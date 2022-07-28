Cape Coral woman sentenced to more than 15 years for crash that killed 3-year-old daughter

www.winknews.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of PeaceJoshua ShefferBonita Springs, FL
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of Peace -2022 “Pursue Peace” Convention Unites 239 Countries in More Than 500 LanguagesMisael MontemayorSarasota, FL
6 Florida Museums that Don't Have Art and May Appeal to FamiliesL. CaneFlorida State
The Top Cities People Want to Move to in Florida and Where They are Coming FromL. CaneFlorida State
Popular grocery store chain plans to open another location in Florida, now hiring 100 employeesKristen WaltersCape Coral, FL
Related
WINKNEWS.com
2 women arrested, accused of string of 7-Eleven robberies in Lee County
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrests of two women accused of a string of 7-Eleven robberies in Lee County. Sheriff Carmine Marceno said deputies arrested Tamara Thomas and Erica Rayner, both 26 years old. The sheriff’s office says the two women are responsible for the robberies at...
WINKNEWS.com
Duo accused of Lee County shopping spree with stolen credit cards
A duo accused of using stolen credit cards to go on a shopping spree is wanted by law enforcement. They are accused of racking up hundreds of dollars in charges at various Lee County stores. The victim said he dropped his wallet at a restaurant on July 26 and the...
WINKNEWS.com
Lee County motorcyclist dies in crash in south Fort Myers
Troopers are investigating a crash that left a motorcyclist dead in south Fort Myers. According to a Florida Highway Patrol press release, it happened on College Parkway just west of Winkler Road at around 3:30 a.m. A 29-year-old man, of Lee County, was on a motorcycle traveling east on College...
WINKNEWS.com
Deputy chase and illegal harvesting of saw palmetto berries leads to arrest in Collier
A 29-year-old Immokalee man was arrested after he attempted to flee from a traffic stop before he was found with illegally harvested saw palmetto berries. Delmar Vasquez-Ramirez faces a charge of fleeing and eluding deputies while their sirens are activated. He also faces charges of harvesting the endangered plant without a permit and driving while his license was suspended.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WINKNEWS.com
Family identifies man killed in hit-and-run on Highland Avenue and Thomas Street
Family identifies man killed in hit-and-run on Highland Avenue and Thomas Street on Saturday morning. Family members said the victim killed is 61-year-old Danny Hand. Fort Myers police are searching for a vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash. A pedestrian was struck in the area of Highland Avenue and...
WINKNEWS.com
Crash closes down Ida Ave N & 4th St W in Lehigh Acres
Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a traffic crash at the intersection of Ida Ave N & 4th St W in Lehigh Acres. The roadway will be closed for the next several hours, according to LCSO. Motorists are asked to avoid the area and, if possible, seek an alternate...
WINKNEWS.com
Semi-trailer fire closes I-75 South in Charlotte County
The lanes of I-75 South have been shut after a semi-trailer filled with chlorine caught on fire about three miles south of the Tuckers Grade exit in Charlotte County. The Florida Highway Patrol said the roadway would be closed for about two hours as they offload the chlorine and clean the scene.
WINKNEWS.com
Early voting locations and times for Southwest Florida
Early voting for the 2022 primaries in Florida will begin on Monday, August 8. Eligible voters who registered before July 25 can participate. If you plan on participating in early voting in Lee, Collier, Charlotte or Hendry counties, you can find where and when you can vote below. Lee County:
IN THIS ARTICLE
WINKNEWS.com
Sun Splash Family Water Park school supply drive to benefit children of SWFL
Sun Splash Family Waterpark will be holding a School Supply Drive from August 1 through the 5. All supply donations will benefit the Children’s Advocacy Center of Southwest Florida. Visitors who donate five new school supplies will receive a ticket for $10 valid midweek through August 12. General admission...
WINKNEWS.com
Art beautifying Cape Coral
A Southwest Florida city is considering a public project to spruce up parking lots using works of art. The art would turn the cement barriers around dumpsters into works of art. The proposal is asking for more than $27,000 to cover the costs. The Big Johns Plaza in Cape Coral...
WINKNEWS.com
RSW sees 21% decrease in June year-over-year traffic, up year-to-date
During June, 663,141 passengers traveled through Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) in Fort Myers. This was a decrease of 21 percent compared to June 2021. Year-to-date, passenger traffic is up 17.6 percent compared to last year. The traffic leader in June was Delta with 176,915 total passengers. Rounding out the...
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral water main shutdown impacts more than 1,500 homes, businesses Monday
A water main in part of Cape Coral was shut off for maintenance on Monday morning. According to the City of Cape Coral, the potable water main shutdown at 1634 Country Club Boulevard, between Nicholas Parkway and Veterans Parkway, began on Monday at 9:00 a.m. Below is a map of the affected area.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WINKNEWS.com
SWFL-based nonprofit Hearts of Hope helps those struggling with grief
A local nonprofit organization is helping those in need of some hope. The Hearts of Hope started after 9/11 and helps those who are facing loss. The group needs people to get their healing art program out there. The group is hoping to create 10,000 hearts of hope to send to communities and families in need.
WINKNEWS.com
New Lehigh Acres school to ease classroom overcrowding
Overcrowding in classrooms is a problem but now one Southwest Florida community is getting some help. Construction has started for a new elementary school is being built in Lehigh Acres to be open next August. The panels which will be the walls of Amanecer Elementary are going up. And when...
WINKNEWS.com
New Corner Spot Diner + Drink serves nostalgia in Bonita Springs
In this Gulfshore Business report, while there’s nothing like grandma’s cooking, one chef is using that nostalgia as the theme of his Bonita Springs restaurant. In creating the Corner Spot Diner in Bonita, chef and owner Noel Willhite wanted to counter the craziness of the 2020s by going back to the roaring 1920s.
WINKNEWS.com
Centennial Park Soldier facing new direction
A special monument is now getting more eyes on it because it’s been turned around and is no longer facing the river. The Centennial Park Soldier symbolizes freedom from slavery and memorializes the 19,000 black soldiers who served in the Union army during the Civil War. Lee County was...
WINKNEWS.com
Community event to help Charlotte County children who attend Valerie’s House
A community event to help raise money for Charlotte County children who attend Valerie’s House. Valerie’s House services 200 kids and caregivers and now they want to extend. Strutting down the runway, people showed off their passion for fashion at the Charlotte Harbor event and conference center on...
WINKNEWS.com
Bonita Springs community members share opposition for demolition of Wonder Gardens Cafe
A 75-year-old restaurant is at risk of being demolished in Bonita Springs. The plight of the Wonder Gardens Cafe has pushed supporters to protest against its possible demise. But for now, the building continues to stand thanks to supporters showing up to a Historic Preservation Board meeting on Thursday to voice their opposition.
WINKNEWS.com
Isolated Storms For Saturday
The Weather Authority expects typical July weather for the weekend, with a mix of sun and clouds, highs in the 90s, and a chance of storms in the afternoon. Your Saturday will start off nice with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the 70s and 80s. By the afternoon hours, temperatures will soar into the low to mid-90s, with the heat index back into the triple digits area wide. The heat will be enough to spark a few isolated storms late afternoon into the evening.
WINKNEWS.com
Northstar Technologies creatively building homes
A local company is building houses for people moving to Southwest Florida while working around supply chain issues. One way is by using materials that are so abundant that the supply chain problems become irrelevant. A local company, Northstar, has been working on a building in Naples park. Northstar said...
Comments / 0