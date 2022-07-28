2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic: Wash, Rinse, and Repeat For Tony Finau

The PGA Tour released its schedule and list of prize money for the 2022-23 season on Monday, and one thing is for sure: Everything is getting a makeover. The 2022-23 season boasts 44 official regular-season tournaments, including the four majors and three FedEx Cup playoff events. Most notably, next season includes a record $415 million in prize money for official events, with another $145 million in bonuses, as well as $75 million for the FedEx Cup.

