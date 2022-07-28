ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

NAMC-Oregon celebrates launch of Black Business Association of Oregon

Daily Journal of Commerce
 4 days ago
djcoregon.com

Daily Journal of Commerce

Andersen Construction: Multnomah County Albina Branch Library

SUB BIDS REQUESTED Multnomah County Albina Branch Library 216 NE Knott St, Portland, OR 97212 Proposals Due: 8/22/22 Trade Package #1—Mechanical/Plumbing, Electrical and Fire Protection 100% SD Documents Dated 7/22/22 The general description of work for this Request for Proposals can be found in the formal RFP document. Documents will be made available through Building Connected.Please e-mail Elizabeth Juhala, Estimating Assistant to request ...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
Daily Journal of Commerce

Miller Nash’s Haslitt elected to group’s board

Naomi Haslitt, a partner with Miller Nash LLP, has been elected to the Oregon Business & Industry board of directors. OBI was formed in 2017 with the merger of Associated Oregon Industries and the Oregon Business Association. OBI advocates for its members through policy development and works to ensure that the Oregon business community plays a role in policy discussions. At Miller Nash, Haslitt advises and defends public and private employers in all areas of employment and labor law. She supports organizations in developing compliance- and governance-related employment policies and practices.
OREGON STATE
Daily Journal of Commerce

Falcone named Ogletree Deakins’ managing shareholder in Portland

Ogletree Deakins has promoted Elizabeth Falcone to managing shareholder of its Portland office. She succeeds Jacqueline Damm, who returns full time to her labor and employment law practice. Falcone leads a team of 11 attorneys. She has more than 20 years of experience representing employers in both state and federal courts and before administrative agencies, including the U.S. Department of Labor, U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, California Department of Fair Employment and Housing, California Division of Labor Standards Enforcement, and Oregon Bureau of Labor and Industries. She has tried numerous cases to verdict before juries, courts, and arbitrators.
PORTLAND, OR
Daily Journal of Commerce

Washington Trust Bank hires Farris as mortgage loan officer

Cole Farris has joined Washington Trust Bank as a mortgage loan officer. During a marketing and mortgage consulting career spanning more than 15 years, he has held positions at multiple lending firms throughout the Portland-metro area and developed a well-rounded combination of experience and skills. He previously was a mortgage consultant associate for an international bank. Farris has a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Oregon.
PORTLAND, OR

