
Results of state investigation into Two Harbors Mayor Chris Swanson released
The state auditor of Minnesota released an investigative report concluding that "there is no reason" to second-guess the decisions made by the Two Harbors City Council regarding Mayor Chris Swanson. The investigation also revealed that Swanson may not have properly disclosed interests in organizations and businesses that went before the...
boreal.org
Updated: Vehicle and driver found in Duluth hit-and-run
The Duluth Police Department says they have found the vehicle and driver allegedly involved in a hit-and-run Wednesday morning. The DPD had asked for the public’s help locating a 2017 Kia Sportage. At approximately 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, police were called to the area of West 5th Street and Highway...
Minnesota case weighs right to emergency contraception
AITKIN, Minn. — A trial in Minnesota is expected to decide whether a woman's human rights were violated when a pharmacist denied her request in 2019 to fill a prescription for emergency contraception.Andrea Anderson, a mother of five from McGregor, sued under the Minnesota Human Rights Act after the pharmacist, based on his religious beliefs, refused to accommodate her request. State law prohibits discrimination based on sex, including issues related to pregnancy and childbirth.The trial in the civil case comes amid national political debate about contraception under federal law with the U.S. House last week passing a bill that would...
FOX 21 Online
Cloquet: Apparent Overdose Caused Death Of 16 Year-Old Boy
CLOQUET, Minn. — A teenage boy is dead due to an apparent overdose in Cloquet, according to the Cloquet Police Department. The CPD says officials responded Wednesday to report of an apparent overdose at a house on Loop Drive involving a 16 year-old boy. Officials say the boy was...
Comments / 0