Cape Coral woman sentenced to more than 15 years for crash that killed 3-year-old daughter

The Weather Authority expects typical July weather for the weekend, with a mix of sun and clouds, highs in the 90s, and a chance of storms in the afternoon. Your Saturday will start off nice with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the 70s and 80s. By the afternoon hours, temperatures will soar into the low to mid-90s, with the heat index back into the triple digits area wide. The heat will be enough to spark a few isolated storms late afternoon into the evening.

2 DAYS AGO