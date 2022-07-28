COVID Cases on Rise in Athens-Clarke

www.wuga.org
The Health Report: COVID-19 - Omicron BA.5 Variant
This week on the Georgia Health Report, in a follow-up to the previous episode of the show, which emphasized the danger and transmissibility of the Omicron BA.5 variant of COVID, host Robin Whetstone and Andy Miller of Georgia Health News take a surprisingly personal look at what it’s like to have the coronavirus, and whether it’s really possible to avoid infection.
RFPs sought for Taylor-Grady House in Athens
City Hall is looking for help with the Taylor-Grady House, putting out a request for proposals for a plan to lease and use the historic property on Prince Avenue in Athens. It’s an agreement that will run through June of 2024. Application information is on the Athens-Clarke County government website.
Local briefs include Commission meeting in Danielsville, Council session in Elberton
Madison County Commissioners meet this evening: it is a 6 o’clock session at the County Government Complex in Danielsville. There is an afternoon meeting of the Elberton City Council: it gets underway at 5:30 at City Hall in Elberton. Today marks the start of a full week of candidate...
NE Georgia schools not making significant changes despite new laws
As Georgia School districts prepare to welcome students back over the next week, many have spent the summer hammering out policies to comply with new laws passed by the general assembly last session. One of those bills, the so-called 'Parents Bill of Rights,' gives parents more of a say in...
Kemp grants more federal COVID relief cash for Georgia teachers to shop for supplies
MCDONOUGH (Georgia Recorder) – Georgia teachers will soon be heading back to their classrooms with some extra cash for supplies. Gov. Brian Kemp visited Ola High School in Henry County Friday to announce a $125 grant using his office’s share of COVID-19 federal relief funds for full-time public school teachers and staff members who provide instructional and supportive services to students on a daily basis.
Monday brings back-to-school for several metro districts
Just like that, the summer is over for thousands of metro Atlanta school children. The first day of school is Monday for many. Those includes students in Atlanta Public Schools, as well as in Cherokee and Cobb counties. School systems in Clayton, Gwinnett and Henry counties open their doors Wednesday....
Georgia DNR tracking bear found in downtown Gainesville
The Gainesville Police Department and the Georgia Department of Natural Resources are tracking a bear that was seen wandering through downtown Gainesville. The Georgia DNR confirmed that this is the same bear that was spotted in Alpharetta last Sunday near the Avalon. Gainesville Chief of Police Jay Parrish said the...
Athens News Matters: Covid-19 Cases Continue to Rise in Athens
Coronavirus cases are on the rise in Athens, driven by a new variant. Meanwhile, area schools return to classes in a matter of weeks, and the county’s vaccination rate is barely above 50 percent. Public health expert Amber Schimdtke joins us to talk about what to expect in the coming months.
Gov. Kemp says teachers could receive money for supplies for upcoming school year
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Gov. Brian Kemp and first lady Marty Kemp visited teachers at Ola High School in Henry County to kick off the new school year and announce a statewide back-to-school supply supplement. On Friday, the governor visited the school to share his well wishes as teachers...
Quality Foods vice president offers insight on food inflation
Putting food on the table is more challenging now than it has ever been before. The latest report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s economic research service found the consumer price index for food in June increased by 12.2 percent in comparison to June 2021. Warren Brown, vice president...
Gwinnett County officials to swimmers: Stop swimming in dangerous river
Gwinnett County police have seen enough. Over the past few weeks they said they’ve caught several people swimming – where they shouldn’t be – in the dangerous currents of the Yellow River in Stone Mountain. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel...
Georgia students return to school. How safe is your child’s school?
With the recent mass shooting at an elementary school in Texas as a backdrop, Georgia schools are beginning to open their doors for fall with school safety top-of-mind for parents and teachers. Every public school in Georgia is required to have a school safety plan and conduct drills on that...
Dozens of McDonough apartment complex residents without AC for over a week
MCDONOUGH, Ga. — Residents in over 100 units at a McDonough apartment complex said they have lived without working air conditioning units for about a week. Gemecious Watkins, a resident at Sable Chase Apartments, reached out to 11Alive and said their issues are not being fixed in a timely manner and they feel stuck.
First north Georgia school districts head back to school Friday
The end of summer break is officially here as the first school districts in north Georgia return to school. Friday is the first day for hundreds of students in Commerce City, Chattooga, Jackson County, Lamar, Jefferson City and Rome City schools. Commerce City Schools told parents on Thursday to prepare...
Shopping for school: Athens locations to start school shopping off strong
Summer is quickly winding down, which means the school year is approaching. Preparing for a new school year can be quite difficult and finding the right school supplies, clothes and decorations is no small task. The options seem endless. The chaos of shopping for school can be a chaotic process,...
Gov. Kemp announces back-to-school funding supplement for teachers
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Just as the new school year is kicking off, Gov. Brian Kemp on Friday announced a back-to-school funding supplement for teachers. Gov. Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp traveled to Ola High School in Henry County, where the governor made his announcement. The "Back-to-School Supply...
Abrams spends second day in Athens
Democratic candidate for Governor Stacey Abrams spent another day in Athens Thursday: after a Wednesday evening fundraiser, she spoke to supporters at a coffee shop on Lumpkin Street. She was joined by Athens Mayor Kelly Girtz in discussing affordable housing. She praised the Mayor for “leading the charge” on the issue in Athens. She also called on Governor Kemp to expand Medicaid in Georgia and praised Georgia Democratic Senators Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff for “investing billions of dollars” in Georgia.
Deadline day in Athens: last day for affordable housing proposals
Today is a deadline day in Athens: this is the last day for organizations, non-profits, or businesses that are incorporated and licensed in the state of Georgia to submit affordable housing proposals. Information for application is on the Athens-Clarke County government website. From the Athens-Clarke Co government website…. Housing &...
Two $1 million tickets purchased in Georgia in Mega Millions drawing
ATLANTA — The big $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot was not, unfortunately, won by anybody in Georgia on Friday night. But at least a couple people in the Peach State still had life-changing winnings. According to Mega Millions, there were 26 people around the country who matched all five...
NE Ga police blotter: two DUI arrests in the same spot in Athens, deadly crash in White Co
Two allegedly drunk drivers are arrested—one of whom was stopped on suspicion of DUI and another who hit the car of the Athens-Clarke County Police Officer as he was dealing with the one who had been pulled over Atlanta Highway near Huntington Road. The police officer is described as a banged up but otherwise OK; the Georgia State Patrol is investigating.
