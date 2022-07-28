Crews work to repair gas leak in Fergus Falls

www.valleynewslive.com
Tons of debris leftover from early morning apartment garage fire
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A very scary early morning for some Fargo residents, as a detached row of garages at an apartment complex caught fire just before 3:30 this morning. “Someone was banging on my door. It was the police yelling, ‘Fire, fire, fire get out,” says resident...
Detached garage fire forces evacuation of nearby apartment building
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A detached row of garages at an apartment complex at 1517 34th St S caught on fire early Sunday morning. Firefighters were dispatched just before 3:30 a.m. The garages were heavily engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived on scene. Authorities say strong winds pushed...
Fargo man killed in motorcycle crash in southeast North Dakota
HORACE, N.D. – A Fargo man is dead after crashing his motorcycle near Horace Sunday afternoon. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the 75-year-old man was headed east on County Highway 16 when the 3-wheeled motorcycle drove off the road, across the south ditch and into a sunflower field. The man fell off the motorcycle and the bike continued before coming to a stop a short distance farther.
Fire tears through vacant mobile home in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A vacant mobile home went up in flames Friday night. The Fargo Fire Department responded to the fire at 753 Countryside Trailer Court shortly after 10 p.m. When they arrived, the trailer was fully involved in a fire. Authorities say a second mobile home...
Toddler revived after near drowning at Otter Tail County lake
PELICAN RAPIDS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A toddler is in stable condition after nearly drowning at a lake in Otter Tail County over the weekend. The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office received a call around 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, July 31, for a report of a two-year-old boy who was found face down in the water on Sand Lake, which is north of Pelican Rapids.
Vehicle fire along busy Fargo intersection
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A vehicle is seriously damaged after flames could be seen coming from the car. Firefighters responded to the flames around 11:20 a.m. on Thursday, July 28 near the intersection of Main Ave. and University Dr. close to downtown Fargo. The fire was eventually put...
Two Detroit Lakes men hospitalized after fiery I-94 crash in Fargo
FARGO (KFGO) – Two men were taken to the hospital after a truck-pickup collision on I-94 in south Fargo Friday afternoon where the pickup caught fire. The crash was on eastbound I-94, west of University Drive. The State Patrol says the semi-driver slowed as he approached road construction in...
UPDATE: Fargo Police respond to report of shots fired
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police arrested one person after authorities say a man called in a fake report of a woman being shot. The prank call came in around around 5 a.m. on Monday, August 1 to the 1100 block of 16th St. N. for a report of a woman being shot.
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into west-central Minnesota lake
Authorities in Otter Tail County say a 70-year-old Elbow Lake man might've suffered a medical emergency before he crashed his motorcycle Friday morning and died. The crash happened shortly before 10:30 a.m. Friday near Vergas, Minnesota. According to the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office, a witness said the motorcycle was...
Car flips, hits transformer in South Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- More questions remain after a car flipped and crashed into an apartment building in South Fargo early Thursday morning. Fargo Fire Marshal Ryan Erickson tells WDAY Radio his crews arrived on scene a little after 2 a.m. to reports of a rollover crash and a transformer hit at The Nest apartment complex, just east of West Acres Mall and I-94 off 35th street south.
Woman & children found in cornfield following crash near Downer, Minn.
CLAY COUNTY, Minn. (KVRR) – Two children and a woman are safe following a search of a cornfield near Downer, Minnesota Friday morning. A man reported the crash on County Road 10 at the Dilworth police station. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says a search of a cornfield including...
UPDATE: 1 dead in Otter Tail County crash
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office says 35-year-old Joseph Bernstetter from Fergus Falls died in a crash on County Highway 1 this afternoon. Bernstetter’s vehicle appeared to have crossed over the center line and hit another vehicle carrying two people...
UPDATE: Police investigating SUV crash in south Fargo
FARGO (KFGO) – UPDATE: Fargo police are investigating a crash that sent two juveniles to the hospital early Thursday. Officers responded just before 2 a.m. to the crash outside the Nest apartments at 1781 35th Street South. The driver was speeding, lost control of the SUV, and struck mailboxes,...
One person is dead following crash in Otter Tail County
Otter Tail County, MN) --One person is dead after a crash in Otter Tail County. Authorities with the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office say 35-year-old Joseph Bernstetter died yesterday afternoon after his vehicle apparently crossed the center line on County Highway One and hit another vehicle head-on. The 65-year-old driver of the other vehicle and his passenger were both injured. No word on their conditions.
Former Clay County Sheriff Bergquist dies
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Former longtime Clay County Sheriff Bill Bergquist has died following a battle with Alzheimer’s disease. A law enforcement career that spanned four decades, Bergquist joined the Moorhead Police Department in 1988 and served as Clay County Sheriff from 2003 to 2019. Sheriff Mark Empting...
Person Stabbed In Arm in Moorhead’s Memorial Park, Knows Victim
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — One person is stabbed in the arm in Memorial Park in Moorhead. Police tell us it happened around 7:15 Thursday evening and the victim was treated on scene. The investigation determined it wasn’t a random event and the suspect and victim know each other.
Burglary suspects caught in Moorhead following concerned citizen call
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Just before 4:00 a.m. this morning, the Red River Regional Dispatch Center received a call from a concerned citizen who was witnessing suspicious activity at the North Star Storage facility in the 1000 block of 18 Avenue North. The caller said a van without...
