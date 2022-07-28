ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Community Connection: Dan Proctor - Hiking Trails and Beyond

By The North 103.3
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Northland FAN 106.5

Popular Canal Park Restaurant Is Expanding To Island Lake Area

Earlier this month the owners of the very popular Lake Avenue Restaurant and Bar in Canal Park opened Lake Ave DriveIn where the old Porky's Drive-In used to be in Gnesen Township. Customers get to enjoy delicious smash burgers and ice cream, while the adjacent restaurant (the old Boondocks Saloon and Grill) is being gutted and remodeled It will open later this year as Lake Effect Restaurant and Bar at Island Lake.
DULUTH, MN
KOOL 101.7

Popular Duluth News Anchor Announces Contract Extension

The Twin Ports area is lucky to have such great TV news, and one of the area's most popular news anchors has announced that he will be staying put for now. With plenty of competition between WDIO, KBJR, CBS3, and FOX 21 for viewers, and much of the same news being covered between them, it comes down to the talent of the reporters, and most importantly the anchors.
DULUTH, MN
WTIP

Officials warn motorists of ‘significant travel congestion’ on Highway 61 as large events arrive to the North Shore

Motorists should expect delays when traveling toward and along the North Shore and Highway 61 during the first week of August. Between Aug. 4-7 there are a number of large public events and construction projects on Highway 61 that will impact the flow of traffic. The events include the Festival of Sail in Two Harbors and Fisherman’s Picnic in Grand Marais. As a result, significant traffic congestion is anticipated in Two Harbors, along Highway 61 and for the area in and around Grand Marais, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT).
GRAND MARAIS, MN
FOX 21 Online

Cat Looking for Home After Enduring a Troubling Past

DULUTH, Minn.– Every pet deserves a loving home. Especially ones that have so much love to give. This is Phoenix, she looks super healthy now, but that wasn’t the case two months ago. Back in May, Phoenix was a pregnant stray and had severe burns on her body.
DULUTH, MN
Northland FAN 106.5

Minnesotan Falls Victim To Scary Kidnapping Scam

There are a lot of scams going around at any given time but this one is incredibly scary. A kidnapping scam has been reported in a city just a few hours from the Twin Ports. Like I said, there seems to be so many scams going around Minnesota and Wisconsin over the past few years. A recent scam was reported in Wisconsin, targeting residents via voicemail.
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
FOX 21 Online

Fire at Superior Landfill; No Injuries or Danger to Air Quality

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Superior has had it share of large fires in recent years. Memories of those might have been in the minds of people who saw smoke coming from this part of the Twin Ports Saturday afternoon. The fire took place at Superior Landfill, starting up after 2...
SUPERIOR, WI
boreal.org

'Finndian?' 'Swanishinaabe?' Some Native people in northern Minn. reconnect with their Scandinavian roots

Photo: Melissa Walls stands for a portrait July 27, in a field at Lester Park in Duluth. Walls is of Anishinaabe and Swedish descent and recently took part in a Swedish reality television show in which she visited Sweden and reconnected with her Swedish roots. In the process, she learned about surprising parallels in Anishinaabe and Swedish culture. Derek Montgomery for MPR News.
DULUTH, MN
perfectduluthday.com

Last issue of the Duluth Herald

Forty years ago today — July 30, 1982 — the Duluth Herald newspaper was published for the last time. The first issue was published April 9, 1888, and its cover appeared as artwork on the final edition. In 1929 the owners of the Herald purchased the Duluth News...
DULUTH, MN
boreal.org

Two Harbors welcomes Festival of Sail Tall Ships 2022: Everything you need to know

The City of Two Harbors and its many partners are proud to welcome the Festival of Sail Lake Superior Tall Ships events next week, Aug 4-7. Tall Ships Two Harbors 2022 has been designated by the United States Coast Guard as a Marine Event of National Significance (MENS). The MENS designation requires several security measures to be implemented to protect the attending public, event workers/volunteers, and visiting crews and ships. The public safety planning for this event includes numerous federal, state, and local law enforcement and emergency response agencies who have been working collectively over the last many months.
TWO HARBORS, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Worker falls 2 stories in downtown Gilbert, airlifted to trauma center

GILBERT, MN-- A man was airlifted to a trauma center after falling two stories while on the job Wednesday afternoon. According to the Friends of the Northland FireWire, the incident was reported around 2:15 p.m. on the 100 block of Broadway Street South. The worker was roofing a building at...
GILBERT, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Firefighters battled blaze in Superior landfill Saturday

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Firefighters in Superior spent much of Saturday battling a blaze at the landfill near Wisconsin Point. According to Superior Mayor Jim Paine, the fire was a fairly large but routine fire at the landfill. As of 8:30 p.m, Saturday, authorities said the main body...
SUPERIOR, WI
boreal.org

Essentia’s patient drop-off/pick-up temporarily closes starting Aug. 1

Essentia Health announced a temporary closure that could impact your next visit. With Essentia Health’s Vision Northland project underway, the patient drop-off location at Essentia Health-Duluth and the Clinic will be closed starting Monday, Aug. 1. Hospital leaders said patient drop-off and pick-up will still be available in temporary...
DULUTH, MN
kdal610.com

Three Injuries In Duluth Hit And Run

DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – The driver of a vehicle that injured three people in an early Saturday hit and run has been arrested. Duluth Police say officers were called to the 500 block of East 4th Street at 12:15 a-m and found three people with various injuries after being hit by a vehicle that left the scene.
DULUTH, MN
KROC News

One Driver Killed in Crazy Crash Near Duluth

Duluth, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person was killed in a wild three-vehicle crash near Duluth late Wednesday morning. The State Patrol says the deadly crash occurred around 11 AM on a two-lane Highway just east of Duluth. The crash report indicates the driver of an SUV was stopped behind another vehicle in the westbound lane waiting to turn left off the highway when the driver of another westbound SUV could not stop in time to avoid the two other vehicles and swerved into oncoming traffic.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Two Overdose Incidents in Duluth Today: One Resulting in Death

DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth Police Department reports that two overdose incidents took place in the Lakeside Neighborhood resulting in one death. The DPD says the incident occurred this morning on 54th Avenue and Glenwood street. Officers report arriving on scene and administering Narcan to the first individual. The individual...
DULUTH, MN
lptv.org

Two People Injured in a Two-Vehicle Crash in Nevis

27-year-old Parker Shearer of Duluth, and 29-year-old Lydia Shinkle of Duluth were both injured in a two-vehicle crash in Nevis on July 25th. The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported that around 1:09 pm they received a report of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Hwy 34 and Co. Rd 82 in the City of Nevis.
NEVIS, MN
boreal.org

Updated: Vehicle and driver found in Duluth hit-and-run

The Duluth Police Department says they have found the vehicle and driver allegedly involved in a hit-and-run Wednesday morning. The DPD had asked for the public’s help locating a 2017 Kia Sportage. At approximately 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, police were called to the area of West 5th Street and Highway...
DULUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota case weighs right to emergency contraception

AITKIN, Minn. — A trial in Minnesota is expected to decide whether a woman's human rights were violated when a pharmacist denied her request in 2019 to fill a prescription for emergency contraception.Andrea Anderson, a mother of five from McGregor, sued under the Minnesota Human Rights Act after the pharmacist, based on his religious beliefs, refused to accommodate her request. State law prohibits discrimination based on sex, including issues related to pregnancy and childbirth.The trial in the civil case comes amid national political debate about contraception under federal law with the U.S. House last week passing a bill that would...
MINNESOTA STATE
FOX 21 Online

Cloquet: Apparent Overdose Caused Death Of 16 Year-Old Boy

CLOQUET, Minn. — A teenage boy is dead due to an apparent overdose in Cloquet, according to the Cloquet Police Department. The CPD says officials responded Wednesday to report of an apparent overdose at a house on Loop Drive involving a 16 year-old boy. Officials say the boy was...
CLOQUET, MN

