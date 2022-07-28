Community in Luzerne County faces damaged trees issue

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A towering problem looms over a community that’s home to nearly 13,000 people. The problem is the number of trees that are diseased or damaged.

It’s become almost a daily occurrence lately in Kingston. Trees or parts of them fall onto whatever is in their path.

One of them? A tree that stood here and fell last weekend injured a woman, damaged a house, and totaled a car.

It was quite a scene on July 23 on North Gates Avenue and Humpleby Street. Separate parts of a large tree toppled onto a parked car and onto a house, trapping and injuring a woman. The entire tree had to be removed.

Over on Charles Avenue Thursday afternoon, more tree removal. While some are privately owned, others are the responsibility of Kingston borough. Some of these trees are causing damage before they even topple.

“We have a lot of sidewalks that seem to be buckled from trees. And some are quite a bit worse than others,” stated Mayor Jeff Coslett.

Just down the road and just hours earlier, a tree branch came crashing down onto a home. It appears to be an oak that’s the problem there.

A couple of doors down, a more than century old, roughly 80-foot red oak still standing that’s deemed a danger. Because the towering tree exists on a tree lawn, it’s the borough’s responsibility.





“They approved it for removal and we’re going to remove it.” Hiller asks, “How big a job is that?” Don Bly says, “We’ll probably be here about two days. It’s pretty big,” explained Don Bly of Don’s Tree Service in Hanover Township

Pretty costly a roughly $9,000 job. Many of the troublesome trees are ones that typically don’t stand the test of time: silver maples that the borough planted after the 1972 Agnes flood.

“They just got trees where they could put trees so whatever trees they decided to put there, that’s what they put there. There was no science to it,” Coslett said.

“Trees are a public hazard if they’re old and ready to come down. I mean we have to realize too that trees only have a certain life span. I mean our silver maples are good for only 40, or 50 years,” explained Adam Gober, Director at Kingston DPW.

Now, that the borough is targeting troublesome trees, it’s a relief to people who live here.

“Large pieces of the trees have been falling during the storms so I’m glad that some of them are coming down,” said Grace Zaremski, who lives on Charles Avenue.

About ten more trees are under consideration for removal here in Kingston in the near future. Residents submitted their information to the borough and the shade tree commission will consider it.

Meantime, we checked on the woman who was injured here on North Gates last weekend. Her daughter says she suffered a head gash and shoulder injury, and that she’s sore, but on the mend.

