Troubled Relationship

Did The Summer I Turned Pretty’s Gavin Casalegno and Larsen Thompson Break Up? Why Fans Think They’ve Split

By Johnni Macke
 4 days ago
Is it over? Gavin Casalegno and girlfriend Larsen Thompson may have called it quits after spending months apart — and fans are asking questions.

The Summer I Turned Pretty star, 22, and the model, 21, have been dating since 2016 . Throughout their romance, they’ve packed on the PDA, shared sweet snaps together and gushed over their love.

Last month, the Texas native gave some insight into his relationship with Thompson, telling Seventeen magazine that he is a “hopeless romantic” who is used to making grand gestures.

“I think the craziest gesture was when my current girlfriend had her 16th birthday party and I had only spent like a week with her at that point,” he recalled in June. “I secretly bought a plane ticket out to go surprise her for her 16th.”

Casalegno continued: “Her parents brought her to some restaurant at Universal Studios and I jumped out of the corner and fake proposed with a Hershey’s kiss. Little did I know her dad was standing right there, and so that was the first time meeting him. It was hilarious. We laugh about it now, but I haven’t found a length that I wouldn’t go to make a romantic gesture.”

The duo’s romantic escapades didn’t stop when they were teenagers. In fact, the twosome have traveled all over the world together, including Montana, North Carolina , South Carolina and Greece between June and November of 2021.

The lovebirds continued their world tour in March when Thompson “made a spontaneous decision” with her man to escape to Ireland for a brief getaway. The following month, the pair were spotted in Los Angeles for a fashion event.

The twosome, however, sparked split speculation earlier this summer when their social media exchanges drastically shifted. In June, eagle-eyed fans noticed a lack of joint Instagram posts and the end of goofy TikToks.

Thompson, for her part, hasn’t shared a TikTok with Casalegno since April and hasn’t appeared at any of the actor’s events for The Summer I Turned Pretty . They have also been vacationing apart all summer, which has raised eyebrows among their fans.

Us Weekly has reached out for comment.

Scroll down for all the signs that Casalegno and Thompson have broken up:

