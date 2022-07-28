ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

Summertime Glow! These Skincare Essentials Will Leave Your Skin Flawless

By Rosie Marder
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Summertime means the sun is shining — and unfortunately, your skin is too. Barbecues, pool parties and vacations are just some of the events of the season which require you to change and update your skincare — and we found the best products to help your skin adjust to the heat. To keep your complexion glowy yet protected from the sun, read on with Us !

Squeaky Clean Skincare Bundle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14bpuf_0gwT8UXn00
UsNow

A cleanser and toner are essential to your skincare routine to remove the dirt and makeup and prevent anything from entering your pores. It helps re-balance your skin’s pH, leaving your complexion feeling clean and refreshed.

Get the Give Them Lala Beauty – Squeaky Clean Bundle for $51!

Dr. Botanicals Facial Exfoliator

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e0jfN_0gwT8UXn00
UsNow

Coffee can be used in more ways than one — this renewing facial exfoliator combines anti-inflammatory ingredients and a soothing fruit that takes away dead skin cells, creating a radiant complexion.

Get the Dr. Botanicals – Coffee Facial Exfoliator for $19.99!

Saro de Rúe Anti-Aging Spray

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ks3y9_0gwT8UXn00
UsNow

This hyaluronic acid is one-of-a-kind, as it immediately hydrates your skin for over 72 hours. Without the need for any preservatives or chemicals, this anti-aging system is pure in the best way.

Get the Saro de Rue – Anti-Aging System for $65!

Myro Body Wash Kit

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=313naB_0gwT8UXn00
UsNow

This starter kit includes one ultra-moisturizing body wash with a Pillow Talk and Chill Wave scent, plus one reusable body wash bottle. It contains no chemicals and has enough for up to 45 uses!

Get the Myro – Refillable Body Wash for $40!

The Jasmine Body Oil

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bbqr9_0gwT8UXn00
UsNow

The flowery and romantic scent will leave you obsessed with this jasmine body oil. Its main ingredient is jasmine flower, which leaves your skin feeling soft and smelling heavenly.

Get the Soma Ayurvedic – Jasmine Body Oil for $128!

Nude Sugar Body Mist

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sOEiY_0gwT8UXn00
UsNow

This sugar body mist will make your nose incredibly happy thanks to its delectable and intoxicating scent. It combines Peruvian lime, orange blossom, creamy vanilla, honeyed musk and more to create the ultimate scent of sugar.

Get the Nude Sugar – Refined Body Mist for $28!

This post is brought to you by
Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team . The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits , purses , plus-size swimsuits , women's sneakers , bridal shapewear , and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com . Happy shopping!

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

The One Vitamin Doctors Say You Should Take Every Morning Over 50 Because It Helps Sagging Skin ‘Snap Back’

As we age, our bodies go through a number of changes; we may experience thinning hair, dark spots on our complexion, and dry skin. A loss of skin elasticity is one more unfortunate result of aging that most people will experience at some point as they get older. However, there are luckily a few ways to keep your skin as tight as possible and even reverse sagging—and that includes nourishing your body with all the nutrients your skin loves with the right supplements.
SKIN CARE
SheKnows

This Shampoo Is ‘Miraculous’ For Thinning Hair Thanks to The ‘Volume & Strength It Creates’ & It's 20% Off

Click here to read the full article. Even though there are many reasons why you might notice a change in your hair’s texture, including changes in diet, medications, stress levels, and illness, experiencing hair thinning and hair loss can feel understandably distressing. And while there’s no shortage of pricey products and treatments out there designed to help minimize fallout and boost volume, one budget-friendly shampoo from a beloved French brand costs $32 for 6.7 ounces and just $12 for a 1.6-ounce bottle. Plus, it provides a noticeable improvement to your strands within weeks — take it from the 150+ near-perfect...
HAIR CARE
shefinds

Hair Stylists Agree: These 3 Short Hairstyles Add Years To Your Look

While there are plenty of summer styles to try that can give a youthful and radiant look, there are others that experts recommend avoiding when making your next salon appointment. The best anti-aging hairstyles frame your face and highlight your best features, such as your eyes, cheekbones, jawline, etc. Others, that might overpower your bone structure or draw more attention to wrinkles, can often be shorter cuts. With that said, we checked in with professional hair stylists and hair experts for 3 hairstyles to avoid over 40 this summer and why. Read on for tips and suggestions from Dani Everson, professional hair stylist and owner of Clementine’s Salon and Ghanima Abdullah, hair expert and cosmetologist at The Right Hairstyles.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clean Skin#Essentials#Skincare#Fruit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
In Style

Amal Clooney and Hailey Bieber Keep Wearing This Barely There Shoe Style, and It's on Sale Starting at $32

Hailey Bieber keeps talking about glazed donut skin, but the hottest trend of the summer is glazed donut feet. Which, I swear, is much more pleasant than it sounds. While on Jimmy Fallon earlier this month to discuss her new beauty brand, Rhode, which aims to make your face look as delectable as a glazed donut, Bieber wore shoes that had that same exact effect on her feet. Her Aquazarra Mirror mules are advertised as a modern day Cinderella sandal, but the clear PVC strap that glides across the top of the foot also looks just like a glistening sugar glaze.
APPAREL
SheKnows

Target Just Put Nearly 1,000 Summer Dresses on Sale Starting at $9 — These 8 Are Worth Buying ASAP

Click here to read the full article. It’s seriously HOT outside, so clearly summer is in full swing. You can beat the heat and look good doing it when you start filling your closet with breathable, lightweight shift dresses that don’t cling to your body but instead gently drape over it. The best place to find these flattering styles? Target, of course. The store is a haven of affordable fashion, from shirts to shorts and everything in between, but lately, its collection of summer dresses has caught our attention. There are so many cute and breathable styles to shop for. In...
shefinds

Kendall Jenner Arrived At Dinner In Malibu Wearing A Gray Crop Top So Short You’ll Want To Take Scissors To All Of Yours

Kendall Jenner always rocks minimal, classic and tailored pieces when the weather gets warmer, and the supermodel just donned a stylishly cozy outfit while grabbing dinner with friends in Malibu last week. The reality star, 26, was spotted heading from Soho House to head over to Nobu Malibu to meet gal pals Hailey Bieber, 25, and singer Justine Skye, 26.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

178K+
Followers
20K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy