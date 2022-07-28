Deputies investigating the shooting death of an 8-year-old

SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina man is in jail accused of attempted murder for allegedly shooting another on Thursday. According to the Saluda County Sheriff's Office, they were called to a home on Pencreek Road to the shooting scene where they found a victim with two apparent gunshot wounds. The victim, only described as male, was able to provide information to deputies and said also told them that the shooter got away in a vehicle.

SALUDA COUNTY, SC ・ 3 DAYS AGO