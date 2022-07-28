Health Department Holding a Roll & Read Event

WAPAKONETA — Michelle Wilcox won’t be enjoying elephant ears and corndogs at the Auglaize County Fair this week. Instead, the director of the Auglaize County Board of Elections will be running a primary election that wasn’t even supposed to be in August. Her largest polling location won’t be open at the fairgrounds, where it’s been for years. Most of her voters aren’t even in the same state representative district where they’ve been for 10 years.

