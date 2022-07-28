ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic: Wash, Rinse, and Repeat For Tony Finau

By Josh Chandler
FanSided
FanSided
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
progolfnow.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

PGA Tour elevates purses, adjusts schedule for 2022-23 season

The PGA Tour released its schedule and list of prize money for the 2022-23 season on Monday, and one thing is for sure: Everything is getting a makeover. The 2022-23 season boasts 44 official regular-season tournaments, including the four majors and three FedEx Cup playoff events. Most notably, next season includes a record $415 million in prize money for official events, with another $145 million in bonuses, as well as $75 million for the FedEx Cup.
GOLF
FanSided

FanSided

270K+
Followers
513K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy