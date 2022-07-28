Claressa Shields taking no chances when it comes to avenging only loss of boxing career

Nateeta Morris was unemployed most of last year, and although she worked some odd jobs, she fell behind on her rent payments. Morris lost her mother, sister and close friends to COVID-19. She worked as a home health aide and saw patients "come in by the ambulance and leave by the funeral home." That time in her life caused her to slip into depression, she said, and she ultimately made the decision to leave work.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO