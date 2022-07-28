Deputies investigating the shooting death of an 8-year-old

wach.com
wach.com
16-year-old dies from injuries after shooting in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Richland County Sheriff's Department says a 16-year-old is dead following a shooting on Sunday. Deputies were called to the 4100 block of Shorecrest Drive for a report of a shooting around 2:30 p.m. on July 31. The teen had been shot in the upper...
wach.com
Deputies investigating SC shooting that sent one person to hospital
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating a shooting incident that sent one person to the hospital. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS / Aiken County Coroner identifies man found fatally shot in truck. Deputies say the incident happened on the 4100 block of Shorecrest Drive...
WIS-TV
Sunday shooting under investigation in Richland County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A shooting Sunday afternoon has the Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) investigating. RCSD said deputies were at the scene in the 4100 block of Shorecrest Dr. at around 2:30 p.m. on reports of a shooting. One person was reported injured with a gunshot wound to...
wach.com
Teen identified in deadly Columbia shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified the 16-year-old that was killed in a shooting in Columbia, SC on Sunday, July 31. According to Coroner Rutherford, the victim is identified as Jaylin M.R. Wilson, 16, of Columbia, SC. “We will continue working with the Richland...
wgac.com
Man Found Dead in Truck With Multiple Gunshot Wounds
There was a deadly shooting late Saturday night in New Ellenton. The body of 56-year-old Charles Thomas of Aiken was found inside his truck at the intersection of Stanley and Summit Drives after a caller reported the shooting just after 11:00 p.m. Authorities say Thomas had been shot multiple times.
wach.com
Woman arrested after pedestrian dies in hit-and-run crash
AIKEN COUNTY (WACH) — A suspect has been arrested after a pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Aiken County. According to the Aiken County Coroner’s Office, a Louisville, Georgia woman was struck by a car. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS | Man found shot to death in...
wpde.com
Child dies after going missing in water at Lee State Park, Sheriff's Office confirms
LEE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A child's body has been recovered after a search and rescue operation when authorities say the child went underwater at a Lee County park. Divers were searching for a child who went missing Sunday afternoon in the water at Lee State Park on Loop Road in the Bishopville area of Lee County, according to Lee County Sheriff Daniel Simon.
wach.com
Aiken County Coroner identifies man found fatally shot in truck
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Aiken County Coroner has identified the man who was found fatally shot in his truck on Saturday, July 30. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS / Community leaders discuss gun violence at symposium. Coroner Daryl Ables has identified 56-year-old Charles B. Thomas as the victim.
Fire at church off Fairfield Road under investigation
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Columbia-Richland Fire crews are on the scene of a fire reported at a local church. Details are still limited but Chief Aubrey Jenkins said the fire was at the Greater Faith United Missionary Baptist Church and about 35 firefighters responded. The church is on Crawford Road just off of Fairfield Road and just outside of Columbia. Jenkins said that crews had to temporarily close a block of Fairfield Road to run a water line across.
Authorities search for suspect after man found shot to death in New Ellenton
NEW ELLENTON, S.C. (WJBF) – One person is dead following a shooting in New Ellenton. Authorities say on Saturday, July 30, at 11:13 p.m., Aiken County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a shooting on Stanley Drive at Summit Drive SW. Authorities say the victim was found inside his truck and was pronounced dead on the scene […]
wach.com
Man found shot to death in car in Aiken county
AIKEN, SC — A man is dead after deputies say he was found in his car with multiple gun shot wounds. 22-year old Deangelo Washington was found dead in his car behind a home on Augusta Rd. According to officials, deputies responded to calls of shots fired on Jefferson...
wach.com
2 dead after crash in Orangeburg County
ORANGEBURG COUNTY (WACH) — The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office is identifying the individuals fatally wounded in the motor vehicle collision that occurred on Saturday, July 30, 2022 on Highway 178 in Bowman, SC. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS | Teen identified in deadly Columbia shooting. Cournesha McClorin, 25, of...
wach.com
Two injured, one dead in Orangeburg County collision
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — One person is dead and two are injured after a crash in Orangeburg County. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS / Fatal crash in Aiken County under investigation. Master Trooper Brandon Bolt said the crash happened around 1:15 a.m. on Saturday, July 30 in Orangeburg County...
The Post and Courier
Richland sheriff identifies child who died in gun incident
COLUMBIA — The Richland County Sheriff's Department has identified Astin Barnes as the 8-year-old who died July 25 after being injured in an incident involving a handgun. "The cause of death has not been determined by the coroner's office, and our investigation is ongoing," Richland County sheriff's spokesperson Brittany Hart said July 28. "We will not be releasing further details until the cause of death is determined."
wach.com
Coroner identifies teen who died in Aiken County collision
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Aiken County Coroner has identified the teenager who was killed in a collision on Charleston Highway. 19-year-old Yazmaine S. Rabon died after the crash on Friday, July 29. Rabon was driving a 2009 Ford Focus when her vehicle crossed the center line and...
wach.com
Fatal crash in Aiken County under investigation
Aiken County Coroner's Office is investing a crash on Charleston Highway that left a Williston teenager dead. Officials say the incident occurred Friday afternoon on Charleston Highway east of Old Tory Trail in Aiken. The victim was driving a 2009 Ford Focus when their vehicle crossed the center line and hit a Nissan Rogue going the opposite direction according to a news release.
Man arrested for attempted murder after Saluda shooting
SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina man is in jail accused of attempted murder for allegedly shooting another on Thursday. According to the Saluda County Sheriff's Office, they were called to a home on Pencreek Road to the shooting scene where they found a victim with two apparent gunshot wounds. The victim, only described as male, was able to provide information to deputies and said also told them that the shooter got away in a vehicle.
Orangeburg County crash leaves 1 dead, injures 2 others
BOWMAN, S.C. — A crash in the Bowman area of Orangeburg County left one driver dead overnight, state troopers confirmed on Saturday. According to Master Trooper Brandon Bolt with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the deadly crash happened just after 1 a.m. in the area of Charleston Highway (U.S. Hwy. 178) and Holstein Road roughly one mile southeast of Bowman.
wach.com
Coroner asks for your help identifying man found dead near Columbia business
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford and the Richland County Coroner’s Office is requesting the public’s help in identifying the remains of a white male believed to be in his 60’s, who was found deceased near a business at 1226 Briargate Circle, Columbia, SC.
20-year-old woman killed in Aiken County crash
The crash happened this evening at 6:53 PM on Woodward Drive near Airco Boulevard in Aiken.
