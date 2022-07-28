DOJ must investigate false elector, court challenge schemes in Michigan, lawmaker says

www.mlive.com
Growler Wolf
3d ago
If we don’t prosecute to the full extent of the law, then we have no right to prosecute anyone for any crime.
Reply(1)
10
Beth LaCross
3d ago
Yes let’s prosecute Benson for not following the Michigan Constitution on voting laws she changed illegally let’s start there and then work our way to Detroit for throwing out republican verification officials then stop in Jackson pick up the ex mayor Dobies for covering the windows of said voter precinct in Detroit then you can start on the electors .
Reply(3)
12
donnie's all done
3d ago
I just want the next Headline to read "DJT 1946--2022", is that to much to ask?
Reply(2)
8
Comments / 14