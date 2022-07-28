Health Department Holding a Roll & Read Event

wktn.com
Glow 5K to be Held at ONU During National Suicide Prevention and Awareness Week
ADA, Ohio – Ohio Northern University’s Mental Health Prevention and Awareness Committee is hosting its first GLOW 5K Run/Walk on campus during National Suicide Prevention and Awareness Week. Join us on Sept 8 at 8 p.m. near King Horn Sports Center. The first 50 participants who register will...
Next Hardin County Historical Museums Farm Days is Aug 5
The next Hardin County Historical Museums Farm Days event is scheduled for this Friday August 5. It will run from 1 until 4pm at the Hardin County Heritage Farm on Letson Avenue in Kenton. It’s an opportunity to tour the buildings at the farm museum and learn about the agricultural...
Changes for Forest Village Office Hours Announced for this Week
Due to staffing issues, the Village of Forest Municipal Office has amended its schedule this week. The office is closed today, however calls to 419-273-2500 will be answered remotely until 3 this afternoon. The office will be open regular hours from 8am until 3pm Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. The Forest...
Local schools incorporating Bible-based character education
LIMA - LifeWise Academy had its origins in 2018 in Van Wert, Ohio. It was there that “Released Time Religious Instruction” was reinvented. Seventy years ago, the U.S. Supreme Court decision Zorach v. Clauson determined that the practice of “Released Time Religious Instruction” was constitutional and therefore legal in all states. Justice William O. Douglas wrote for the majority in a 6-3 decision Of Zorach v. Clauson in 1952:
Deputy Yates’ mother, Sheriff Burchett speak during visitation
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — Lisa Yates stayed strong as she talked about her son, Deputy Matthew Yates. She lost her baby last Sunday, but now she is remembering what an amazing man he was. “I’m so proud of Matthew and everything that he has done, and all the love that the community have gave him […]
Lima News
Linda and Steve Marshall
HARROD — Mr. and Mrs. Steve Marshall are celebrating 50 years of marriage. Marshall and the former Linda Lowry were married July 29, 1972, at Harrod Christian Church in Harrod by the Rev. Willard Thomas. They are the parents of one child, Nathan (Melissa) Marshall, of Harrod. They have...
Redistricting turmoil results in Tuesday’s special election
WAPAKONETA — Michelle Wilcox won’t be enjoying elephant ears and corndogs at the Auglaize County Fair this week. Instead, the director of the Auglaize County Board of Elections will be running a primary election that wasn’t even supposed to be in August. Her largest polling location won’t be open at the fairgrounds, where it’s been for years. Most of her voters aren’t even in the same state representative district where they’ve been for 10 years.
Which Ohio universities will require masks in the fall?
ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio University students could be masking up in the classroom once again this fall. The university announced starting Monday masks will be required in all indoor buildings on their Athens campus. A statement from Ohio University reads: “The university’s mask policy is to follow the CDC community levels and since Athens […]
One Road Closes, Two Open in Hardin County
The Hardin County Engineer’s Office announced two road openings and a road closing. The roads that are now open are: County 205 between the Village of Patterson and Township Road 50 and Jackson Township Road 195 between County Road 20 and Township Road 22. Those roads reopened today after...
Times-Bulletin
VAN WERT COUNTY: Highway construction update
LIMA — The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Van Wert County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting. U.S. 30 eastbound between State Route 49/Convoy Heller Road and Lincoln Highway, over Hagerman Creek, is restricted to the right/driving lane until early August for bridge repairs.
Ohioans help recovery efforts after Kentucky flooding
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Dozens of Ohio first responders have gone to eastern Kentucky to join in on the search and rescue efforts after severe flooding hit the region this past week. One of those is a doctor at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, and for the next few weeks, he will be […]
Lima News
Putnam County court records
The following individuals were indicted July 26 by the Putnam County Grand Jury. James C. Berger, 32, Belmore; receiving stolen property. Jacob A. Smith, 21, Continental, failure to provide notice of change address. Joshua L. Springer, 40, Findlay, domestic violence. Jared A. Smith, 33, Pandora, possession of a controlled substance.
Average Gas Price Continues to Decrease
The average price for a gallon of gas in Hardin County dropped another 16 cents a gallon since last week. According to AAA, the average today is $3.75, compared to $3.91 a gallon on July 25. The lowest average price in our region is $3.59 a gallon found in Hancock...
Lima News
Lima Municipal Court records
Domminic M. Potts, 29, of Lima, found guilty of obstructing official business. Sentence: 10 days jail. 10 days suspended. $150 fine. Melinda R. Bagley, 60, of Lima, found guilty of OVI. Sentence: 180 days jail. 160 days suspended. $600 fine. Dave J. Forrest Jr., 35, of Lima, found guilty of...
Lima News
Two Lima men arrested on drug charges in Warren County
LIMA - Two Lima men are currently being held in Warren County Jail after a trip to Warren County to sell narcotics led to subsequent raids on two residences in Lima early Friday morning, according to the Allen County Sheriff’s Office. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Zachary L.E. Kohli...
Delaware County inmate dies two days after being booked into jail
DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — A 54-year-old inmate in Delaware County died Sunday two days after being booked into jail, the sheriff’s office said. At approximately 4:33 a.m., corrections officers at the Delaware County Jail found Chad Lee Bibler, of Grove City, unresponsive during routine inmate checks, according to a news release from the Delaware County […]
Roundabout Project on SR 309 Nearing Completion
A stretch of State Route 309 east of Lima remains closed. 309, between Perry Chapel Road and Pevee Road, closed on June 1 for a project to construct two roundabouts, one at Napoleon Road and one at Thayer Road. The project will also replace three culverts along the corridor. Visit...
Three shootings in 15 minutes: One woman dead
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Several people were shot on Friday night in Columbus and Whitehall, and one of those has been taken to an area hospital in critical condition, and has since died. According to Columbus Division of Police, the call came in at 11:35 p.m. on Friday night to the 2000 block of Fairwood […]
miamivalleytoday.com
From student to principal: Covington alumna named new CHS principal
COVINGTON — Bridgit Kerber knew she wanted to work with kids as a camp counselor one summer, which pushed her toward her career in education. “I really loved the interactions, I loved knowing that you can affect someone’s life in a positive way,” Kerber said. “As far as education goes, I had great teachers who inspired me. I thought about the ways that I could give back in the same ways that they did, and that’s kind of what lead me to pursue education.”
‘We are all utterly devastated;’ Shelby County restaurant damaged by fire
NEWPORT, Ohio — Emergency crews are on scene of a fire that took place Friday afternoon at Scudzy’s Newport Tavern on State Route 66 in the village of Newport, according to Shelby County dispatchers. “We are all utterly devastated but we want to let everyone know that no...
