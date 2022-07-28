Beyonce Shares Rare Photo With All 3 Children — And Gives Them a Sweet Shout-Out Ahead of ‘Renaissance’ Release

The Carter crew! As Beyoncé gears up for her anticipated Renaissance album release , she credited her three children for their cooperation amid her musical process.

“This three-act project was recorded over three years during the pandemic,” the “Crazy in Love” songstress, 40, wrote via her website on Thursday, July 28, alongside a sleepy selfie with daughter Blue Ivy , 10, and twins Sir and Rum i, both 5. “A time to be still, but also a time I found out to be the most creative. Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and find escape during a scary time for the world.”

Beyoncé then paid tribute to her three little ones — whom she shares with husband Jay-Z — in her website message.

“I want to give a special thank you to Rumi, Sir and Blue for allowing me the space, creativity, and inspiration," the Dreamgirls star added in her post. "And a special thanks to my husband and muse, who held me down during those late nights in the studio.”

In the rare family snap, the Grammy winner wore a black tank top while cuddling her twins as they soundly slept. Blue Ivy , for her part, snoozed next to her younger siblings.

The former Destiny’s Child member — who is preparing to release her seventh album later this month — has balanced her musical and fashion careers with motherhood , often doting on her little ones.

“Blue Ivy is just so incredible and reminds me of Beyoncé so much,” the Ivy Park designer’s father, Mathew Knowles , exclusively told Us Weekly in May 2020 of his grandchildren. “Sir, he just wants his world to himself. [His twin sister], Rumi, reminds me of [my other daughter] Solange [Knowles] . ”

The record producer, 70, added at the time: “I think we all see [Beyoncé’s musical talents] in [Blue]. Just like I saw it in Solange and Beyoncé when they were growing up. They’re just about the passion because when we live in our passions, we don’t have to work a day in our lives. … I just want them to find their passions and put in the work ethic and they’ll be successful.”

The “Lemonade” musician and the “99 Problems” rapper, 52, have remained a tight-knit family ever since they welcomed their three children.

“Jay-Z and Beyonce have nannies for the kids and their assistants help out too, but they mostly try and bring the kids everywhere ,” a source previously revealed to Us in June 2019 . “Blue always travels with Beyoncé and comes with her when she’s working. The twins are getting older and Beyoncé has been taking them out a little more too. They’re a very tight-knit family and like to do everything together.”