Indictments for shooting and house fire

Four charged after incident of graffiti, damage at Rockland school
ROCKLAND, Maine — Two juveniles and two adults have been charged after an incident of graffiti and extensive damages at Oceanside High School in Rockland mid-July, police say. Two unnamed youth, as well as Khyllie Cochran, 18, and Juston Hurley, 19, were each charged with aggravated criminal mischief, according...
Defense lawyers want murder indictments dismissed because Maine State Police heard confidential calls
Bobby Nightingale sits with attorney Jeff Pickering during his 2019 arraignment when he pleaded not guilty to murder and other charges. Screenshot of News Center Maine coverage. Two murder defendants want their indictments thrown out after state investigators admitted listening to private phone calls they made in jail to their...
Three arrested in Augusta after police find money, drugs and stolen property
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- Three people were arrested in Augusta Thursday afternoon after police found drugs, money and stolen property during a search. Police say they executed the search and arrest warrant on Blair Road around 1:15 p.m. Officers from the Maine DEA, Kennebec Sheriff's Office and Augusta Police seized an...
Boy Sent To Hospital After Stabbing In Winterport Thursday
One boy is in the hospital after Maine State Police say he was allegedly stabbed by another child in an altercation on Main Street in Winterport last night. Both the State Police and the Waldo County Sheriff's Office as called in after someone reported a stabbing had taken place. According...
Four teenagers responsible for vandalizing high school with hate messages
ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) - Four teenagers are facing charges after police say they vandalized Oceanside High School in Rockland with derogatory graffiti. On July 13, RSU 13 reported extensive damage done to an outbuilding and the surrounding property at the high school. Rockland police say the damage included broken windows...
Three people facing drug trafficking charges after a bust in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Three people are facing drug trafficking charges after a bust at a residence in Augusta. 43-year-old Lisa Chapman of Augusta is charged with with aggravated trafficking and theft by receiving stolen property among other charges. 32-year-old Aaron Dawson of New York and 42-year-old Shawn Lord of...
Springfield man indicted for assault
SPRINGFIELD, Maine (WABI) - A man accused of leading police on a manhunt through the woods of Springfield earlier this year has been indicted. Back in April 37-year-old Derek Rice was arrested after police were called to a home on Main Street for reports of a domestic disturbance. When police...
Garage destroyed in fire
BANGOR — Firefighters were called to a home in Bangor for a garage fire earlier Sunday. Bangor Fire Department headed to 140 Fern Street just after 1:30 Sunday afternoon to assist the resident and put the fire out. Assistant fire chief Chandler Corriveau says if his crew did not...
Eric Bard appears in court
AUGUSTA — Eric Bard appeared in Kennebec County Superior Court Friday morning. The Sidney man was arrested in 2012 and charged with assaulting and videotaping attacks on a four-year-old child he was babysitting. Prior to the court proceeding, both lawyers met behind closed doors with Justice Daniel Billings. On...
Grenade Found Inside Maine Home Thursday Night, Neighbors Evacuated
According to a press release from Maine Public Safety Spokeswoman, Shannon Moss, a grenade was discovered inside a Maine home on Thursday evening prompting a large police response to the area. Moss says that at about 7:00 on Thursday evening, police from the Rockland Maine Police Department were called to...
Bangor mother indicted after toddler overdoses on fentanyl
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor woman accused of leaving fentanyl out, leading to the overdose of her two-year-old, has been indicted by a grand jury. 28-year-old Jessica Shepard is charged with endangering the welfare of a child and domestic violence reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon. Prosecutors are considering...
Apartment Fire in Bangor
BANGOR– Fire damaged a unit at the Bangor Efficiency Apartments. Crews were called to 513 Hammond Street just before 1:30 this morning. Within minutes, firefighters had the fire knocked back and under control. The unit was vacant and no one was injured. The cause of the fire is still...
Two year drug investigation ends with pair of Massachusetts men arrested
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Two Massachusetts men are facing drug charges after a two year investigation by multiple law enforcement agencies. Lawrence Camillo and Joel Peralta, both 26, both from Lowell, Massachusetts have been arrested. The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency, the Bangor Maine Police Department and U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration...
Maine contractor pleads guilty to theft by deception
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- A contractor charged with scamming people out of more than $100,000 through his home repair business pleaded guilty. Tony Glidden, who was arrested in 2021 and charged with theft by deception, was scheduled for a bail revocation hearing in Augusta. Instead, he pleaded guilty to all charges...
Glenburn home damaged in fire
GLENBURN — A house in Glenburn was damaged after a fire started in a room Friday night. Glenburn Fire Chief Chris LaVoie said a firefighter in the area arrived on scene and escorted the homeowner out of the house. LaVoie said the fire was contained to one bedroom where...
Police in Southwest Harbor Seize $12K in Illegal Drugs, 1 Arrest
Police in Southwest Harbor arrested one person when a bail check turned into a drug bust. Southwest Harbor Police report Officer Franklin Burke and Mount Desert Police Officer Jarrod Hardy went to a local residence to conduct a bail check. As a result of that visit, they seized over 57 grams of suspected crack cocaine and heroin, with an estimated street value of approximately $12,000. Also confiscated were over $2,000 in suspected drug proceeds, pills, and other drug paraphernalia.
Southwest Harbor man taken by LifeFlight after car crash
BAR HARBOR– A Southwest Harbor man was transported by LifeFlight helicopter to Eastern Maine Medical Center following a single-vehicle accident on July 28. Shortly after 6 p.m, the Bar Harbor Police Department responded to the intersection of Eagle Lake Road and Norway Drive and found a 2013 Subaru that had come to rest about 75 yards into the woods.
Plea deal for trucker whose dislodged tire killed Maine State Police detective
BANGOR, Maine (AP) A truck driver is expected to accept responsibility for causing the death of a state police detective who was struck by a dislodged tire as he was assisting a driver alongside Interstate 95. Scott Willett, 55, of Patten, reached a plea agreement in which he’ll pay a...
Bangor animal control officer calls number of missing dogs unusual
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The animal control officer for Bangor calls the number of dogs going missing lately unusual. Trisha Bruen doesn’t believe the disappearances are connected, but she says the lack of sightings and length of time the dogs have been missing is odd. Recently, four dogs had...
Mass. dog found abandoned in cage during heat wave: ‘This is not okay'
DEDHAM, Maine — A dog was found caged by the side of the road in Dedham during last weekend's heat wave, police said, and the town's animal control officer is investigating, NBC 10 Boston reports. The pomeranian was picked up by a good Samaritan and is now expected to...
