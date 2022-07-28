Crews work to repair gas leak in Fergus Falls

VERGAS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A 70-year-old man is dead after authorities say his motorcycle crashed into a lake. It happened at around 10:20 a.m. Friday, July 29, on Co. Hwy. 4, southwest of Vergas, MN in Otter Tail County. A witness said a motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Co. Hwy. 4 when it drifted over the centerline before entering a ditch. The Sheriff’s Office says the motorcycle then continued into Lawrence Lake.

