Emporia Hot Flashes qualify for Granny Basketball National Tournament

WIBW
Highland Park’s Tre Richardson commits to New Mexico State
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Highland Park 3-star WR/RB Tre Richardson announced on Saturday afternoon he’s committed to play Division I football at New Mexico State. Richardson was a standout for Highland Park in his junior campaign, combining for nearly 1,700 all-purpose yards, and 23 touchdowns. He was named the...
Swing for the big league: Custom baseball bat maker turns wood into diamond-worthy dingers
Startland News’ Startup Road Trip series explores innovative and uncommon ideas finding success in rural America and Midwestern startup hubs outside the Kansas City metro. This series is possible thanks to the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation, which leads a collaborative, nationwide effort to identify and remove large and small barriers to new business creation. BALDWIN The post Swing for the big league: Custom baseball bat maker turns wood into diamond-worthy dingers appeared first on Startland News.
Dylan Edwards decommits from K-State
MANHATTAN, KS (KSNT) – K-State’s top recruit for the class of 2023 decomitted from the Wildcats. Dylan Edwards made the announcement Friday evening on social media. The announcement comes two days after Notre Dame offered him. “At this moment, I’d like to thank the whole Kansas State staff and fan base for this amazing opportunity […]
Apple Picking Day Trips
It's apple picking season! These local farms are great day trip destinations for families. Each of the u-pick apple orchards on our list is a locally-owned family operation designed to provide the best in healthy produce and a great family outing. Apple picking season is typically mid-August through early October, but you’ll want to call for current hours and information.
Dr. Benoist Troost: Beyond the Street Which Bears His Name. . . For Now
In recent weeks, there has been an effort to rename Troost Ave. Launched by Chris Goode, owner of Ruby Jean’s Juicery and prior member of the Parks Board, wants to rename the 10-plus mile street “Truth Avenue.”. At the heart of the argument is Dr. Benoist Troost, a...
New country music venue, dance hall opens in Overland Park
After the popular Kanza Hall closed during the pandemic, country music venue Guitars and Cadillacs is now taking its place in Overland Park.
Former Florida Star Who Collapsed On Court Visiting New College Team
In May, forward Keyontae Johnson entered the NCAA transfer portal. On Saturday morning, Jeff Goodman of Stadium had an update on the former Florida's star future. Per a report from Goodman, Kansas State will host Johnson for a visit this weekend. Johnson collapsed during a game in December of 2020....
NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing continues Saturday with elimination rounds
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing continued on Saturday with elimination rounds at Heartland Motorsports Park. The races will continue with championship rounds on Sunday. Time trials and elimination rounds were held on Thursday and Friday with qualifying rounds. Gates are open at 7:00 a.m. The Lucas Oil Drag Racing series showcases […]
Hundreds making August comeback
Even summer heat sometimes seems to take a summer vacation. But it’s back this week, and the National Weather Service is calling it “oppressive.”. Must of eastern Kansas is under a heat advisory Monday and Tuesday afternoons. The heat index is forecast to reach 102 degrees in Emporia Monday, then 104 for the Kansas Primary Tuesday.
What might Kansas City and Wichita look like with an abortion ban? Look at western Kansas
HAYS — The westernmost abortion provider in Kansas sits in the eastern half of the state — in Wichita. So for someone in Hays or Dodge City, it takes more than two and a half hours to drive to the nearest clinic. For Kansans who live farther west,...
Rain Washes Out Speedweek Finale At Salina Highbanks Speedway
Heavy rain with more on the way have forced officials with the Salina Highbanks Speedway to call off events scheduled for Saturday, July 30 with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network. With the rain out, Tim Crawley has earned the title of Speedweek...
Fountain City Con creates safe space for comic fans in New Century, Kansas
Since 2019, co-owners of Fountain City Con Barry Poole, Jud Kite and Brian Tefft have been working to create a safe space for comic lovers from all walks of life.
Q&A: Melissa Etheridge talks about her latest album and coming home to Kansas ahead of upcoming Lawrence show
Grammy-winning musician Melissa Etheridge — with her distinctive voice and more than a dozen albums and decades of performing to back her up — will soon be coming to Lawrence. Etheridge will perform at Liberty Hall on Aug. 14 as part of the tour for her 2021 album...
Heat index map - 8.1.22
Even summer heat sometimes seems to take a summer vacation. But it's back this week, and the…
Motorcyclist dies following crash on U.S. 71 Sunday evening in Kansas City
A motorcyclist has died after a crash on northbound U.S. 71 at Red Bridge Road Sunday evening in Kansas City, Missouri.
Kansas City mom says child was neglected at local daycare
FOX4 reached out to Refuge Kids Academy but our calls went unanswered. FOX4 also dropped by the business, but it was locked up.
Dog Swims are coming to these Topeka pools
TOPEKA (KSNT) – For two days next month, you’ll have the option to take your four-legged friend to a local pool for some aquatic fun. According to Shawnee County Parks and Recreation, the “Dog Swims” are now set. One will be from 5-7 p.m. on August 11 at the Blaisdell Family Aquatic Center while the […]
Motorcyclist dies after 71 Highway crash in Kansas City
A motorcyclist received life-threatening injuries in a crash on 71 Highway near Red Bridge Road Sunday night.
Date Night Ideas in KC
Do you and your sweetheart need some fresh ideas for date night? If so, maybe you are up for a little adventure. Or how about just some fun and games? Or even … a little romance? Read on for several ideas. ADVENTURE. Go Ape Treetop Adventure in Swope Park...
LISTEN: Last radio call sounds for fallen NKC Officer Daniel Vasquez
After his funeral service, a dispatcher shared the last call for Officer Daniel Vasquez over the North Kansas City police radio.
