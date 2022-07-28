Community Connection: Dan Proctor - Hiking Trails and Beyond

Motorists should expect delays when traveling toward and along the North Shore and Highway 61 during the first week of August. Between Aug. 4-7 there are a number of large public events and construction projects on Highway 61 that will impact the flow of traffic. The events include the Festival of Sail in Two Harbors and Fisherman’s Picnic in Grand Marais. As a result, significant traffic congestion is anticipated in Two Harbors, along Highway 61 and for the area in and around Grand Marais, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT).

GRAND MARAIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO