'Paper Girls' Premieres on Prime Video — Here's What You Need to Know (EXCLUSIVE)

The most popular movie or show on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, July 22 is once again The Terminal List, an adaptation of Jack Carr's novel that stars Chris Pratt as a Navy SEAL. It's going to be No. 1 for a while, because Amazon is the new home for shows that dads love. The rest of the top 5 is the same as it was yesterday, with The Boys, The Summer I Turned Pretty, Reacher, and Forever Summer: Hamptons. The female spy film The 355 jumps all the way up to No. 6, while the Canadian comedy The Lake slips all the way down to No. 10. John Cho's Don't Make Me Go, which is making some noise for its twist ending, is at No. 9.

TV SHOWS ・ 9 DAYS AGO