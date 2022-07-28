ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

COVID Cases on Rise in Athens-Clarke

By WUGA
wuga.org
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wuga.org

Related
wuga.org

The Health Report: COVID-19 - Omicron BA.5 Variant

This week on the Georgia Health Report, in a follow-up to the previous episode of the show, which emphasized the danger and transmissibility of the Omicron BA.5 variant of COVID, host Robin Whetstone and Andy Miller of Georgia Health News take a surprisingly personal look at what it’s like to have the coronavirus, and whether it’s really possible to avoid infection.
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

RFPs sought for Taylor-Grady House in Athens

City Hall is looking for help with the Taylor-Grady House, putting out a request for proposals for a plan to lease and use the historic property on Prince Avenue in Athens. It’s an agreement that will run through June of 2024. Application information is on the Athens-Clarke County government website.
ATHENS, GA
accesswdun.com

NE Georgia schools not making significant changes despite new laws

As Georgia School districts prepare to welcome students back over the next week, many have spent the summer hammering out policies to comply with new laws passed by the general assembly last session. One of those bills, the so-called 'Parents Bill of Rights,' gives parents more of a say in...
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Radio

Monday brings back-to-school for several metro districts

Just like that, the summer is over for thousands of metro Atlanta school children. The first day of school is Monday for many. Those includes students in Atlanta Public Schools, as well as in Cherokee and Cobb counties. School systems in Clayton, Gwinnett and Henry counties open their doors Wednesday....
ATLANTA, GA
accesswdun.com

Georgia DNR tracking bear found in downtown Gainesville

The Gainesville Police Department and the Georgia Department of Natural Resources are tracking a bear that was seen wandering through downtown Gainesville. The Georgia DNR confirmed that this is the same bear that was spotted in Alpharetta last Sunday near the Avalon. Gainesville Chief of Police Jay Parrish said the...
GAINESVILLE, GA
wuga.org

Athens News Matters: Covid-19 Cases Continue to Rise in Athens

Coronavirus cases are on the rise in Athens, driven by a new variant. Meanwhile, area schools return to classes in a matter of weeks, and the county’s vaccination rate is barely above 50 percent. Public health expert Amber Schimdtke joins us to talk about what to expect in the coming months.
ATHENS, GA
accesswdun.com

Quality Foods vice president offers insight on food inflation

Putting food on the table is more challenging now than it has ever been before. The latest report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s economic research service found the consumer price index for food in June increased by 12.2 percent in comparison to June 2021. Warren Brown, vice president...
WINDER, GA
Red and Black

Shopping for school: Athens locations to start school shopping off strong

Summer is quickly winding down, which means the school year is approaching. Preparing for a new school year can be quite difficult and finding the right school supplies, clothes and decorations is no small task. The options seem endless. The chaos of shopping for school can be a chaotic process,...
ATHENS, GA
wgxa.tv

Gov. Kemp announces back-to-school funding supplement for teachers

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Just as the new school year is kicking off, Gov. Brian Kemp on Friday announced a back-to-school funding supplement for teachers. Gov. Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp traveled to Ola High School in Henry County, where the governor made his announcement. The "Back-to-School Supply...
HENRY COUNTY, GA
WGAU

Abrams spends second day in Athens

Democratic candidate for Governor Stacey Abrams spent another day in Athens Thursday: after a Wednesday evening fundraiser, she spoke to supporters at a coffee shop on Lumpkin Street. She was joined by Athens Mayor Kelly Girtz in discussing affordable housing. She praised the Mayor for “leading the charge” on the issue in Athens. She also called on Governor Kemp to expand Medicaid in Georgia and praised Georgia Democratic Senators Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff for “investing billions of dollars” in Georgia.
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

Deadline day in Athens: last day for affordable housing proposals

Today is a deadline day in Athens: this is the last day for organizations, non-profits, or businesses that are incorporated and licensed in the state of Georgia to submit affordable housing proposals. Information for application is on the Athens-Clarke County government website. From the Athens-Clarke Co government website…. Housing &...
ATHENS, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Two $1 million tickets purchased in Georgia in Mega Millions drawing

ATLANTA — The big $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot was not, unfortunately, won by anybody in Georgia on Friday night. But at least a couple people in the Peach State still had life-changing winnings. According to Mega Millions, there were 26 people around the country who matched all five...
GEORGIA STATE

